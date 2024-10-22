Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE UNVEILS INAUGURAL VERIFIED AIR TRAVEL AWARDS

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG")-the world's leading authority on luxury hospitality-today announced the winners of its first Verified Air Travel Awards. The 2024 awards spotlight the best experiences in air travel, including airlines, airports and private jet services.

Forbes Travel Guide

The 22 awards highlight a range of winners, including Delta Air Lines as Best U.S. Airline, Emirates as Best International Airline, La Compagnie as Best Small Airline, LaGuardia as Best U.S. Airport, Singapore Changi as Best International Airport, and Louis Vuitton Lounge by Yannick Alléno in Doha as Best International Airport Lounge. The full awards list is available on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The Verified Air Travel Awards were decided by an invitation-only survey of 5,000 of the most well-traveled people in the hospitality industry, including highly qualified luxury travel advisors, FTG's jet-setting incognito inspectors and FTG's Learning & Development experts. FTG, known for the integrity of its 66-year-old Star Ratings system for hospitality, validated the results. Winners will be celebrated at The Summit in Monaco in February 2025, FTG's annual conference dedicated to luxury brands and luxury travel.

"Too many travel industry awards are the result of a somewhat suspect popularity contest. The Verified Air Travel awards are important because the metrics are based on real-world experience and real-world accountability," said Peter Greenberg, Emmy Award-winning travel journalist and host of "Eye on Travel" on CBS Radio. "In a world experiencing an explosion of luxury brands, it's not about pretty pictures or mission statements, but the unbiased opinions of veteran travelers coupled with reliable facts that lead to a credible and relevant definition of excellence."

"In today's travel landscape, travelers have high expectations," said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "They don't want to wait until they arrive at a luxury hotel to experience exceptional dining, cocktails, comfort and, most especially, world-class service. The Verified Air Travel Awards help guide these discerning travelers to the best experiences."

The complete list of winners is available on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Editor's Note: Please note that this award is not a Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating, nor the result of an incognito inspection. Rather, it is a unique award designation decided by an invitation-only survey of luxury travel advisors and highly qualified hospitality experts and validated by Forbes Travel Guide

Connect with Forbes Travel Guide:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ForbesTravelGuide
X: www.twitter.com/ForbesInspector
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForbesTravelGuide

About Forbes Travel Guide:
Forbes Travel Guide is known for its prestigious annual Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended awards for luxury hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas. The only way to get a Star Rating is by earning it through our anonymous, in-person inspection process; no business relationship nor fee is required. Forbes Travel Guide's Verified Air Travel Awards were introduced in 2024 based on an invitation-only survey of 5,000 highly qualified travelers. Learn more at ForbesTravelGuide.com. For more about The Summit, Forbes Travel Guide's annual luxury travel conference, visit Summit.ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676703/Forbes_Travel_Guide_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forbes-travel-guide-unveils-inaugural-verified-air-travel-awards-302280670.html

