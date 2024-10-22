Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced that the Wallbox Group had surpassed the milestone of one million EV chargers sold worldwide as of the end of Q2 2024. This accumulated figure includes ABL's EV charger sales.

The news follows the positive reception of the company's growing portfolio, which includes the introduction of ABL's EM4 into the group's international offering, as well as the launch of the Supernova 180 and Pulsar Pro into the North American market.

"Surpassing the milestone of 1 million EV chargers sold is a testament to the strength of the Wallbox Group and our commitment to accelerating the global transition to electric mobility by delivering best-in-class hardware to our customers," said Enric Asuncion, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox. "Over the past year we have continued to strengthen our portfolio, particularly our commercial offering, through the introduction of new products and strategic integrations across the Wallbox Group, to ensure we continue to offer innovative, high-quality charging solutions that meet the demands of a sustainable future."

With over 1 million chargers sold globally, Wallbox continues to lead in providing EV charging solutions tailored for residential, commercial, and fast-charging applications, advancing the global transition to sustainable energy.

About Wallbox:

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

