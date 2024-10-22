BONITA SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) ("Herc Holdings" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"In the third quarter, we significantly outpaced overall industry growth on both a total rental revenue basis and from an organic revenue perspective," said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. "By capitalizing on our broad end-market coverage, diversified product and services offering and expanding share in resilient urban markets, we continue to deliver strong volume and a solid price/mix performance.

"We increased third quarter rental revenue by 13% to a new quarterly record, primarily reflecting the continued robust growth from mega projects and contributions from our increased branch network and recent acquisitions. This growth was achieved despite a tough year-over-year comparison and a challenging interest rate environment for local-project starts," said Silber.

"As we manage the complexities of disparate levels of demand across geographies, end markets and project types, our team is agile and remains focused on aligning costs and balancing fleet, while continuing to support the growth of our business and deliver outstanding customer service."

2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues increased 6% to $965 million compared to $908 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $57 million primarily related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $101 million, reflecting positive pricing of 2.3% and increased volume of 10.7%. Sales of rental equipment decreased by $43 million during the period. Fleet rotation in the prior year period was accelerated due to easing of supply chain disruptions in certain categories of equipment.

Dollar utilization increased to 42.2% in the third quarter compared to 42.1% in the prior-year period.

Direct operating expenses were $334 million, or 38.6% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $288 million, or 37.6% in the prior-year period. The increase related primarily to the growth of the business with personnel and facilities costs associated with greenfields and acquisitions.

Depreciation of rental equipment increased 4% to $174 million due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 14% to $33 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets.

Selling, general and administrative expenses was $123 million, or 14.2% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $115 million, or 15.0% in the prior-year period due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues.

Interest expense increased to $69 million compared with $60 million in the prior-year period due to increased borrowings primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment.

Net income was $122 million compared to $113 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income increased 9% to $124 million, or $4.35 per diluted share, compared to $114 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 24% compared to 23% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $446 million compared to $410 million in the prior-year period and adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.2% compared to 45.2% in the prior-year period.

2024 Nine Months Financial Results

Total revenues increased 7% to $2,617 million compared to $2,450 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase of $167 million primarily related to an increase in equipment rental revenue of $229 million, reflecting positive pricing of 3.5% and increased volume of 8.4%, partially offset by unfavorable mix driven primarily by inflation. Sales of rental equipment decreased by $63 million during the period. Fleet rotation in the prior year period was accelerated due to easing of supply chain disruptions in certain categories of equipment.

Dollar utilization increased to 41.0% compared to 40.8% in the prior-year period.

Direct operating expenses were $967 million, or 41.1% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $851 million, or 40.1% in the prior-year period. The increase related primarily to the growth of the business with personnel and facilities costs associated with greenfields and acquisitions. Additionally, delivery expenses were higher due to internal transfers of equipment to branches in higher growth regions to drive fleet efficiency. Finally, insurance expense increased, primarily related to increased self insurance reserves due to claims development attributable to unsettled cases.

Depreciation of rental equipment increased 4% to $499 million due to higher year-over-year average fleet size. Non-rental depreciation and amortization increased 11% to $92 million primarily due to amortization of acquisition intangible assets.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $358 million, or 15.2% of equipment rental revenue, compared to $332 million, or 15.7% in the prior-year period due to continued focus on improving operating leverage while expanding revenues.

Interest expense increased to $193 million compared with $162 million in the prior-year period due to increased borrowings primarily to fund acquisition growth and invest in rental equipment.

Net income was $257 million compared to $256 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income increased 2% to $265 million, or $9.30 per diluted share, compared to $260 million, or $9.03 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 23% compared to 21% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $1,145 million compared to $1,070 million in the prior-year period and adjusted EBITDA margin was 43.8% compared to 43.7% in the prior-year period.

Rental Fleet

Net rental equipment capital expenditures were as follows (in millions):

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Rental equipment expenditures $ 753 $ 1,100 Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment (198 ) (231 ) Net rental equipment capital expenditures $ 555 $ 869

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's total fleet was approximately $7.1 billion at OEC.

Average fleet at OEC in the third quarter increased 12% compared to the prior-year period.

Average fleet age was 46 months as of September 30, 2024 compared to 45 months in the comparable prior-year period.

Disciplined Capital Management

The Company completed 8 acquisitions with a total of 26 locations and opened 16 new greenfield locations during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net debt was $4.0 billion as of September 30, 2024, with net leverage of 2.7x compared to 2.5x in the same prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents and unused commitments under the ABL Credit Facility contributed to approximately $1.9 billion of liquidity as of September 30, 2024.

The Company declared its quarterly dividend of $0.665 paid to shareholders of record as of August 23, 2024 on September 6, 2024.

Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2024 equipment rental revenue growth and gross and net rental capital expenditures guidance ranges, while reaffirming its adjusted EBITDA guidance range, presented below, which excludes the Cinelease studio entertainment and lighting and grip equipment rental business. The guidance range for the full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA reflects an increase of 6% to 9% compared to full year 2023 results, excluding Cinelease. The sale process for the Cinelease studio entertainment business is ongoing.

Prior Current Equipment rental revenue growth: 7% to 10% 9.5% to 11% Adjusted EBITDA: $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion Net rental equipment capital expenditures after gross capex: $500 million to $700 million,

after gross capex of

$750 million to $1 billion $650 million to $700 million

after gross capex of

$950 million to $1 billion

As a leader in an industry where scale matters, the Company expects to continue to gain share by capturing an outsized position of the forecasted higher construction spending in 2024 by investing in its fleet, optimizing its existing fleet, capitalizing on strategic acquisitions and greenfield opportunities, and cross-selling a diversified product portfolio.

Certain Additional Information

In this release we refer to the following operating measures:

Dollar utilization: calculated by dividing rental revenue (excluding re-rent, delivery, pick-up and other ancillary revenue) by the average OEC of the equipment fleet for the relevant time period, based on the guidelines of the American Rental Association (ARA).

OEC: original equipment cost based on the guidelines of the ARA, which is calculated as the cost of the asset at the time it was first purchased plus additional capitalized refurbishment costs (with the basis of refurbished assets reset at the refurbishment date).

(See Accompanying Tables)

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Equipment rental $ 866 $ 765 $ 2,350 $ 2,121 Sales of rental equipment 81 124 215 278 Sales of new equipment, parts and supplies 9 11 28 29 Service and other revenue 9 8 24 22 Total revenues 965 908 2,617 2,450 Expenses: Direct operating 334 288 967 851 Depreciation of rental equipment 174 167 499 480 Cost of sales of rental equipment 66 99 157 201 Cost of sales of new equipment, parts and supplies 6 7 18 19 Selling, general and administrative 123 115 358 332 Non-rental depreciation and amortization 33 29 92 83 Interest expense, net 69 60 193 162 Other expense (income), net - (3 ) (1 ) (2 ) Total expenses 805 762 2,283 2,126 Income before income taxes 160 146 334 324 Income tax provision (38 ) (33 ) (77 ) (68 ) Net income $ 122 $ 113 $ 257 $ 256 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 28.4 28.3 28.4 28.5 Diluted 28.5 28.5 28.5 28.8 Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.30 $ 3.99 $ 9.05 $ 8.98 Diluted $ 4.28 $ 3.96 $ 9.02 $ 8.89 A - 1

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 142 $ 71 Receivables, net of allowances 623 563 Other current assets 66 77 Current assets held for sale 20 21 Total current assets 851 732 Rental equipment, net 4,283 3,831 Property and equipment, net 541 465 Right-of-use lease assets 842 665 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,231 950 Other long-term assets 9 10 Long-term assets held for sale 415 408 Total assets $ 8,172 $ 7,061 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current maturities of long-term debt and financing obligations $ 20 $ 19 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 38 37 Accounts payable 360 212 Accrued liabilities 258 221 Current liabilities held for sale 21 19 Total current liabilities 697 508 Long-term debt, net 4,163 3,673 Financing obligations, net 101 104 Operating lease liabilities 830 646 Deferred tax liabilities 799 743 Other long term liabilities 44 46 Long-term liabilities held for sale 61 68 Total liabilities 6,695 5,788 Total equity 1,477 1,273 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,172 $ 7,061 A - 2

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 257 $ 256 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of rental equipment 499 480 Depreciation of property and equipment 60 53 Amortization of intangible assets 32 30 Amortization of deferred debt and financing obligations costs 3 3 Stock-based compensation charges 16 15 Provision for receivables allowances 48 49 Deferred taxes 57 41 Gain on sale of rental equipment (58 ) (77 ) Other 10 1 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (76 ) (79 ) Other assets (5 ) (3 ) Accounts payable 17 10 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 34 17 Net cash provided by operating activities 894 796 Cash flows from investing activities: Rental equipment expenditures (753 ) (1,100 ) Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment 198 231 Non-rental capital expenditures (127 ) (119 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 6 11 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (567 ) (332 ) Other investing activities - (15 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,243 ) (1,324 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 800 - Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and securitization 1,530 1,755 Repayments on revolving lines of credit and securitization (1,821 ) (1,016 ) Principal payments under finance lease and financing obligations (15 ) (12 ) Dividends paid (58 ) (56 ) Repurchase of common stock - (107 ) Other financing activities, net (16 ) (19 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 420 545 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - - Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 71 17 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 71 54 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 142 $ 71 A - 3

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS

Unaudited

(In millions)

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA represents the sum of net income (loss), provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, net, depreciation of rental equipment and non-rental depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus the sum of transaction related costs, restructuring and restructuring related charges, spin-off costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, loss on extinguishment of debt (which is included in interest expense, net), impairment charges, gain (loss) on the disposal of a business and certain other items. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not purport to be alternatives to net income as an indicator of operating performance. Additionally, neither measure purports to be an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments and tax payments.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Adjusted EBITDA Margin, calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total Revenues, is a commonly used profitability ratio.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 122 $ 113 $ 257 $ 256 Income tax provision 38 33 77 68 Interest expense, net 69 60 193 162 Depreciation of rental equipment 174 167 499 480 Non-rental depreciation and amortization 33 29 92 83 EBITDA 436 402 1,118 1,049 Non-cash stock-based compensation charges 7 6 16 15 Transaction related costs 3 2 9 5 Other(1) - - 2 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 446 $ 410 $ 1,145 $ 1,070 Total revenues $ 965 $ 908 $ 2,617 $ 2,450 Adjusted EBITDA $ 446 $ 410 $ 1,145 $ 1,070 Adjusted EBITDA margin 46.2 % 45.2 % 43.8 % 43.7 % (1) Other consists of restructuring charges and spin-off costs. A - 4

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED REBITDA

EXCLUDING STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT RECONCILIATIONS

Unaudited

(in millions)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, REBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, REBITDA Margin and REBITDA Flow-Through Excluding Studio Entertainment - Each metric below has been adjusted to exclude the studio entertainment business due to the intent to sell that business and provides the operating performance of the remaining business.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Herc Studio Ex-Studio Herc Studio Ex-Studio Equipment rental revenue $ 866 $ 16 $ 850 $ 765 $ 5 $ 760 Total revenues 965 18 947 908 7 901 Total expenses 805 17 788 762 25 737 Income (loss) before income taxes 160 1 159 146 (18 ) 164 Income tax (provision) benefit (38 ) (1 ) (37 ) (33 ) 3 (36 ) Net income 122 - 122 113 (15 ) 128 Income tax provision 38 1 37 33 (3 ) 36 Interest expense, net 69 - 69 60 - 60 Depreciation of rental equipment 174 - 174 167 8 159 Non-rental depreciation and amortization 33 - 33 29 1 28 EBITDA 436 1 435 402 (9 ) 411 Non-cash stock-based compensation charges 7 - 7 6 - 6 Transaction related costs 3 - 3 2 - 2 Adjusted EBITDA 446 1 445 410 (9 ) 419 Less: Gain (loss) on sales of rental equipment 15 - 15 25 - 25 Less: Gain (loss) on sales of new equipment, parts and supplies 3 - 3 4 - 4 Rental Adjusted EBITDA (REBITDA) $ 428 $ 1 $ 427 $ 381 $ (9 ) $ 390 Total revenues $ 965 $ 18 $ 947 $ 908 $ 7 $ 901 Adjusted EBITDA $ 446 $ 1 $ 445 $ 410 $ (9 ) $ 419 Adjusted EBITDA margin 46.2 % 5.6 % 47.0 % 45.2 % (128.6 )% 46.5 % Total revenues $ 965 $ 18 $ 947 $ 908 $ 7 $ 901 Less: Sales of rental equipment 81 1 80 124 - 124 Less: Sales of new equipment, parts and supplies 9 1 8 11 - 11 Equipment rental, service and other revenues $ 875 $ 16 $ 859 $ 773 $ 7 $ 766 Equipment rental, service and other revenues $ 875 $ 16 $ 859 $ 773 $ 7 $ 766 Adjusted REBITDA $ 428 $ 1 $ 427 $ 381 $ (9 ) $ 390 Adjusted REBITDA Margin 48.9 % 6.3 % 49.7 % 49.3 % (128.6 )% 50.9 % A - 5

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED REBITDA

EXCLUDING STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT RECONCILIATIONS

Unaudited

(In millions)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, REBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, REBITDA Margin and REBITDA Flow-Through Excluding Studio Entertainment - Each metric below has been adjusted to exclude the studio entertainment business due to the intent to sell that business and provides the operating performance of the remaining business.

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Herc Studio Ex-Studio Herc Studio Ex-Studio Equipment rental revenue $ 2,350 $ 71 $ 2,279 $ 2,121 $ 40 $ 2,081 Total revenues 2,617 77 2,540 2,450 45 2,405 Total expenses 2,283 59 2,224 2,126 80 2,046 Income (loss) before income taxes 334 18 316 324 (35 ) 359 Income tax (provision) benefit (77 ) (4 ) (73 ) (68 ) 7 (75 ) Net income 257 14 243 256 (28 ) 284 Income tax provision 77 4 73 68 (7 ) 75 Interest expense, net 193 - 193 162 - 162 Depreciation of rental equipment 499 - 499 480 24 456 Non-rental depreciation and amortization 92 - 92 83 3 80 EBITDA 1,118 18 1,100 1,049 (8 ) 1,057 Non-cash stock-based compensation charges 16 - 16 15 - 15 Transaction related costs 9 1 8 5 - 5 Other 2 - 2 1 1 - Adjusted EBITDA 1,145 19 1,126 1,070 (7 ) 1,077 Less: Gain (loss) on sales of rental equipment 58 - 58 77 - 77 Less: Gain (loss) on sales of new equipment, parts and supplies 10 2 8 10 - 10 Rental Adjusted EBITDA (REBITDA) $ 1,077 $ 17 $ 1,060 $ 983 $ (7 ) $ 990 Total revenues $ 2,617 $ 77 $ 2,540 $ 2,450 $ 45 $ 2,405 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,145 $ 19 $ 1,126 $ 1,070 $ (7 ) $ 1,077 Adjusted EBITDA margin 43.8 % 24.7 % 44.3 % 43.7 % (15.6 )% 44.8 % Total revenues $ 2,617 $ 77 $ 2,540 $ 2,450 $ 45 $ 2,405 Less: Sales of rental equipment 215 1 214 278 - 278 Less: Sales of new equipment, parts and supplies 28 4 24 29 - 29 Equipment rental, service and other revenues $ 2,374 $ 72 $ 2,302 $ 2,143 $ 45 $ 2,098 Equipment rental, service and other revenues $ 2,374 $ 72 $ 2,302 $ 2,143 $ 45 $ 2,098 Adjusted REBITDA $ 1,077 $ 17 $ 1,060 $ 983 $ (7 ) $ 990 Adjusted REBITDA Margin 45.4 % 23.6 % 46.0 % 45.9 % (15.6 )% 47.2 % A - 6

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

Unaudited

(In millions)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share - Adjusted Net Income represents the sum of net income (loss), restructuring and restructuring related charges, spin-off costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, transaction related costs, gain (loss) on the disposal of a business and certain other items. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share are important measures to evaluate our results of operations between periods on a more comparable basis and to help investors analyze underlying trends in our business, evaluate the performance of our business both on an absolute basis and relative to our peers and the broader market, provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and operational strength of our business.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 122 $ 113 $ 257 $ 256 Transaction related costs 3 2 9 5 Other(1) - - 2 1 Tax impact of adjustments(2) (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) Adjusted net income $ 124 $ 114 $ 265 $ 260 Diluted shares outstanding 28.5 28.5 28.5 28.8 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 4.35 $ 4.00 $ 9.30 $ 9.03 (1) Other consists of restructuring charges and spin-off costs. (2) The tax rate applied for adjustments is 25.5% in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 25.7% in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and reflects the statutory rates in the applicable entities. A - 7

HERC HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES

FREE CASH FLOW

Unaudited

(In millions)

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less rental equipment expenditures and non-rental capital expenditures, plus proceeds from disposal of rental equipment, proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, and other investing activities. Free cash flow is used by management in analyzing the Company's ability to service and repay its debt, fund potential acquisitions and to forecast future periods. However, this measure does not represent funds available for investment or other discretionary uses since it does not deduct cash used to service debt or for other non-discretionary expenditures.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 894 $ 796 Rental equipment expenditures (753 ) (1,100 ) Proceeds from disposal of rental equipment 198 231 Net rental equipment expenditures (555 ) (869 ) Non-rental capital expenditures (127 ) (119 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 6 11 Other - (15 ) Free cash flow $ 218 $ (196 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (567 ) (332 ) Increase in net debt, excluding financing activities $ (349 ) $ (528 ) A - 8

