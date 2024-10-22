MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BankUnited, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: BKU) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"We're happy with third quarter results as our balance sheet transformation story continues. Margin expanded again this quarter and credit remains well managed. Looking forward, we are optimistic about the environment, our markets and opportunities to grow core customer relationships. Our thoughts are with those who were impacted by the recent storms and we are here to support our employees, clients and communities," said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $61.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $53.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $47.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $163.2 million, or $2.17 per diluted share compared to $157.9 million, or $2.11 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Quarterly Highlights
To date, we have made notable progress executing near-term strategic priorities focused on improving core profitability.
- The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, expanded by 0.06%, to 2.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 2.72% for the immediately preceding quarter. The net interest margin was 2.56% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 the net interest margin improved to 2.69% from 2.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
- The average cost of total deposits declined by 0.03% to 3.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 3.09% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024. The spot APY of total deposits declined to 2.93% at September 30, 2024 from 3.09% at June 30, 2024. The average cost of interest bearing deposits declined by 0.06% to 4.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 4.26% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024 while the spot APY of interest bearing deposits declined to 4.01% at September 30, 2024 from 4.29% at June 30, 2024.
- The Company's funding profile has improved significantly over the course of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, wholesale funding, including FHLB advances and brokered deposits, declined by $1.9 billion while non-brokered deposits grew by $1.7 billion, including an increase of $800 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits ("NIDDA").
- Average NIDDA remained relatively stable, declining by $64 million for the quarter, consistent with the prior quarter at 27% of average total deposits. Total deposits grew by $93 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In part due to expected seasonal trends, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, NIDDA declined by $430 million, and represented 27% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.
- FHLB advances increased by $295 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024; this increase was related to intraday cash management and transactional deposit flows on the last day of the quarter and is also reflected in temporarily elevated cash balances. Brokered deposits grew by $303 million for the quarter; we took advantage of favorable pricing in the brokered deposit market during a period of market dislocation.
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, our core CRE and C&I loan portfolios grew by $286 million while residential loans declined by $422 million and franchise, equipment and municipal finance declined by a combined $238 million.
- Total loans declined by $230 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The commercial real estate segment grew by $34 million while the C&I segment declined by $112 million. Mortgage warehouse grew by $33 million. Consistent with our balance sheet strategy, the residential, franchise, equipment and municipal finance portfolios declined by a combined $185 million.
- The loan to deposit ratio declined to 87.6% at September 30, 2024, from 88.7% at June 30, 2024 and 92.8% at December 31, 2023.
- Net charge-offs remained low and were $6.5 million for the quarter. The annualized net charge-off ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 0.12%. The NPA ratio at September 30, 2024 was 0.64%, including 0.10% related to the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans, compared to 0.50%, including 0.11% related to the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans at June 30, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily related to two C&I loans.
- The ratio of the ACL to total loans increased to 0.94% at September 30, 2024; the ratio of the ACL to non-performing loans was 101.68%. The ACL to loans ratio for commercial portfolio sub-segments including C&I, CRE, franchise finance and equipment finance was 1.41% at September 30, 2024 and the ACL to loans ratio for CRE office loans was 2.20%.
- Our commercial real estate exposure is modest, totaling 25% of loans and 164% of the Bank's total risk based capital at September 30, 2024. By comparison, based on call report data as of June 30, 2024 (the most recent date available) for banks with between $10 billion and $100 billion in assets, the median level of CRE to total loans was 35% and the median level of CRE to total risk based capital was 220%.
- At September 30, 2024, the weighted average LTV of the CRE portfolio was 55.3%, the weighted average DSCR was 1.77, 56% of the portfolio was collateralized by properties located in Florida and 25% was collateralized by properties located in the New York tri-state area. For the office sub-segment, the weighted average LTV was 65.4%, the weighted average DSCR was 1.56, 57% was collateralized by properties in Florida, substantially all of which was suburban, and 23% was collateralized by properties located in the New York tri-state area.
- Liquidity remains ample. Total same day available liquidity was $15.0 billion, the available liquidity to uninsured, uncollateralized deposits ratio was 147% and an estimated 63% of our deposits were insured or collateralized at September 30, 2024.
- Our capital position is robust. At September 30, 2024, CET1 was 11.8% at a consolidated level. Pro-forma CET1, including accumulated other comprehensive income, was 10.9% at September 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 7.6% at September 30, 2024.
- The net unrealized pre-tax loss on the available for sale ("AFS") securities portfolio continued to improve, declining by $125 million, to 4% of amortized cost, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The duration of our AFS securities portfolio remained short, at 1.73 as of September 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities were not significant.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share continued to grow, to $37.56 and $36.52, respectively, at September 30, 2024, compared to $36.11 and $35.07, respectively, at June 30, 2024, and $34.66 and $33.62, respectively at December 31, 2023.
- Beth Hosen, an industry veteran and proven leader, joined BankUnited in September as executive vice president and head of treasury management, overseeing treasury management sales, service and product as well as the commercial card business.
Hurricane Helene made landfall along Florida's "Big Bend" coast in September, 2024, ultimately impacting parts of the Southeastern United States. The impact of Hurricane Helene on BankUnited's operations was not significant, and is not expected to be significant to our financial condition or results of operations. Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida in October, bringing heavy rain, hurricane or tropical storm force winds, storm surge and power outages to portions of the Florida peninsula. All of our branches and office locations have re-opened for business, and damage from the storm was negligible. There were no significant impacts to banking operations. We are still in the process of finalizing our assessment of the potential impact of Hurricane Milton on our customers and credit portfolio.
Loans
Loan portfolio composition at the dates indicated follows (dollars in thousands):
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Core C&I and CRE sub-segments:
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
$
5,488,884
22.5
%
$
5,367,663
21.8
%
$
5,323,241
21.6
%
Construction and land
497,928
2.0
%
584,833
2.4
%
495,992
2.0
%
Owner occupied commercial real estate
1,999,515
8.2
%
1,966,809
8.0
%
1,935,743
7.9
%
Commercial and industrial
7,026,412
28.9
%
7,170,622
29.1
%
6,971,981
28.3
%
15,012,739
61.6
%
15,089,927
61.3
%
14,726,957
59.8
%
Franchise and equipment finance
277,704
1.1
%
307,442
1.2
%
380,347
1.5
%
Pinnacle - municipal finance
749,035
3.1
%
847,234
3.4
%
884,690
3.6
%
Mortgage warehouse lending ("MWL")
571,783
2.3
%
539,159
2.2
%
432,663
1.8
%
Residential
7,787,442
31.9
%
7,844,722
31.9
%
8,209,027
33.3
%
$
24,398,703
100.0
%
$
24,628,484
100.0
%
$
24,633,684
100.0
%
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total loans declined by $230 million. The CRE portfolio grew by $34 million and MWL grew by $33 million while the C&I portfolio declined by $112 million. Consistent with our balance sheet strategy, the franchise, equipment, and municipal finance portfolios declined by an aggregate $128 million and residential loans declined by $57 million. The decline in C&I for the quarter was impacted by the timing of some unanticipated payoffs and strategic exits.
Asset Quality and the ACL
The following table presents information about the ACL at the dates indicated as well as net charge-off rates for the periods ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):
ACL
ACL to Total Loans
Commercial ACL to Commercial Loans(2)
ACL to Non-Performing Loans
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans (1)
December 31, 2023
$
202,689
0.82
%
1.29
%
159.54
%
0.09
%
June 30, 2024
$
225,698
0.92
%
1.42
%
130.12
%
0.12
%
September 30, 2024
$
228,249
0.94
%
1.41
%
101.68
%
0.12
%
|_________________________
(1)
Annualized for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
(2)
For purposes of this ratio, commercial loans includes the core C&I and CRE sub-segments as presented in the table above as well as franchise and equipment finance. Due to their unique risk profiles, MWL and municipal finance are excluded from this ratio.
The ACL at September 30, 2024 represents management's estimate of lifetime expected credit losses given an assessment of historical data, current conditions, and a reasonable and supportable economic forecast as of the balance sheet date. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses, including both funded and unfunded loan commitments, was $9.2 million, compared to $19.5 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase in qualitative overlays, changes in portfolio characteristics, and updates to certain assumptions had the effect of increasing the ACL, while the impact of improvements in the economic forecast partially offset that increase.
The following table summarizes the activity in the ACL for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Beginning balance
$
225,698
$
217,556
$
166,833
$
202,689
$
147,946
Impact of adoption of new accounting pronouncement (ASU 2022-02)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(1,794
)
Balance after impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02
225,698
217,556
166,833
202,689
146,152
Provision
9,091
21,823
30,877
46,719
62,667
Net charge-offs
(6,540
)
(13,681
)
(1,647
)
(21,159
)
(12,756
)
Ending balance
$
228,249
$
225,698
$
196,063
$
228,249
$
196,063
The following table presents criticized and classified commercial loans at the dates indicated (in thousands):
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
CRE
Total Commercial
CRE
Total Commercial
CRE
Total Commercial
Special mention
$
145,338
$
323,326
$
138,403
$
265,940
$
97,552
$
319,905
Substandard - accruing
587,097
932,746
597,888
946,832
390,724
711,266
Substandard - non-accruing
70,860
186,565
54,088
131,193
13,727
86,903
Doubtful
-
16,265
8,301
25,258
-
19,035
Total
$
803,295
$
1,458,902
$
798,680
$
1,369,223
$
502,003
$
1,137,109
Total criticized and classified commercial loans increased by $90 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in the substandard non-accruing category for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily related to two C&I loans.
Non-performing loans totaled $224.5 million or 0.92% of total loans at September 30, 2024, compared to $173.5 million or 0.70% of total loans at June 30, 2024. Non-performing loans included $35.1 million and $39.0 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans on non-accrual status, representing 0.14% and 0.16% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $234.1 million, compared to $226.0 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 4%. Interest income increased by $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the immediately preceding quarter, while interest expense increased by $1.0 million.
The Company's net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, increased by 0.06% to 2.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 2.72% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024.
The average cost of total deposits declined to 3.06% from 3.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities declined to 4.24% from 4.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The yield on average interest earning assets increased to 5.79% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 5.77% for the prior quarter.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense increased by $6.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A $6.2 million increase in compensation and benefits for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 resulted primarily from an increase in the Company's stock price, impacting the value of liability-classified share based compensation awards and increases in certain other variable compensation accruals.
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks:
Non-interest bearing
$
14,746
$
12,631
$
14,945
Interest bearing
875,122
420,821
573,338
Cash and cash equivalents
889,868
433,452
588,283
Investment securities (including securities reported at fair value of $9,109,860, $8,936,449 and $8,867,354)
9,119,860
8,946,449
8,877,354
Non-marketable equity securities
237,172
223,159
310,084
Loans
24,398,703
24,628,484
24,633,684
Allowance for credit losses
(228,249
)
(225,698
)
(202,689
)
Loans, net
24,170,454
24,402,786
24,430,995
Bank owned life insurance
306,313
297,827
318,459
Operating lease equipment, net
241,625
266,815
371,909
Goodwill
77,637
77,637
77,637
Other assets
741,816
779,781
786,886
Total assets
$
35,784,745
$
35,427,906
$
35,761,607
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Demand deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
7,635,427
$
8,065,209
$
6,835,236
Interest bearing
5,171,865
3,771,793
3,403,539
Savings and money market
10,324,697
11,463,211
11,135,708
Time
4,724,236
4,463,394
5,163,995
Total deposits
27,856,225
27,763,607
26,538,478
FHLB advances
3,580,000
3,285,000
5,115,000
Notes and other borrowings
708,694
708,835
708,973
Other liabilities
832,022
971,116
821,235
Total liabilities
32,976,941
32,728,558
33,183,686
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 74,749,012, 74,758,609 and 74,372,505 shares issued and outstanding
747
748
744
Paid-in capital
296,107
290,719
283,642
Retained earnings
2,749,314
2,709,503
2,650,956
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(238,364
)
(301,622
)
(357,421
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,807,804
2,699,348
2,577,921
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,784,745
$
35,427,906
$
35,761,607
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Interest income:
Loans
$
355,220
$
350,604
$
337,014
$
1,053,081
$
971,962
Investment securities
127,907
123,708
122,857
375,794
362,219
Other
9,229
8,986
10,668
28,253
40,195
Total interest income
492,356
483,298
470,539
1,457,128
1,374,376
Interest expense:
Deposits
208,630
208,091
176,974
626,719
467,472
Borrowings
49,598
49,185
78,723
155,402
250,310
Total interest expense
258,228
257,276
255,697
782,121
717,782
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
234,128
226,022
214,842
675,007
656,594
Provision for credit losses
9,248
19,538
33,049
44,071
68,354
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
224,880
206,484
181,793
630,936
588,240
Non-interest income:
Deposit service charges and fees
5,016
4,909
5,189
15,238
15,705
Gain (loss) on investment securities, net
127
421
887
1,323
(10,669
)
Lease financing
6,368
5,640
16,531
23,448
42,159
Other non-interest income
11,377
13,215
5,117
33,941
22,551
Total non-interest income
22,888
24,185
27,724
73,950
69,746
Non-interest expense:
Employee compensation and benefits
81,781
75,588
68,825
233,289
207,290
Occupancy and equipment
12,242
10,973
10,890
33,784
32,735
Deposit insurance expense
7,421
8,530
7,790
29,481
23,294
Professional fees
4,953
4,497
2,696
11,960
9,132
Technology
21,094
20,567
19,193
61,976
61,356
Depreciation of operating lease equipment
4,666
7,896
11,217
21,775
33,970
Other non-interest expense
32,425
29,655
26,479
89,263
77,311
Total non-interest expense
164,582
157,706
147,090
481,528
445,088
Income before income taxes
83,186
72,963
62,427
223,358
212,898
Provision for income taxes
21,734
19,230
15,446
60,193
55,039
Net income
$
61,452
$
53,733
$
46,981
$
163,165
$
157,859
Earnings per common share, basic
$
0.82
$
0.72
$
0.63
$
2.19
$
2.12
Earnings per common share, diluted
$
0.81
$
0.72
$
0.63
$
2.17
$
2.11
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Three Months Ended June 30,
Three Months Ended September 30,
2024
2024
2023
Average
Balance
Interest(1)
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest(1)
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest(1)
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Loans
$
24,299,898
$
358,259
5.87
%
$
24,290,169
$
353,707
5.85
%
$
24,417,433
$
340,357
5.54
%
Investment securities (3)
9,171,185
128,762
5.62
%
8,894,517
124,572
5.60
%
9,034,116
123,794
5.48
%
Other interest earning assets
722,366
9,229
5.08
%
711,586
8,986
5.08
%
785,146
10,668
5.39
%
Total interest earning assets
34,193,449
496,250
5.79
%
33,896,272
487,265
5.77
%
34,236,695
474,819
5.52
%
Allowance for credit losses
(231,383
)
(225,161
)
(173,407
)
Non-interest earning assets
1,444,410
1,571,649
1,747,310
Total assets
$
35,406,476
$
35,242,760
$
35,810,598
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
3,930,101
$
37,294
3.78
%
$
3,742,071
$
35,249
3.79
%
$
3,038,870
$
25,491
3.33
%
Savings and money market deposits
11,304,999
119,856
4.22
%
11,176,000
118,945
4.28
%
10,205,765
97,956
3.81
%
Time deposits
4,524,215
51,480
4.53
%
4,750,640
53,897
4.56
%
5,420,522
53,527
3.92
%
Total interest bearing deposits
19,759,315
208,630
4.20
%
19,668,711
208,091
4.26
%
18,665,157
176,974
3.76
%
FHLB advances
3,766,630
40,471
4.27
%
3,764,286
40,032
4.28
%
6,040,870
69,525
4.57
%
Notes and other borrowings
708,829
9,127
5.15
%
711,167
9,153
5.15
%
715,307
9,198
5.14
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
24,234,774
258,228
4.24
%
24,144,164
257,276
4.28
%
25,421,334
255,697
3.99
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
7,384,721
7,448,633
6,937,537
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
1,009,157
960,691
868,178
Total liabilities
32,628,652
32,553,488
33,227,049
Stockholders' equity
2,777,824
2,689,272
2,583,549
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,406,476
$
35,242,760
$
35,810,598
Net interest income
$
238,022
$
229,989
$
219,122
Interest rate spread
1.55
%
1.49
%
1.53
%
Net interest margin
2.78
%
2.72
%
2.56
%
|_________________________
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable
(2)
Annualized
(3)
At fair value except for securities held to maturity
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS
(Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024
2023
Average
Balance
Interest(1)
Yield/
Rate
Average
Balance
Interest(1)
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Interest earning assets:
Loans
$
24,309,134
$
1,062,407
5.84
%
$
24,606,425
$
981,976
5.33
%
Investment securities (3)
9,006,654
378,358
5.60
%
9,356,211
364,980
5.20
%
Other interest earning assets
732,435
28,253
5.15
%
1,048,313
40,195
5.13
%
Total interest earning assets
34,048,223
1,469,018
5.76
%
35,010,949
1,387,151
5.29
%
Allowance for credit losses
(221,135
)
(162,395
)
Non-interest earning assets
1,534,800
1,761,500
Total assets
$
35,361,888
$
36,610,054
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
3,752,828
$
106,050
3.77
%
$
2,728,287
$
54,781
2.68
%
Savings and money market deposits
11,238,662
357,440
4.25
%
10,844,838
278,243
3.43
%
Time deposits
4,834,209
163,229
4.51
%
5,150,486
134,448
3.49
%
Total interest bearing deposits
19,825,699
626,719
4.22
%
18,723,611
467,472
3.34
%
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
%
46,510
1,582
4.54
%
FHLB advances
4,032,737
128,000
4.24
%
6,596,465
220,993
4.48
%
Notes and other borrowings
709,668
27,402
5.15
%
719,331
27,735
5.14
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
24,568,104
782,121
4.25
%
26,085,917
717,782
3.68
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
7,132,351
7,152,362
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
958,888
829,464
Total liabilities
32,659,343
34,067,743
Stockholders' equity
2,702,545
2,542,311
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
35,361,888
$
36,610,054
Net interest income
$
686,897
$
669,369
Interest rate spread
1.51
%
1.61
%
Net interest margin
2.69
%
2.55
%
|_________________________
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable
(2)
Annualized
(3)
At fair value except for securities held to maturity
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Basic earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Net income
$
61,452
$
53,733
$
46,981
$
163,165
$
157,859
Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
(850
)
(748
)
(700
)
(2,282
)
(2,378
)
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
60,602
$
52,985
$
46,281
$
160,883
$
155,481
Denominator:
Weighted average common shares outstanding
74,753,372
74,762,498
74,416,698
74,675,279
74,530,871
Less average unvested stock awards
(1,079,182
)
(1,110,233
)
(1,165,105
)
(1,105,654
)
(1,180,570
)
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
73,674,190
73,652,265
73,251,593
73,569,625
73,350,301
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.82
$
0.72
$
0.63
$
2.19
$
2.12
Diluted earnings per common share:
Numerator:
Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share
$
60,602
$
52,985
$
46,281
$
160,883
$
155,481
Adjustment for earnings reallocated from participating securities
6
2
3
9
8
Income used in calculating diluted earnings per common share
$
60,608
$
52,987
$
46,284
$
160,892
$
155,489
Denominator:
Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share
73,674,190
73,652,265
73,251,593
73,569,625
73,350,301
Dilutive effect of certain share-based awards
817,866
365,988
537,230
481,126
388,372
Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per common share
74,492,056
74,018,253
73,788,823
74,050,751
73,738,673
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.81
$
0.72
$
0.63
$
2.17
$
2.11
BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED RATIOS
At or for the Three Months Ended
At or for the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Financial ratios (4)
Return on average assets
0.69
%
0.61
%
0.52
%
0.62
%
0.58
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
8.8
%
8.0
%
7.2
%
8.1
%
8.3
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.78
%
2.72
%
2.56
%
2.69
%
2.55
%
Loans to deposits
87.6
%
88.7
%
93.3
%
87.6
%
93.3
%
Tangible book value per common share
$
36.52
$
35.07
$
32.88
$
36.52
$
32.88
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
Asset quality ratios
Non-performing loans to total loans (1)(5)
0.92
%
0.70
%
0.52
%
Non-performing assets to total assets (2)(5)
0.64
%
0.50
%
0.37
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.94
%
0.92
%
0.82
%
Allowance for credit losses to total commercial(6)
1.41
%
1.42
%
1.29
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (1)(5)
101.68
%
130.12
%
159.54
%
Net charge-offs to average loans(4)
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.09
|_________________________
(1)
We define non-performing loans to include non-accrual loans and loans other than purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. Contractually delinquent purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans on which interest continues to be accrued are excluded from non-performing loans.
(2)
Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, OREO and other repossessed assets.
(3)
On a tax-equivalent basis.
(4)
Annualized for the six and nine month periods as applicable.
(5)
Non-performing loans and assets include the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans totaling $35.1 million or 0.14% of total loans and 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2024, $39.0 million or 0.16% of total loans and 0.11% of total assets at June 30, 2024, and $41.8 million or 0.17% of total loans and 0.12% of total assets at December 31, 2023.
(6)
For purposes of this ratio, commercial loans includes the C&I and CRE sub-segments, as well as franchise and equipment finance. Due to their unique risk profiles, MWL and municipal finance are excluded from this ratio.
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Required to be
BankUnited,
BankUnited,
BankUnited,
BankUnited,
BankUnited,
BankUnited,
Capital ratios
Tier 1 leverage
8.3 %
9.6 %
8.2 %
9.6 %
7.9 %
9.1 %
5.0 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") risk-based capital
11.8 %
13.6 %
11.6 %
13.5 %
11.4 %
13.1 %
6.5 %
Total risk-based capital
13.9 %
14.6 %
13.6 %
14.4 %
13.4 %
13.9 %
10.0 %
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets
7.6 %
N/A
7.4 %
N/A
7.0 %
N/A
N/A
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the capital position and performance of the Company. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions as it is a metric commonly used in the banking industry. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of tangible book value per common share to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of book value per common share at the dates indicated (in thousands except share and per share data):
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Total stockholders' equity
$
2,807,804
$
2,699,348
$
2,577,921
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
77,637
77,637
77,637
Tangible stockholders' equity
$
2,730,167
$
2,621,711
$
2,500,284
Common shares issued and outstanding
74,749,012
74,758,609
74,372,505
Book value per common share
$
37.56
$
36.11
$
34.66
Tangible book value per common share
$
36.52
$
35.07
$
33.62
