Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Results for Third Quarter 2024

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024.
"Our third quarter results continued our positive momentum and outlook this year. Our focus on building a high-quality balance sheet again rewarded us with outstanding asset quality performance, which is among the industry's best. We are well-positioned for increasing profitability in this operating environment despite persistent growth headwinds and uncertain interest rate moves by the Fed," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter we executed on opportunities to lower our funding costs, which is reflected in our solid margin expansion. Our team did an outstanding job of growing core checking accounts by 21%, annualized. Loan growth was flat due to our deliberate actions around disciplined pricing and high credit quality standards. We also believe that business growth may be waiting for additional clarity on interest rates, the political environment and global influences on the economy. Meanwhile, we are taking care of our clients and developing strong business pipelines one relationship at a time with relentless relationship banking and exceptional service."
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Net income of $4.4 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.54
- Total loans of $3.6 billion and total deposits of $3.5 billion
- Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.28% and net recoveries of $9 thousand
- Net interest margin of 2.08% for Q3 2024, compared to 1.98% for Q2 2024
- Book value per common share of $40.04 and TCE ratio of 7.82%
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,382
2,999
2,522
4,167
4,098
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.54
0.37
0.31
0.51
0.51
Total revenue(1)
23,766
23,051
21,309
21,390
22,094
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
2.08 %
1.98 %
1.94 %
1.92 %
1.97 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.43 %
0.29 %
0.25 %
0.40 %
0.40 %
Return on average equity(3)
5.40 %
3.81 %
3.22 %
5.39 %
5.35 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
75.90 %
80.87 %
84.94 %
79.61 %
78.31 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.75 %
1.81 %
1.81 %
1.64 %
1.69 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,619,556
3,622,521
3,643,766
3,602,627
3,553,632
Total deposits
3,518,825
3,459,869
3,460,681
3,379,564
3,347,771
Core deposits(6)
2,705,429
2,788,223
2,807,473
2,811,499
2,866,574
Total assets
4,174,631
4,109,849
4,105,704
4,055,789
4,019,957
Book value per common share
40.04
39.09
38.65
38.63
37.57
Loans to deposits
102.86 %
104.70 %
105.29 %
106.60 %
106.15 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios (7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.61 %
12.77 %
12.59 %
12.57 %
12.56 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.99 %
10.80 %
10.63 %
10.60 %
10.58 %
Leverage ratio
8.50 %
8.27 %
8.44 %
8.14 %
8.17 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
10.58 %
10.39 %
10.22 %
10.19 %
10.17 %
Tangible common equity(9)
7.82 %
7.76 %
7.68 %
7.70 %
7.56 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/total assets
0.28 %
0.27 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.35 %
4.22 %
3.99 %
4.25 %
4.72 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/loans(5)
0.16 %
0.30 %
0.36 %
0.37 %
0.13 %
Net charge-offs/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.05 %
0.07 %
0.03 %
0.00 %
0.01 %
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.13 %
1.16 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
346.78 %
357.95 %
1,109.13 %
1,026.58 %
953.25 %
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Interest income
Loans
$
47,550
46,545
45,605
44,758
43,542
Investment securities
1,412
1,418
1,478
1,674
1,470
Federal funds sold
2,209
2,583
1,280
2,703
2,435
Total interest income
51,171
50,546
48,363
49,135
47,447
Interest expense
Deposits
27,725
28,216
26,932
27,127
25,130
Borrowings
2,855
2,802
2,786
2,948
2,972
Total interest expense
30,580
31,018
29,718
30,075
28,102
Net interest income
20,591
19,528
18,645
19,060
19,345
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
-
500
(175)
(975)
(500)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
20,591
19,028
18,820
20,035
19,845
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,449
1,923
1,164
868
1,208
Service fees on deposit accounts
455
423
387
371
356
ATM and debit card income
599
587
544
565
588
Income from bank owned life insurance
401
384
377
361
349
Other income
271
206
192
165
248
Total noninterest income
3,175
3,523
2,664
2,330
2,749
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
10,789
11,290
10,857
9,401
10,231
Occupancy
2,595
2,552
2,557
2,718
2,562
Outside service and data processing costs
1,930
1,962
1,846
2,000
1,744
Insurance
1,025
965
955
937
1,243
Professional fees
548
582
618
581
504
Marketing
319
389
369
364
293
Other
833
903
898
1,027
725
Total noninterest expenses
18,039
18,643
18,100
17,028
17,302
Income before provision for income taxes
5,727
3,908
3,384
5,337
5,293
Income tax expense
1,345
909
862
1,170
1,195
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,382
2,999
2,522
4,167
4,098
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.54
0.37
0.31
0.51
0.51
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.54
0.37
0.31
0.51
0.51
Basic weighted average common shares
8,064
8,126
8,110
8,056
8,053
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,089
8,141
8,142
8,080
8,072
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, a $1.4 million increase from the second quarter of 2024 and a $284 thousand increase from the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income increased $1.1 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to the second quarter of 2024, and increased $1.2 million, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was driven by additional interest income on our interest-earning assets.
There was no provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $500 thousand during the second quarter of 2024. There was no provision during the third quarter due to loans remaining flat and low charge-offs during the quarter.
Noninterest income was $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking income continues to be the largest component of our noninterest income at $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024.
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, a $604 thousand decrease from the second quarter of 2024. The decrease in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by a decrease in compensation and benefits expense. The decrease in compensation and benefits expenses was due primarily to a decrease in commissions expense and certain employee benefits expenses.
Our effective tax rate was 23.5% for the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 23.3% for the second quarter of 2024.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-
$ 158,222
$ 2,209
5.55 %
$ 186,584
$ 2,583
5.57 %
$ 181,784
$ 2,435
5.31 %
Investment securities, taxable
137,087
1,370
3.98 %
133,507
1,376
4.15 %
148,239
1,429
3.82 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
8,047
55
2.70 %
8,027
55
2.73 %
7,799
55
2.77 %
Loans(10)
3,629,050
47,550
5.21 %
3,645,595
46,545
5.14 %
3,554,478
43,542
4.86 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,932,406
51,184
5.18 %
3,973,713
50,559
5.12 %
3,892,300
47,461
4.84 %
Noninterest-earning assets
158,550
165,093
159,103
Total assets
$4,090,956
$4,138,806
$4,051,403
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 314,669
835
1.06 %
$ 302,881
621
0.82 %
$ 297,028
620
0.83 %
Savings & money market
1,523,834
15,287
3.99 %
1,611,991
16,324
4.07 %
1,748,638
16,908
3.84 %
Time deposits
909,192
11,603
5.08 %
898,878
11,271
5.04 %
648,949
7,602
4.65 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,747,695
27,725
4.01 %
2,813,750
28,216
4.03 %
2,694,615
25,130
3.70 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
240,065
2,297
3.81 %
240,000
2,247
3.77 %
264,141
2,414
3.63 %
Subordinated debentures
36,261
558
6.12 %
36,360
555
6.14 %
36,278
558
6.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,024,021
30,580
4.02 %
3,090,110
31,018
4.04 %
2,995,034
28,102
3.72 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
744,025
731,843
752,433
Shareholders' equity
322,910
316,853
303,936
Total liabilities and shareholders'
$4,090,956
$4,138,806
$4,051,403
Net interest spread
1.16 %
1.08 %
1.12 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) /
$20,604
2.08 %
$19,541
1.98 %
$19,359
1.97 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
13
13
14
Net interest income
$20,591
$19,528
$19,345
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
Net interest income was $20.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, a $1.1 million increase from the second quarter of 2024, driven by a $625 thousand increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, and a $438 thousand decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by a $1.0 million increase in interest income on loans resulting from loans being originated and renewed at higher rates than much of our loan portfolio. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.08% for the third quarter of 2024, a ten-basis point increase from 1.98% for the second quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the yield on our loan portfolio increased by seven-basis points, while the cost of our interest-bearing deposits decreased by two-basis points, as compared to the second quarter of 2024, resulting in an increase in net interest margin for the period.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
25,289
21,567
13,925
28,020
17,395
Federal funds sold
226,110
164,432
144,595
119,349
127,714
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
9,176
8,828
8,789
8,801
7,283
Total cash and cash equivalents
260,575
194,827
167,309
156,170
152,392
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
134,597
121,353
125,996
134,702
144,035
Other investments
19,640
18,653
18,499
19,939
19,600
Total investment securities
154,237
140,006
144,495
154,641
163,635
Mortgage loans held for sale
8,602
14,759
11,842
7,194
7,117
Loans (5)
3,619,556
3,622,521
3,643,766
3,602,627
3,553,632
Less allowance for credit losses
(40,166)
(40,157)
(40,441)
(40,682)
(41,131)
Loans, net
3,579,390
3,582,364
3,603,325
3,561,945
3,512,501
Bank owned life insurance
53,663
53,263
52,878
52,501
52,140
Property and equipment, net
90,158
91,533
93,007
94,301
95,743
Deferred income taxes
11,595
12,339
12,321
12,200
13,078
Other assets
16,411
20,758
20,527
16,837
23,351
Total assets
$
4,174,631
4,109,849
4,105,704
4,055,789
4,019,957
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,518,825
3,459,869
3,460,681
3,379,564
3,347,771
FHLB Advances
240,000
240,000
240,000
275,000
275,000
Subordinated debentures
24,903
36,376
36,349
36,322
36,295
Other liabilities
64,365
54,856
53,418
52,436
56,993
Total liabilities
3,848,093
3,791,101
3,790,448
3,743,322
3,716,059
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized
82
82
82
81
81
Nonvested restricted stock
(4,219)
(4,710)
(5,257)
(3,596)
(4,065)
Additional paid-in capital
124,288
124,174
124,159
121,777
121,757
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,063)
(11,866)
(11,797)
(11,342)
(15,255)
Retained earnings
215,450
211,068
208,069
205,547
201,380
Total shareholders' equity
326,538
318,748
315,256
312,467
303,898
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,174,631
4,109,849
4,105,704
4,055,789
4,019,957
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
40.04
39.09
38.65
38.63
37.57
Stock price:
High
36.45
30.36
38.71
37.15
30.18
Low
27.70
25.70
29.80
25.16
24.22
Period end
34.08
29.24
31.76
37.10
26.94
Common shares outstanding
8,156
8,155
8,156
8,088
8,089
[Footnotes to table located on page 6]
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
7,904
7,949
1,410
1,423
1,615
Commercial business
838
829
488
319
404
Consumer
Real estate
2,448
1,875
1,380
985
1,228
Home equity
393
565
367
1,236
1,068
Other
-
-
1
-
-
Total nonaccrual loans
11,583
11,218
3,646
3,963
4,315
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
11,583
11,218
3,646
3,963
4,315
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.28 %
0.27 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
Total loans
0.32 %
0.31 %
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.12 %
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.35 %
4.22 %
3.99 %
4.25 %
4.72 %
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
40,157
40,441
40,682
41,131
41,105
Loans charged-off
(118)
(1,049)
(424)
(119)
(42)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
127
15
183
310
168
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
9
(1,034)
(241)
191
126
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
-
750
-
(640)
(100)
Balance, end of period
$
40,166
40,157
40,441
40,682
41,131
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.11 %
1.13 %
1.16 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
346.78 %
357.95 %
1,109.13 %
1,026.58 %
953.25 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.00 %
0.11 %
0.03 %
(0.02 %)
(0.01 %)
Total nonperforming assets increased by $365 thousand during the third quarter of 2024, and represented 0.28% of total assets, compared to 0.27% for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was driven by three new relationships, totaling $698 thousand, placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2024, offset by one relationship returning to accrual status and several large paydowns on existing nonaccrual loans. In addition, our classified asset ratio was 4.35% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2024.
At September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $40.2 million, or 1.11% of total loans. We had net recoveries of $9 thousand, or 0.00% annualized, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.11% annualized, for the second quarter of 2024. We did not record a provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio during the third quarter of 2024, compared to a $750 thousand provision for credit losses related to the loan portfolio for the second quarter of 2024.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
642,608
642,008
631,047
631,657
637,038
Non-owner occupied RE
917,642
917,034
944,530
942,529
937,749
Construction
144,665
144,968
157,464
150,680
119,629
Business
521,535
527,017
520,073
500,161
500,253
Total commercial loans
2,226,450
2,231,027
2,253,114
2,225,027
2,194,669
Consumer
Real estate
1,132,371
1,126,155
1,101,573
1,082,429
1,074,679
Home equity
195,383
189,294
184,691
183,004
180,856
Construction
21,582
32,936
53,216
63,348
54,210
Other
43,770
43,109
51,172
48,819
49,218
Total consumer loans
1,393,106
1,391,494
1,390,652
1,377,600
1,358,963
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,619,556
3,622,521
3,643,766
3,602,627
3,553,632
Less-allowance for credit losses
(40,166)
(40,157)
(40,441)
(40,682)
(41,131)
Total loans, net
$
3,579,390
3,582,364
3,603,325
3,561,945
3,512,501
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
Non-interest bearing
$
689,749
683,291
671,708
674,167
675,409
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
339,412
293,875
293,064
310,218
306,667
Money market accounts
1,423,403
1,562,786
1,603,796
1,605,278
1,685,736
Savings
29,283
28,739
32,248
31,669
34,737
Time, less than $250,000
223,582
219,532
206,657
190,167
125,506
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
813,396
671,646
653,208
568,065
519,716
Total deposits
$
3,518,825
3,459,869
3,460,681
3,379,564
3,347,771
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis.
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 totaling $813,396,000.
(7) September 30, 2024 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.2 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "future, "target," "continue," "lasting," "building," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress and the Presidential election on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) elevated inflation which may cause adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
