JM AB: JM Interim Report January-September 2024

INCREASED SALES IN COMPETITION WITH LARGE SUPPLY ON EXISTING HOME MARKET

Revenue decreased to SEK 9,132m (10,444).

Operating profit decreased to SEK 424m (822). The operating margin decreased to 4.6 percent (7.9).

Profit before tax decreased to SEK 322m (746), and profit after tax decreased to SEK 191m (570).

Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 0.60 percent (13.5).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.00 (8.90).

Consolidated cash flow including net investment in properties amounted to SEK 132m (-452).

The number of residential units sold increased to 2,204 (1,128), and housing starts increased to 1,504 (869).

According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 10,271m (12,528), and earnings per share to SEK 3.90 (16.50).



Financial information according to segment reporting.

This information is information that JM AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 2024-10-22.

