ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $698 million, or $3.35 per share. In the prior year period, the Company reported net income of $639 million, or $2.90 per share.
"Supported by the successful execution of our balanced spec and build-to-order operating model, PulteGroup realized record third quarter home sale revenues of $4.3 billion and earnings of $3.35 per share, as we increased home closings in the period by 12% over last year," said PulteGroup President and CEO, Ryan Marshall. "Consistent with our stated strategies, in the third quarter we invested $1.4 billion into our business, while returning over $360 million to our shareholders and generating a return on equity of 27%* for the trailing 12 months.
"Years of underbuilding has created a structural shortage of homes and correspondingly high home prices, so the Federal Reserve's pivot to lowering interest rates provides a powerful tool in helping to address the affordability challenge faced by today's homebuyers," said Mr. Marshall. "Given our strong third quarter and nine-month financial results, we are well positioned to deliver a record year of earnings for the Company."
Third Quarter Results
Home sale revenues in the third quarter increased 12% over the prior year to $4.3 billion. Higher revenues in the third quarter were driven by a 12% increase in closings to 7,924 homes. The average selling price of homes closed in the period was $548,000, effectively unchanged from the prior year.
The Company's reported home sale gross margin in the third quarter was 28.8%, compared with 29.5% in the prior year period. Homebuilding SG&A expense for the third quarter was $407 million, or 9.4% of home sale revenues, compared with $353 million, or 9.1% in the prior year period.
The Company's net new orders for the third quarter were 7,031 homes, which is consistent with net new orders of 7,065 homes in the prior year period. The value of net new orders in the quarter was $3.9 billion, or an increase of 3% over last year. Average community count for the third quarter was 957, which is up 4% from the prior year.
At the end of the third quarter, the Company's backlog was 12,089 homes with a value of $7.7 billion.
The Company's financial services operations generated pre-tax income of $55 million, an increase of 90% over prior year pre-tax income of $29 million. The significant increase in pre-tax income reflects the benefit of higher volumes in the Company's homebuilding operations, as well as a more favorable operating environment. Mortgage capture rate for the third quarter was 87%, up from 84% last year.
Third quarter pre-tax income for the Company increased 7% over the prior year period to $906 million. Income tax expense for the third quarter was $208 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.0%.
PulteGroup repurchased 2.5 million of its common shares in the third quarter for $320 million, or an average price of $126.05 per share. Through the first nine months of 2024, the Company has repurchased 7.6 million common shares, or 3.6% of shares outstanding, for $880 million, or $115.74 per share. The Company ended the quarter with $1.5 billion of cash and a debt-to-capital ratio of 12.3%.
* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 45 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.
For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on X: @PulteGroupNews.
PulteGroup, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($000's omitted, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues:
Homebuilding
Home sale revenues
$
4,343,227
$
3,886,908
$
12,610,981
$
11,433,476
Land sale and other revenues
19,284
39,905
96,327
107,575
4,362,511
3,926,813
12,707,308
11,541,051
Financial Services
113,831
76,720
317,848
226,875
Total revenues
4,476,342
4,003,533
13,025,156
11,767,926
Homebuilding Cost of Revenues:
Home sale cost of revenues
(3,091,267
)
(2,739,596
)
(8,897,835
)
(8,068,287
)
Land sale and other cost of revenues
(25,287
)
(35,007
)
(101,204
)
(92,467
)
(3,116,554
)
(2,774,603
)
(8,999,039
)
(8,160,754
)
Financial Services expenses
(58,905
)
(46,431
)
(159,615
)
(137,244
)
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
(406,897
)
(353,167
)
(1,125,637
)
(1,004,323
)
Equity income from unconsolidated entities, net
2,508
891
42,577
4,348
Other income, net
9,702
17,091
39,709
32,496
Income before income taxes
906,196
847,314
2,823,151
2,502,449
Income tax expense
(208,282
)
(208,539
)
(653,128
)
(611,070
)
Net income
$
697,914
$
638,775
$
2,170,023
$
1,891,379
Per share:
Basic earnings
$
3.38
$
2.92
$
10.36
$
8.49
Diluted earnings
$
3.35
$
2.90
$
10.28
$
8.45
Cash dividends declared
$
0.20
$
0.16
$
0.60
$
0.48
Number of shares used in calculation:
Basic
206,774
218,288
209,374
221,832
Effect of dilutive securities
1,686
1,394
1,683
1,152
Diluted
208,460
219,682
211,057
222,984
PulteGroup, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and equivalents
$
1,397,664
$
1,806,583
Restricted cash
57,472
42,594
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
1,455,136
1,849,177
House and land inventory
12,641,932
11,795,370
Land held for sale
24,914
23,831
Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale
556,664
516,064
Investments in unconsolidated entities
213,022
166,913
Other assets
1,897,985
1,545,667
Goodwill
68,930
68,930
Other intangible assets
48,802
56,338
Deferred tax assets
47,708
64,760
$
16,955,093
$
16,087,050
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
704,663
$
619,012
Customer deposits
597,820
675,091
Deferred tax liabilities
401,142
302,155
Accrued and other liabilities
1,539,476
1,645,690
Financial Services debt
524,093
499,627
Notes payable
1,623,686
1,962,218
5,390,880
5,703,793
Shareholders' equity
11,564,213
10,383,257
$
16,955,093
$
16,087,050
PulteGroup, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
2,170,023
$
1,891,379
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Deferred income tax expense
116,013
132,389
Land-related charges
19,929
16,978
Depreciation and amortization
64,975
59,765
Equity income from unconsolidated entities
(42,577
)
(4,348
)
Distributions of income from unconsolidated entities
2,557
4,564
Share-based compensation expense
39,247
38,401
Other, net
(74
)
(863
)
Increase (decrease) in cash due to:
Inventories
(805,331
)
(173,377
)
Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale
(45,184
)
262,637
Other assets
(366,279
)
(142,131
)
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
(40,115
)
(177,050
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,113,184
1,908,344
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(94,065
)
(67,561
)
Investments in unconsolidated entities
(15,105
)
(18,059
)
Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities
9,017
2,316
Other investing activities, net
(8,197
)
(11,727
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(108,350
)
(95,031
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of notes payable
(350,453
)
(86,794
)
Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net
24,465
(161,254
)
Debt issuance costs
-
(1,500
)
Proceeds from liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned
46,256
108,707
Payments related to consolidated inventory not owned
(94,121
)
(49,379
)
Share repurchases
(879,999
)
(700,000
)
Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes
(18,463
)
(10,409
)
Dividends paid
(126,560
)
(107,676
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,398,875
)
(1,008,305
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(394,041
)
805,008
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,849,177
1,094,553
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
1,455,136
$
1,899,561
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid (capitalized), net
$
20,144
$
11,048
Income taxes paid (refunded), net
$
546,344
$
546,871
PulteGroup, Inc.
Segment Data
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
HOMEBUILDING:
Home sale revenues
$
4,343,227
$
3,886,908
$
12,610,981
$
11,433,476
Land sale and other revenues
19,284
39,905
96,327
107,575
Total Homebuilding revenues
4,362,511
3,926,813
12,707,308
11,541,051
Home sale cost of revenues
(3,091,267
)
(2,739,596
)
(8,897,835
)
(8,068,287
)
Land sale and other cost of revenues
(25,287
)
(35,007
)
(101,204
)
(92,467
)
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
(406,897
)
(353,167
)
(1,125,637
)
(1,004,323
)
Equity income from unconsolidated entities, net
2,508
891
41,527
3,293
Other income, net
9,702
18,431
39,709
33,836
Income before income taxes
$
851,270
$
818,365
$
2,663,868
$
2,413,103
FINANCIAL SERVICES:
Income before income taxes
$
54,926
$
28,949
$
159,283
$
89,346
CONSOLIDATED:
Income before income taxes
$
906,196
$
847,314
$
2,823,151
$
2,502,449
PulteGroup, Inc.
Segment Data, continued
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Home sale revenues
$
4,343,227
$
3,886,908
$
12,610,981
$
11,433,476
Closings - units
Northeast
391
344
1,054
996
Southeast
1,340
1,291
4,284
3,864
Florida
1,984
1,983
6,051
5,802
Midwest
1,194
1,018
3,380
2,693
Texas
1,485
1,211
4,285
4,030
West
1,530
1,229
4,062
3,603
7,924
7,076
23,116
20,988
Average selling price
$
548
$
549
$
546
$
545
Net new orders - units
Northeast
385
376
1,226
1,161
Southeast
1,340
1,374
4,130
4,277
Florida
1,681
1,598
5,399
5,386
Midwest
1,233
1,090
3,772
3,426
Texas
1,134
1,258
3,863
4,070
West
1,258
1,369
4,669
4,046
7,031
7,065
23,059
22,366
Net new orders - dollars
$
3,928,860
$
3,823,619
$
12,986,027
$
11,884,620
Unit backlog
Northeast
739
639
Southeast
2,092
2,319
Florida
3,140
4,225
Midwest
2,084
2,083
Texas
1,215
1,829
West
2,819
2,452
12,089
13,547
Dollars in backlog
$
7,694,761
$
8,125,182
PulteGroup, Inc.
Segment Data, continued
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS:
Origination volume
5,005
4,362
14,442
12,770
Origination principal
$
2,103,197
$
1,745,952
$
5,998,347
$
5,053,379
Capture rate
86.7
%
83.5
%
85.9
%
80.5
%
Supplemental Data
($000's omitted)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest in inventory, beginning of period
$
149,362
$
141,994
$
139,078
$
137,262
Interest capitalized
26,443
31,659
86,346
95,388
Interest expensed
(29,708
)
(33,643
)
(79,327
)
(92,640
)
Interest in inventory, end of period
$
146,097
$
140,010
$
146,097
$
140,010
PulteGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This report contains information about our debt-to-capital ratios. These measures could be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. We calculate total net debt by subtracting total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from notes payable to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. We use the debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios as indicators of our overall leverage and believe they are useful financial measures in understanding the leverage employed in our operations. We believe that these measures provide investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability and liquidity to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the debt-to-capital ratios ($000's omitted):
Debt-to-Capital Ratios
September 30,
December 31,
Notes payable
$
1,623,686
$
1,962,218
Shareholders' equity
11,564,213
10,383,257
Total capital
$
13,187,899
$
12,345,475
Debt-to-capital ratio
12.3
%
15.9
%
Notes payable
$
1,623,686
$
1,962,218
Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash
(1,455,136
)
(1,849,177
)
Total net debt
$
168,550
$
113,041
Shareholders' equity
11,564,213
10,383,257
Total net capital
$
11,732,763
$
10,496,298
Net debt-to-capital ratio
1.4
%
1.1
%
