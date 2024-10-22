Verizon Communications, Inc.: Verizon delivers strong third quarter results with customer growth in mobility, extending industry leadership

Achieves fixed wireless subscriber target 15 months ahead of schedule and double-digit growth in total broadband connections

Company remains on track to meet full-year 2024 financial guidance

3Q 2024 Highlights

Wireless: More than doubled wireless postpaid phone net additions year over year

Total wireless service revenue 1 of $19.8 billion, a 2.7 percent increase year over year.

of $19.8 billion, a 2.7 percent increase year over year. Retail postpaid phone net additions of 239,000, and retail postpaid net additions of 349,000.

Retail postpaid phone churn of 0.89 percent, and retail postpaid churn of 1.16 percent.



Broadband: Achieved fixed wireless subscriber target 15 months ahead of schedule

Total broadband net additions of 389,000. This was the ninth consecutive quarter with more than 375,000 broadband net additions.

Total fixed wireless net additions of 363,000. At the end of third-quarter 2024, the company had a base of nearly 4.2 million fixed wireless subscribers. The company reached its fixed wireless subscriber target 15 months ahead of schedule, which is a reflection of the product's popularity and customer demand for high quality broadband services.

Total broadband connections grew to more than 11.9 million as of the end of third-quarter 2024, representing a nearly 16 percent increase year over year.

Fixed wireless revenue for third-quarter 2024 was $562 million, up $215 million year over year.

Consolidated: Sustained focus on profitable growth

Total operating revenue of $33.3 billion, essentially flat compared to third-quarter 2023.

Consolidated net income for the third quarter of $3.4 billion, down from consolidated net income of $4.9 billion in third-quarter 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by severance charges of $1.7 billion related to separations under the company's voluntary separation program for select U.S.-based management employees as well as other headcount reduction initiatives. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 2 for the third quarter of $12.5 billion, up from $12.2 billion in third-quarter 2023.

for the third quarter of $12.5 billion, up from $12.2 billion in third-quarter 2023. Earnings per share of $0.78, compared with earnings per share of $1.13 in third-quarter 2023; adjusted EPS2, excluding special items, of $1.19, compared with $1.22 in third-quarter 2023.



NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) reported third-quarter 2024 results today with customer growth in mobility and broadband. The company also continued its momentum in its three financial priorities of wireless service revenue, consolidated adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

"This has been a pivotal quarter for Verizon, with transformative strategic moves and continued operational excellence. We continue to deliver strong results in mobility and broadband, and we are on track to meet our full-year 2024 financial guidance, with wireless service revenue and adjusted EBITDA trending at or above the midpoint of the guided range," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "Our new products - myPlan, myHome and Verizon Business Complete - and our brand refresh are resonating with customers. Through our pending acquisition of Frontier Communications, and our agreement for Vertical Bridge to lease, operate and manage thousands of wireless communications towers, we have set Verizon up for disciplined growth, now and into the future."

For third-quarter 2024, Verizon reported earnings per share of $0.78, compared with earnings per share of $1.13 in third-quarter 2023. On an adjusted basis2, excluding special items, EPS was $1.19 in third-quarter 2024, compared with adjusted EPS2 of $1.22 in third-quarter 2023.

Reported third-quarter 2024 financial results reflected $2.3 billion in charges related to special items. This included a severance charge of $1.7 billion related to separations under the company's voluntary separation program for select U.S.-based management employees as well as other headcount reduction initiatives; an asset and business rationalization charge of $374 million predominantly related to the decision to cease use of certain real estate assets and exit non-strategic portions of certain businesses; and amortization of intangible assets of $186 million related to Tracfone and other acquisitions.

Consolidated results: Financially disciplined, consistent with overall strategy

Total consolidated operating revenue in third-quarter 2024 was $33.3 billion, essentially flat compared to third-quarter 2023, as service and other revenue growth was offset by declines in wireless equipment revenue.

Total wireless service revenue 1 in third-quarter 2024 was $19.8 billion, a sequential increase of $70 million, and an increase of 2.7 percent year over year. This increase was primarily driven by pricing actions implemented in recent quarters and growth from fixed wireless connections.

in third-quarter 2024 was $19.8 billion, a sequential increase of $70 million, and an increase of 2.7 percent year over year. This increase was primarily driven by pricing actions implemented in recent quarters and growth from fixed wireless connections. Cash flow from operations year-to-date 3 totaled $26.5 billion, compared with $28.8 billion in 2023. This result reflects higher cash taxes, as well as higher interest expense primarily driven by the decrease in capitalized interest and higher interest rates.

totaled $26.5 billion, compared with $28.8 billion in 2023. This result reflects higher cash taxes, as well as higher interest expense primarily driven by the decrease in capitalized interest and higher interest rates. Capital expenditures year-to-date 3 were $12.0 billion.

were $12.0 billion. Free cash flow 2 year-to-date 3 was $14.5 billion, compared with $14.6 billion in 2023.

year-to-date was $14.5 billion, compared with $14.6 billion in 2023. Consolidated net income for third-quarter 2024 was $3.4 billion, down from consolidated net income of $4.9 billion in third-quarter 2023, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA 2 was $12.5 billion, up from $12.2 billion in third-quarter 2023.

was $12.5 billion, up from $12.2 billion in third-quarter 2023. Verizon's total unsecured debt as of the end of third-quarter 2024 was $126.4 billion, a $1.1 billion increase compared to second-quarter 2024, and approximately $70 million lower year over year. The company's net unsecured debt2 at the end of third-quarter 2024 was $121.4 billion. At the end of third-quarter 2024, Verizon's ratio of unsecured debt to net income (LTM) was 12.3 times and net unsecured debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA ratio2 was 2.5 times.



Verizon Consumer: Seventh consecutive quarter of year over year growth in postpaid phone gross additions

Total Verizon Consumer revenue in third-quarter 2024 was $25.4 billion, an increase of 0.4 percent year over year as gains in service revenue were partially offset by declines in wireless equipment revenue.

Wireless service revenue in third-quarter 2024 was $16.4 billion, up 2.6 percent year over year, driven by growth in Consumer wireless postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) from pricing actions and continued fixed wireless adoption.

Consumer wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.07 percent in third-quarter 2024, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 0.84 percent.

In third-quarter 2024, Consumer reported 81,000 wireless retail postpaid phone net additions, compared with 51,000 net losses in third-quarter 2023. This improvement was driven by a 5.9 percent year over year increase in postpaid phone gross additions. This marks the seventh consecutive quarter of year over year growth in postpaid phone gross additions. Excluding the contribution from the company's second number offering, Consumer reported 18,000 wireless retail postpaid phone net additions. Verizon expects to have positive Consumer postpaid phone net additions for full-year 2024, with and without the contribution from the second number offering.

In third-quarter 2024, Consumer reported 80,000 wireless retail prepaid net additions, excluding Safelink, Verizon's brand offering access to government-sponsored connectivity benefits and programs.

Consumer reported 209,000 fixed wireless net additions and 39,000 Fios Internet net additions in third-quarter 2024. Consumer Fios revenue was $2.9 billion in third-quarter 2024.

In third-quarter 2024, Consumer operating income was $7.6 billion, an increase of 0.8 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 30.0 percent, an increase from 29.9 percent in third-quarter 2023. Segment EBITDA2 in third-quarter 2024 was $11.0 billion, an increase of 1.8 percent year over year. This improvement can be attributed to service and other revenue growth partially offset by lower upgrade volumes. Segment EBITDA margin2 in third-quarter 2024 was 43.4 percent, an increase from 42.8 percent in third-quarter 2023.



Verizon Business: Continued mobility and broadband growth

Total Verizon Business revenue was $7.4 billion in third-quarter 2024, a decrease of 2.3 percent year over year, as increases in wireless service revenue were more than offset by decreases in wireline revenue.

Business wireless service revenue in third-quarter 2024 was $3.5 billion, an increase of 2.9 percent year over year. This result was driven by continued strong net additions for both mobility and fixed wireless, as well as benefits from pricing actions implemented in recent quarters.

Business reported 281,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in third-quarter 2024. This result included 158,000 postpaid phone net additions. The company experienced sustained growth in phone net additions across its small and medium business, enterprise, and public sector customers throughout the quarter.

Business wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.45 percent in third-quarter 2024, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 1.12 percent.

Business reported 154,000 fixed wireless net additions in third-quarter 2024.

In third-quarter 2024, Verizon Business operating income was $565 million, an increase of 4.8 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 7.7 percent, an increase from 7.2 percent in third-quarter 2023. Segment EBITDA2 in third-quarter 2024 was $1.6 billion, a decrease of 3.7 percent year over year, driven by continued declines in wireline revenues. Segment EBITDA margin2 in third-quarter 2024 was 21.8 percent, a decrease from 22.1 percent in third-quarter 2023.

Outlook and guidance: Verizon is on track to meet financial guidance

The company does not provide a reconciliation for any of the following adjusted (non-GAAP) forecasts because it cannot, without unreasonable effort, predict the special items that could arise, and the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

For 2024, Verizon continues to expect the following:

Total wireless service revenue growth 1 of 2.0 percent to 3.5 percent.

of 2.0 percent to 3.5 percent. Adjusted EBITDA growth 2 of 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent.

of 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent. Adjusted EPS 2 of $4.50 to $4.70.

of $4.50 to $4.70. Capital expenditures between $17.0 billion and $17.5 billion.

Adjusted effective income tax rate2 in the range of 22.5 percent to 24.0 percent.



1 Total wireless service revenue represents the sum of Consumer and Business segments.

2 Non-GAAP financial measure. See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3 Nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Forward-looking statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "targets" or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate, including the inability to successfully respond to competitive factors such as prices, promotional incentives and evolving consumer preferences; failure to take advantage of, or respond to competitors' use of, developments in technology and address changes in consumer demand; performance issues or delays in the deployment of our 5G network resulting in significant costs or a reduction in the anticipated benefits of the enhancement to our networks; the inability to implement our business strategy; adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies, including inflation and changing interest rates in the markets in which we operate; cyber attacks impacting our networks or systems and any resulting financial or reputational impact; damage to our infrastructure or disruption of our operations from natural disasters, extreme weather conditions, acts of war, terrorist attacks or other hostile acts and any resulting financial or reputational impact; disruption of our key suppliers' or vendors' provisioning of products or services, including as a result of geopolitical factors or the potential impacts of global climate change; material adverse changes in labor matters and any resulting financial or operational impact; damage to our reputation or brands; the impact of public health crises on our operations, our employees and the ways in which our customers use our networks and other products and services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks or businesses; allegations regarding the release of hazardous materials or pollutants into the environment from our, or our predecessors', network assets and any related government investigations, regulatory developments, litigation, penalties and other liability, remediation and compliance costs, operational impacts or reputational damage; our high level of indebtedness; significant litigation and any resulting material expenses incurred in defending against lawsuits or paying awards or settlements; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or regulations, or in their interpretation, or challenges to our tax positions, resulting in additional tax expense or liabilities; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; and risks associated with mergers, acquisitions and other strategic transactions, including our ability to consummate the proposed acquisition of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. and obtain cost savings, synergies and other anticipated benefits within the expected time period or at all.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon

Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

9/30/24 3 Mos. Ended 6/30/24 3 Mos. Ended

3/31/24 3 Mos. Ended 12/31/23 3 Mos. Ended

9/30/23 3 Mos. Ended

6/30/23 3 Mos. Ended

3/31/23 Consolidated Net Income (Loss) $ 3,411 $ 4,702 $ 4,722 $ (2,573 ) $ 4,884 $ 4,766 $ 5,018 Add: Provision for income taxes 891 1,332 1,353 756 1,308 1,346 1,482 Interest expense 1,672 1,698 1,635 1,599 1,433 1,285 1,207 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 4,458 4,483 4,445 4,516 4,431 4,359 4,318 Consolidated EBITDA $ 10,432 $ 12,215 $ 12,155 $ 4,298 $ 12,056 $ 11,756 $ 12,025 Add/(subtract): Other (income) expense, net(2) $ (72 ) $ 72 $ (198 ) $ 807 $ (170 ) $ (210 ) $ (114 ) Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated businesses 24 14 9 11 18 33 (9 ) Severance charges 1,733 - - 296 - 237 - Asset and business rationalization 374 - - 325 - 155 - Legacy legal matter - - 106 - - - - Verizon Business Group goodwill impairment - - - 5,841 - - - Legal settlement - - - 100 - - - Business transformation costs - - - - 176 - - Non-strategic business shutdown - - - - 158 - - 2,059 86 (83 ) 7,380 182 215 (123 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,491 $ 12,301 $ 12,072 $ 11,678 $ 12,238 $ 11,971 $ 11,902 Footnotes: (1) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and a portion of the Non-strategic business shutdown, where applicable. (2) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.

Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended

9/30/24 12 Mos. Ended

6/30/24 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/23 Consolidated Net Income $ 10,262 $ 11,735 $ 12,095 Add: Provision for income taxes 4,332 4,749 4,892 Interest expense 6,604 6,365 5,524 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 17,902 17,875 17,624 Consolidated EBITDA $ 39,100 $ 40,724 $ 40,135 Add/(subtract): Other expense, net(2) $ 609 $ 511 $ 313 Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses 58 52 53 Severance charges 2,029 296 533 Asset and business rationalization 699 325 480 Legacy legal matter 106 106 - Verizon Business Group goodwill impairment 5,841 5,841 5,841 Legal settlement 100 100 100 Business transformation costs - 176 176 Non-strategic business shutdown - 158 158 9,442 7,565 7,654 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,542 $ 48,289 $ 47,789 Footnotes: (1) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and a portion of the Non-strategic business shutdown, where applicable. (2) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.

Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

(dollars in millions) Unaudited 9/30/24 6/30/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 Debt maturing within one year $ 21,763 $ 23,255 $ 12,973 $ 12,950 Long-term debt 128,878 126,022 137,701 134,441 Total Debt 150,641 149,277 150,674 147,391 Less Secured debt 24,272 24,015 22,183 20,951 Unsecured Debt 126,369 125,262 128,491 126,440 Less Cash and cash equivalents 4,987 2,432 2,065 4,210 Net Unsecured Debt $ 121,382 $ 122,830 $ 126,426 $ 122,230 Consolidated Net Income (LTM) $ 10,262 $ 12,095 Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Net Income Ratio 12.3x 10.6x Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) $ 48,542 $ 47,789 Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.5x 2.6x

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 9/30/24 3 Mos. Ended 9/30/23 Pre-tax Tax After-Tax Pre-tax Tax After-Tax EPS $ 0.78 $ 1.13 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 186 $ (46 ) $ 140 0.03 $ 224 $ (56 ) $ 168 0.04 Severance charges 1,733 (429 ) 1,304 0.31 - - - - Asset and business rationalization 374 (90 ) 284 0.07 - - - - Business transformation costs - - - - 176 (45 ) 131 0.03 Non-strategic business shutdown - - - - 179 (83 ) 96 0.02 $ 2,293 $ (565 ) $ 1,728 $ 0.41 $ 579 $ (184 ) $ 395 $ 0.09 Adjusted EPS $ 1.19 $ 1.22 Footnote: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.

Free Cash Flow

(dollars in millions) Unaudited 9 Mos. Ended

9/30/24 9 Mos. Ended

9/30/23 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 26,480 $ 28,798 Capital expenditures (including capitalized software) (12,019 ) (14,164 ) Free Cash Flow $ 14,461 $ 14,634

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments

Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin

Consumer (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

9/30/24 3 Mos. Ended

9/30/23 9 Mos. Ended

9/30/24 9 Mos. Ended

9/30/23 Operating Income $ 7,604 $ 7,547 $ 22,580 $ 21,976 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 3,411 3,272 10,114 9,733 Segment EBITDA $ 11,015 $ 10,819 $ 32,694 $ 31,709 Year over year change % 1.8 % 3.1 % Total operating revenues $ 25,360 $ 25,257 $ 75,344 $ 74,672 Operating Income Margin 30.0 % 29.9 % 30.0 % 29.4 % Segment EBITDA Margin 43.4 % 42.8 % 43.4 % 42.5 %

Business (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

9/30/24 3 Mos. Ended

9/30/23 9 Mos. Ended

9/30/24 9 Mos. Ended

9/30/23 Operating Income $ 565 $ 539 $ 1,464 $ 1,623 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 1,040 1,127 3,246 3,324 Segment EBITDA $ 1,605 $ 1,666 $ 4,710 $ 4,947 Year over year change % (3.7 )% (4.8 )% Total operating revenues $ 7,351 $ 7,527 $ 22,027 $ 22,504 Operating Income Margin 7.7 % 7.2 % 6.6 % 7.2 % Segment EBITDA Margin 21.8 % 22.1 % 21.4 % 22.0 %