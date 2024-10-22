Anzeige
22.10.2024 07:00 Uhr
Raute Corporation: Inside information: Positive profit warning - Raute updates its guidance regarding net sales and profit

Raute Corporation, Inside information, October 22, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.

Inside information: Positive profit warning - Raute updates its guidance regarding net sales and profit

Raute updates its guidance regarding net sales and profit

New guidance for 2024:

Raute's 2024 net sales are expected to be between EUR 190-210 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 17-21 million.

Previous guidance for 2024: (published on June 19, 2024):

Raute's 2024 net sales are expected to be between EUR 185-210 million and comparable EBITDA to be between EUR 13-17 million.

Rationale for the new guidance:

Raute's strong order backlog has supported the positive business development despite the continued challenging market environment. Raute's project deliveries and services business have progressed better than anticipated, which has led to positive profit development during the third quarter. Therefore, Raute raises its guidance for profit and updates its guidance on net sales for the full year.

RAUTE CORPORATION
Mika Saariaho
President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mika Saariaho, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 154 9393

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Main media, www.raute.com

RAUTE IN BRIEF - Making Wood Matter
Raute is the partner to future-proof the wood industry. Our technologies cover different production processes with supporting digital and analytics solutions for engineered wood products. Additionally, we offer full-scale service concept ranging from spare parts to regular maintenance and modernizations. Our innovative hardware and software solutions are designed to support our customers' efficient consumption of natural resources. In mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Raute's head office and main production plant are located in Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, Changzhou, China, and in Pullman, WA, USA. Raute's net sales in 2023 were EUR 145.4 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2023 was 754. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
