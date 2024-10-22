Raute Corporation: Inside information: Positive profit warning - Raute updates its guidance regarding net sales and profit

Raute Corporation, Inside information, October 22, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

Inside information: Positive profit warning - Raute updates its guidance regarding net sales and profit

Raute updates its guidance regarding net sales and profit

New guidance for 2024:

Raute's 2024 net sales are expected to be between EUR 190-210 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 17-21 million.

Previous guidance for 2024: (published on June 19, 2024):

Raute's 2024 net sales are expected to be between EUR 185-210 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 13-17 million.

Rationale for the new guidance:

Raute's strong order backlog has supported the positive business development despite the continued challenging market environment. Raute's project deliveries and services business have progressed better than anticipated, which has led to positive profit development during the third quarter. Therefore, Raute raises its guidance for profit and updates its guidance on net sales for the full year.

RAUTE CORPORATION

Mika Saariaho

President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com