" Supported by the successful execution of our balanced spec and build-to-order operating model, PulteGroup realized record third quarter home sale revenues of $4.3 billion and earnings of $3.35 per share, as we increased home closings in the period by 12% over last year," said PulteGroup President and CEO, Ryan Marshall. " Consistent with our stated strategies, in the third quarter we invested $1.4 billion into our business, while returning over $360 million to our shareholders and generating a return on equity of 27%* for the trailing 12 months.

" Years of underbuilding has created a structural shortage of homes and correspondingly high home prices, so the Federal Reserve's pivot to lowering interest rates provides a powerful tool in helping to address the affordability challenge faced by today's homebuyers," said Mr. Marshall. " Given our strong third quarter and nine-month financial results, we are well positioned to deliver a record year of earnings for the Company."

Third Quarter Results

Home sale revenues in the third quarter increased 12% over the prior year to $4.3 billion. Higher revenues in the third quarter were driven by a 12% increase in closings to 7,924 homes. The average selling price of homes closed in the period was $548,000, effectively unchanged from the prior year.

The Company's reported home sale gross margin in the third quarter was 28.8%, compared with 29.5% in the prior year period. Homebuilding SG&A expense for the third quarter was $407 million, or 9.4% of home sale revenues, compared with $353 million, or 9.1% in the prior year period.

The Company's net new orders for the third quarter were 7,031 homes, which is consistent with net new orders of 7,065 homes in the prior year period. The value of net new orders in the quarter was $3.9 billion, or an increase of 3% over last year. Average community count for the third quarter was 957, which is up 4% from the prior year.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company's backlog was 12,089 homes with a value of $7.7 billion.

The Company's financial services operations generated pre-tax income of $55 million, an increase of 90% over prior year pre-tax income of $29 million. The significant increase in pre-tax income reflects the benefit of higher volumes in the Company's homebuilding operations, as well as a more favorable operating environment. Mortgage capture rate for the third quarter was 87%, up from 84% last year.

Third quarter pre-tax income for the Company increased 7% over the prior year period to $906 million. Income tax expense for the third quarter was $208 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.0%.

PulteGroup repurchased 2.5 million of its common shares in the third quarter for $320 million, or an average price of $126.05 per share. Through the first nine months of 2024, the Company has repurchased 7.6 million common shares, or 3.6% of shares outstanding, for $880 million, or $115.74 per share. The Company ended the quarter with $1.5 billion of cash and a debt-to-capital ratio of 12.3%.

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "should," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry or deteriorations in industry changes or downward changes in general economic or other business conditions, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; labor supply shortages and the cost of labor; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; competition within the industries in which we operate; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities, slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses, including warranty and other legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; damage from improper acts of persons over whom we do not have control or attempts to impose liabilities or obligations of third parties on us; weather related slowdowns; the impact of climate change and related governmental regulation; adverse capital and credit market conditions, which may affect our access to and cost of capital; the insufficiency of our income tax provisions and tax reserves, including as a result of changing laws or interpretations; the potential that we do not realize our deferred tax assets; our inability to sell mortgages into the secondary market; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans, and related claims against us; risks related to information technology failures, data security issues, and the effect of cybersecurity incidents and threats; the impact of negative publicity on sales; failure to retain key personnel; the impairment of our intangible assets; the disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (or another epidemic or pandemic or similar public threat or fear of such an event), and the measures taken to address it; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on X: @PulteGroupNews.

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($000's omitted, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Homebuilding Home sale revenues $ 4,343,227 $ 3,886,908 $ 12,610,981 $ 11,433,476 Land sale and other revenues 19,284 39,905 96,327 107,575 4,362,511 3,926,813 12,707,308 11,541,051 Financial Services 113,831 76,720 317,848 226,875 Total revenues 4,476,342 4,003,533 13,025,156 11,767,926 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues: Home sale cost of revenues (3,091,267 ) (2,739,596 ) (8,897,835 ) (8,068,287 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (25,287 ) (35,007 ) (101,204 ) (92,467 ) (3,116,554 ) (2,774,603 ) (8,999,039 ) (8,160,754 ) Financial Services expenses (58,905 ) (46,431 ) (159,615 ) (137,244 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (406,897 ) (353,167 ) (1,125,637 ) (1,004,323 ) Equity income from unconsolidated entities, net 2,508 891 42,577 4,348 Other income, net 9,702 17,091 39,709 32,496 Income before income taxes 906,196 847,314 2,823,151 2,502,449 Income tax expense (208,282 ) (208,539 ) (653,128 ) (611,070 ) Net income $ 697,914 $ 638,775 $ 2,170,023 $ 1,891,379 Per share: Basic earnings $ 3.38 $ 2.92 $ 10.36 $ 8.49 Diluted earnings $ 3.35 $ 2.90 $ 10.28 $ 8.45 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.60 $ 0.48 Number of shares used in calculation: Basic 206,774 218,288 209,374 221,832 Effect of dilutive securities 1,686 1,394 1,683 1,152 Diluted 208,460 219,682 211,057 222,984

PulteGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,397,664 $ 1,806,583 Restricted cash 57,472 42,594 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,455,136 1,849,177 House and land inventory 12,641,932 11,795,370 Land held for sale 24,914 23,831 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 556,664 516,064 Investments in unconsolidated entities 213,022 166,913 Other assets 1,897,985 1,545,667 Goodwill 68,930 68,930 Other intangible assets 48,802 56,338 Deferred tax assets 47,708 64,760 $ 16,955,093 $ 16,087,050 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 704,663 $ 619,012 Customer deposits 597,820 675,091 Deferred tax liabilities 401,142 302,155 Accrued and other liabilities 1,539,476 1,645,690 Financial Services debt 524,093 499,627 Notes payable 1,623,686 1,962,218 5,390,880 5,703,793 Shareholders' equity 11,564,213 10,383,257 $ 16,955,093 $ 16,087,050

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,170,023 $ 1,891,379 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 116,013 132,389 Land-related charges 19,929 16,978 Depreciation and amortization 64,975 59,765 Equity income from unconsolidated entities (42,577 ) (4,348 ) Distributions of income from unconsolidated entities 2,557 4,564 Share-based compensation expense 39,247 38,401 Other, net (74 ) (863 ) Increase (decrease) in cash due to: Inventories (805,331 ) (173,377 ) Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale (45,184 ) 262,637 Other assets (366,279 ) (142,131 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (40,115 ) (177,050 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,113,184 1,908,344 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (94,065 ) (67,561 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities (15,105 ) (18,059 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 9,017 2,316 Other investing activities, net (8,197 ) (11,727 ) Net cash used in investing activities (108,350 ) (95,031 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (350,453 ) (86,794 ) Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net 24,465 (161,254 ) Debt issuance costs - (1,500 ) Proceeds from liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 46,256 108,707 Payments related to consolidated inventory not owned (94,121 ) (49,379 ) Share repurchases (879,999 ) (700,000 ) Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes (18,463 ) (10,409 ) Dividends paid (126,560 ) (107,676 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,398,875 ) (1,008,305 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (394,041 ) 805,008 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,849,177 1,094,553 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,455,136 $ 1,899,561 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (capitalized), net $ 20,144 $ 11,048 Income taxes paid (refunded), net $ 546,344 $ 546,871

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 HOMEBUILDING: Home sale revenues $ 4,343,227 $ 3,886,908 $ 12,610,981 $ 11,433,476 Land sale and other revenues 19,284 39,905 96,327 107,575 Total Homebuilding revenues 4,362,511 3,926,813 12,707,308 11,541,051 Home sale cost of revenues (3,091,267 ) (2,739,596 ) (8,897,835 ) (8,068,287 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (25,287 ) (35,007 ) (101,204 ) (92,467 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (406,897 ) (353,167 ) (1,125,637 ) (1,004,323 ) Equity income from unconsolidated entities, net 2,508 891 41,527 3,293 Other income, net 9,702 18,431 39,709 33,836 Income before income taxes $ 851,270 $ 818,365 $ 2,663,868 $ 2,413,103 FINANCIAL SERVICES: Income before income taxes $ 54,926 $ 28,949 $ 159,283 $ 89,346 CONSOLIDATED: Income before income taxes $ 906,196 $ 847,314 $ 2,823,151 $ 2,502,449

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Home sale revenues $ 4,343,227 $ 3,886,908 $ 12,610,981 $ 11,433,476 Closings - units Northeast 391 344 1,054 996 Southeast 1,340 1,291 4,284 3,864 Florida 1,984 1,983 6,051 5,802 Midwest 1,194 1,018 3,380 2,693 Texas 1,485 1,211 4,285 4,030 West 1,530 1,229 4,062 3,603 7,924 7,076 23,116 20,988 Average selling price $ 548 $ 549 $ 546 $ 545 Net new orders - units Northeast 385 376 1,226 1,161 Southeast 1,340 1,374 4,130 4,277 Florida 1,681 1,598 5,399 5,386 Midwest 1,233 1,090 3,772 3,426 Texas 1,134 1,258 3,863 4,070 West 1,258 1,369 4,669 4,046 7,031 7,065 23,059 22,366 Net new orders - dollars $ 3,928,860 $ 3,823,619 $ 12,986,027 $ 11,884,620 Unit backlog Northeast 739 639 Southeast 2,092 2,319 Florida 3,140 4,225 Midwest 2,084 2,083 Texas 1,215 1,829 West 2,819 2,452 12,089 13,547 Dollars in backlog $ 7,694,761 $ 8,125,182

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS: Origination volume 5,005 4,362 14,442 12,770 Origination principal $ 2,103,197 $ 1,745,952 $ 5,998,347 $ 5,053,379 Capture rate 86.7 % 83.5 % 85.9 % 80.5 %

Supplemental Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 149,362 $ 141,994 $ 139,078 $ 137,262 Interest capitalized 26,443 31,659 86,346 95,388 Interest expensed (29,708 ) (33,643 ) (79,327 ) (92,640 ) Interest in inventory, end of period $ 146,097 $ 140,010 $ 146,097 $ 140,010

PulteGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This report contains information about our debt-to-capital ratios. These measures could be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. We calculate total net debt by subtracting total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from notes payable to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. We use the debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios as indicators of our overall leverage and believe they are useful financial measures in understanding the leverage employed in our operations. We believe that these measures provide investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability and liquidity to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the debt-to-capital ratios ($000's omitted):

Debt-to-Capital Ratios September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Notes payable $ 1,623,686 $ 1,962,218 Shareholders' equity 11,564,213 10,383,257 Total capital $ 13,187,899 $ 12,345,475 Debt-to-capital ratio 12.3 % 15.9 % Notes payable $ 1,623,686 $ 1,962,218 Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,455,136 ) (1,849,177 ) Total net debt $ 168,550 $ 113,041 Shareholders' equity 11,564,213 10,383,257 Total net capital $ 11,732,763 $ 10,496,298 Net debt-to-capital ratio 1.4 % 1.1 %

