Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: 890459 | ISIN: SE0000806994 | Ticker-Symbol: JMM
22.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
JM AB: JM Interim Report January-September 2024

INCREASED SALES IN COMPETITION WITH LARGE SUPPLY ON EXISTING HOME MARKET

  • Revenue decreased to SEK 9,132m (10,444).
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 424m (822). The operating margin decreased to 4.6 percent (7.9).
  • Profit before tax decreased to SEK 322m (746), and profit after tax decreased to SEK 191m (570).
  • Return on equity for the past twelve months amounted to 0.60 percent (13.5).
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.00 (8.90).
  • Consolidated cash flow including net investment in properties amounted to SEK 132m (-452).
  • The number of residential units sold increased to 2,204 (1,128), and housing starts increased to 1,504 (869).
  • According to IFRS, revenue amounted to SEK 10,271m (12,528), and earnings per share to SEK 3.90 (16.50).

Financial information according to segment reporting.

For additional information, please contact:
Tobias Bjurling, CFO
E-mail cfo@jm.se Tel +46 (0)8 782 87 00

This information is information that JM AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 2024-10-22.

JM is one of the leading developers of housing and residential areas in the Nordic region. Operations focus on new production of homes in attractive locations, with emphasis on expanding metropolitan areas and university towns in Sweden, Norway and Finland. We are also involved in project development of commercial premises and contract work, primarily in the Greater Stockholm area. JM should promote long-term sustainability work in all of its operations. Annual sales total approximately SEK 13 billion and the company has about 2,000 employees. JM is a public limited company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. More information is available at www.jm.se/en.


