Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - name change to Strategic Partners A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 October 2024. ISIN: DK0062502894 ------------------------------------------- Name Orphazyme ------------------------------------------- New name: Strategic Partners ------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA ------------------------------------------- New short name: STRAP ------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 145804 ------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66