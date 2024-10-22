MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BankUnited, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: BKU) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

" We're happy with third quarter results as our balance sheet transformation story continues. Margin expanded again this quarter and credit remains well managed. Looking forward, we are optimistic about the environment, our markets and opportunities to grow core customer relationships. Our thoughts are with those who were impacted by the recent storms and we are here to support our employees, clients and communities," said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $61.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $53.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024 and $47.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported net income of $163.2 million, or $2.17 per diluted share compared to $157.9 million, or $2.11 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Quarterly Highlights

To date, we have made notable progress executing near-term strategic priorities focused on improving core profitability.

The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, expanded by 0.06%, to 2.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 2.72% for the immediately preceding quarter. The net interest margin was 2.56% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 the net interest margin improved to 2.69% from 2.55% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The average cost of total deposits declined by 0.03% to 3.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 3.09% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024. The spot APY of total deposits declined to 2.93% at September 30, 2024 from 3.09% at June 30, 2024. The average cost of interest bearing deposits declined by 0.06% to 4.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 4.26% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024 while the spot APY of interest bearing deposits declined to 4.01% at September 30, 2024 from 4.29% at June 30, 2024.

The Company's funding profile has improved significantly over the course of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, wholesale funding, including FHLB advances and brokered deposits, declined by $1.9 billion while non-brokered deposits grew by $1.7 billion, including an increase of $800 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits ("NIDDA").

Average NIDDA remained relatively stable, declining by $64 million for the quarter, consistent with the prior quarter at 27% of average total deposits. Total deposits grew by $93 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In part due to expected seasonal trends, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, NIDDA declined by $430 million, and represented 27% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.

FHLB advances increased by $295 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024; this increase was related to intraday cash management and transactional deposit flows on the last day of the quarter and is also reflected in temporarily elevated cash balances. Brokered deposits grew by $303 million for the quarter; we took advantage of favorable pricing in the brokered deposit market during a period of market dislocation.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, our core CRE and C&I loan portfolios grew by $286 million while residential loans declined by $422 million and franchise, equipment and municipal finance declined by a combined $238 million.

Total loans declined by $230 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The commercial real estate segment grew by $34 million while the C&I segment declined by $112 million. Mortgage warehouse grew by $33 million. Consistent with our balance sheet strategy, the residential, franchise, equipment and municipal finance portfolios declined by a combined $185 million.

The loan to deposit ratio declined to 87.6% at September 30, 2024, from 88.7% at June 30, 2024 and 92.8% at December 31, 2023.

Net charge-offs remained low and were $6.5 million for the quarter. The annualized net charge-off ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 0.12%. The NPA ratio at September 30, 2024 was 0.64%, including 0.10% related to the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans, compared to 0.50%, including 0.11% related to the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans at June 30, 2024. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily related to two C&I loans.

The ratio of the ACL to total loans increased to 0.94% at September 30, 2024; the ratio of the ACL to non-performing loans was 101.68%. The ACL to loans ratio for commercial portfolio sub-segments including C&I, CRE, franchise finance and equipment finance was 1.41% at September 30, 2024 and the ACL to loans ratio for CRE office loans was 2.20%.

Our commercial real estate exposure is modest, totaling 25% of loans and 164% of the Bank's total risk based capital at September 30, 2024. By comparison, based on call report data as of June 30, 2024 (the most recent date available) for banks with between $10 billion and $100 billion in assets, the median level of CRE to total loans was 35% and the median level of CRE to total risk based capital was 220%.

At September 30, 2024, the weighted average LTV of the CRE portfolio was 55.3%, the weighted average DSCR was 1.77, 56% of the portfolio was collateralized by properties located in Florida and 25% was collateralized by properties located in the New York tri-state area. For the office sub-segment, the weighted average LTV was 65.4%, the weighted average DSCR was 1.56, 57% was collateralized by properties in Florida, substantially all of which was suburban, and 23% was collateralized by properties located in the New York tri-state area.

Liquidity remains ample. Total same day available liquidity was $15.0 billion, the available liquidity to uninsured, uncollateralized deposits ratio was 147% and an estimated 63% of our deposits were insured or collateralized at September 30, 2024.

Our capital position is robust. At September 30, 2024, CET1 was 11.8% at a consolidated level. Pro-forma CET1, including accumulated other comprehensive income, was 10.9% at September 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 7.6% at September 30, 2024.

The net unrealized pre-tax loss on the available for sale ("AFS") securities portfolio continued to improve, declining by $125 million, to 4% of amortized cost, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The duration of our AFS securities portfolio remained short, at 1.73 as of September 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities were not significant.

Book value and tangible book value per common share continued to grow, to $37.56 and $36.52, respectively, at September 30, 2024, compared to $36.11 and $35.07, respectively, at June 30, 2024, and $34.66 and $33.62, respectively at December 31, 2023.

Beth Hosen, an industry veteran and proven leader, joined BankUnited in September as executive vice president and head of treasury management, overseeing treasury management sales, service and product as well as the commercial card business.

Hurricane Helene made landfall along Florida's "Big Bend" coast in September, 2024, ultimately impacting parts of the Southeastern United States. The impact of Hurricane Helene on BankUnited's operations was not significant, and is not expected to be significant to our financial condition or results of operations. Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida in October, bringing heavy rain, hurricane or tropical storm force winds, storm surge and power outages to portions of the Florida peninsula. All of our branches and office locations have re-opened for business, and damage from the storm was negligible. There were no significant impacts to banking operations. We are still in the process of finalizing our assessment of the potential impact of Hurricane Milton on our customers and credit portfolio.

Loans

Loan portfolio composition at the dates indicated follows (dollars in thousands):

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Core C&I and CRE sub-segments: Non-owner occupied commercial real estate $ 5,488,884 22.5 % $ 5,367,663 21.8 % $ 5,323,241 21.6 % Construction and land 497,928 2.0 % 584,833 2.4 % 495,992 2.0 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 1,999,515 8.2 % 1,966,809 8.0 % 1,935,743 7.9 % Commercial and industrial 7,026,412 28.9 % 7,170,622 29.1 % 6,971,981 28.3 % 15,012,739 61.6 % 15,089,927 61.3 % 14,726,957 59.8 % Franchise and equipment finance 277,704 1.1 % 307,442 1.2 % 380,347 1.5 % Pinnacle - municipal finance 749,035 3.1 % 847,234 3.4 % 884,690 3.6 % Mortgage warehouse lending ("MWL") 571,783 2.3 % 539,159 2.2 % 432,663 1.8 % Residential 7,787,442 31.9 % 7,844,722 31.9 % 8,209,027 33.3 % $ 24,398,703 100.0 % $ 24,628,484 100.0 % $ 24,633,684 100.0 %

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total loans declined by $230 million. The CRE portfolio grew by $34 million and MWL grew by $33 million while the C&I portfolio declined by $112 million. Consistent with our balance sheet strategy, the franchise, equipment, and municipal finance portfolios declined by an aggregate $128 million and residential loans declined by $57 million. The decline in C&I for the quarter was impacted by the timing of some unanticipated payoffs and strategic exits.

Asset Quality and the ACL

The following table presents information about the ACL at the dates indicated as well as net charge-off rates for the periods ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

ACL ACL to Total Loans Commercial ACL to Commercial Loans(2) ACL to Non-Performing Loans Net Charge-offs to Average Loans (1) December 31, 2023 $ 202,689 0.82 % 1.29 % 159.54 % 0.09 % June 30, 2024 $ 225,698 0.92 % 1.42 % 130.12 % 0.12 % September 30, 2024 $ 228,249 0.94 % 1.41 % 101.68 % 0.12 %

_________________________ (1) Annualized for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024. (2) For purposes of this ratio, commercial loans includes the core C&I and CRE sub-segments as presented in the table above as well as franchise and equipment finance. Due to their unique risk profiles, MWL and municipal finance are excluded from this ratio.

The ACL at September 30, 2024 represents management's estimate of lifetime expected credit losses given an assessment of historical data, current conditions, and a reasonable and supportable economic forecast as of the balance sheet date. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the provision for credit losses, including both funded and unfunded loan commitments, was $9.2 million, compared to $19.5 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase in qualitative overlays, changes in portfolio characteristics, and updates to certain assumptions had the effect of increasing the ACL, while the impact of improvements in the economic forecast partially offset that increase.

The following table summarizes the activity in the ACL for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Beginning balance $ 225,698 $ 217,556 $ 166,833 $ 202,689 $ 147,946 Impact of adoption of new accounting pronouncement (ASU 2022-02) N/A N/A N/A N/A (1,794 ) Balance after impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 225,698 217,556 166,833 202,689 146,152 Provision 9,091 21,823 30,877 46,719 62,667 Net charge-offs (6,540 ) (13,681 ) (1,647 ) (21,159 ) (12,756 ) Ending balance $ 228,249 $ 225,698 $ 196,063 $ 228,249 $ 196,063

The following table presents criticized and classified commercial loans at the dates indicated (in thousands):

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 CRE Total Commercial CRE Total Commercial CRE Total Commercial Special mention $ 145,338 $ 323,326 $ 138,403 $ 265,940 $ 97,552 $ 319,905 Substandard - accruing 587,097 932,746 597,888 946,832 390,724 711,266 Substandard - non-accruing 70,860 186,565 54,088 131,193 13,727 86,903 Doubtful - 16,265 8,301 25,258 - 19,035 Total $ 803,295 $ 1,458,902 $ 798,680 $ 1,369,223 $ 502,003 $ 1,137,109

Total criticized and classified commercial loans increased by $90 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in the substandard non-accruing category for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily related to two C&I loans.

Non-performing loans totaled $224.5 million or 0.92% of total loans at September 30, 2024, compared to $173.5 million or 0.70% of total loans at June 30, 2024. Non-performing loans included $35.1 million and $39.0 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans on non-accrual status, representing 0.14% and 0.16% of total loans at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $234.1 million, compared to $226.0 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 4%. Interest income increased by $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the immediately preceding quarter, while interest expense increased by $1.0 million.

The Company's net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, increased by 0.06% to 2.78% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, from 2.72% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The average cost of total deposits declined to 3.06% from 3.09% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities declined to 4.24% from 4.28% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The yield on average interest earning assets increased to 5.79% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 from 5.77% for the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased by $6.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A $6.2 million increase in compensation and benefits for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 resulted primarily from an increase in the Company's stock price, impacting the value of liability-classified share based compensation awards and increases in certain other variable compensation accruals.

Earnings Conference Call and Presentation

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rajinder P. Singh, Chief Financial Officer Leslie N. Lunak and Chief Operating Officer Thomas M. Cornish.

The earnings release and slides with supplemental information relating to the release will be available on the Investor Relations page under About Us on www.bankunited.com prior to the call. Due to recent demand for conference call services, participants are encouraged to listen to the call via a live Internet webcast at https://ir.bankunited.com. To participate by telephone, participants will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN number upon completion of registration at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb2316bdeec79467e835d086e37e8b472. For those unable to join the live event, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page at https://ir.bankunited.com approximately two hours following the live webcast.

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Non-interest bearing $ 14,746 $ 12,631 $ 14,945 Interest bearing 875,122 420,821 573,338 Cash and cash equivalents 889,868 433,452 588,283 Investment securities (including securities reported at fair value of $9,109,860, $8,936,449 and $8,867,354) 9,119,860 8,946,449 8,877,354 Non-marketable equity securities 237,172 223,159 310,084 Loans 24,398,703 24,628,484 24,633,684 Allowance for credit losses (228,249 ) (225,698 ) (202,689 ) Loans, net 24,170,454 24,402,786 24,430,995 Bank owned life insurance 306,313 297,827 318,459 Operating lease equipment, net 241,625 266,815 371,909 Goodwill 77,637 77,637 77,637 Other assets 741,816 779,781 786,886 Total assets $ 35,784,745 $ 35,427,906 $ 35,761,607 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Demand deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 7,635,427 $ 8,065,209 $ 6,835,236 Interest bearing 5,171,865 3,771,793 3,403,539 Savings and money market 10,324,697 11,463,211 11,135,708 Time 4,724,236 4,463,394 5,163,995 Total deposits 27,856,225 27,763,607 26,538,478 FHLB advances 3,580,000 3,285,000 5,115,000 Notes and other borrowings 708,694 708,835 708,973 Other liabilities 832,022 971,116 821,235 Total liabilities 32,976,941 32,728,558 33,183,686 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 74,749,012, 74,758,609 and 74,372,505 shares issued and outstanding 747 748 744 Paid-in capital 296,107 290,719 283,642 Retained earnings 2,749,314 2,709,503 2,650,956 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (238,364 ) (301,622 ) (357,421 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,807,804 2,699,348 2,577,921 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,784,745 $ 35,427,906 $ 35,761,607

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Interest income: Loans $ 355,220 $ 350,604 $ 337,014 $ 1,053,081 $ 971,962 Investment securities 127,907 123,708 122,857 375,794 362,219 Other 9,229 8,986 10,668 28,253 40,195 Total interest income 492,356 483,298 470,539 1,457,128 1,374,376 Interest expense: Deposits 208,630 208,091 176,974 626,719 467,472 Borrowings 49,598 49,185 78,723 155,402 250,310 Total interest expense 258,228 257,276 255,697 782,121 717,782 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 234,128 226,022 214,842 675,007 656,594 Provision for credit losses 9,248 19,538 33,049 44,071 68,354 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 224,880 206,484 181,793 630,936 588,240 Non-interest income: Deposit service charges and fees 5,016 4,909 5,189 15,238 15,705 Gain (loss) on investment securities, net 127 421 887 1,323 (10,669 ) Lease financing 6,368 5,640 16,531 23,448 42,159 Other non-interest income 11,377 13,215 5,117 33,941 22,551 Total non-interest income 22,888 24,185 27,724 73,950 69,746 Non-interest expense: Employee compensation and benefits 81,781 75,588 68,825 233,289 207,290 Occupancy and equipment 12,242 10,973 10,890 33,784 32,735 Deposit insurance expense 7,421 8,530 7,790 29,481 23,294 Professional fees 4,953 4,497 2,696 11,960 9,132 Technology 21,094 20,567 19,193 61,976 61,356 Depreciation of operating lease equipment 4,666 7,896 11,217 21,775 33,970 Other non-interest expense 32,425 29,655 26,479 89,263 77,311 Total non-interest expense 164,582 157,706 147,090 481,528 445,088 Income before income taxes 83,186 72,963 62,427 223,358 212,898 Provision for income taxes 21,734 19,230 15,446 60,193 55,039 Net income $ 61,452 $ 53,733 $ 46,981 $ 163,165 $ 157,859 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 2.19 $ 2.12 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 2.17 $ 2.11

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest(1) Yield/ Rate

(1)(2) Average Balance Interest(1) Yield/ Rate

(1)(2) Average Balance Interest(1) Yield/ Rate

(1)(2) Assets: Interest earning assets: Loans $ 24,299,898 $ 358,259 5.87 % $ 24,290,169 $ 353,707 5.85 % $ 24,417,433 $ 340,357 5.54 % Investment securities (3) 9,171,185 128,762 5.62 % 8,894,517 124,572 5.60 % 9,034,116 123,794 5.48 % Other interest earning assets 722,366 9,229 5.08 % 711,586 8,986 5.08 % 785,146 10,668 5.39 % Total interest earning assets 34,193,449 496,250 5.79 % 33,896,272 487,265 5.77 % 34,236,695 474,819 5.52 % Allowance for credit losses (231,383 ) (225,161 ) (173,407 ) Non-interest earning assets 1,444,410 1,571,649 1,747,310 Total assets $ 35,406,476 $ 35,242,760 $ 35,810,598 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,930,101 $ 37,294 3.78 % $ 3,742,071 $ 35,249 3.79 % $ 3,038,870 $ 25,491 3.33 % Savings and money market deposits 11,304,999 119,856 4.22 % 11,176,000 118,945 4.28 % 10,205,765 97,956 3.81 % Time deposits 4,524,215 51,480 4.53 % 4,750,640 53,897 4.56 % 5,420,522 53,527 3.92 % Total interest bearing deposits 19,759,315 208,630 4.20 % 19,668,711 208,091 4.26 % 18,665,157 176,974 3.76 % FHLB advances 3,766,630 40,471 4.27 % 3,764,286 40,032 4.28 % 6,040,870 69,525 4.57 % Notes and other borrowings 708,829 9,127 5.15 % 711,167 9,153 5.15 % 715,307 9,198 5.14 % Total interest bearing liabilities 24,234,774 258,228 4.24 % 24,144,164 257,276 4.28 % 25,421,334 255,697 3.99 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 7,384,721 7,448,633 6,937,537 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 1,009,157 960,691 868,178 Total liabilities 32,628,652 32,553,488 33,227,049 Stockholders' equity 2,777,824 2,689,272 2,583,549 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,406,476 $ 35,242,760 $ 35,810,598 Net interest income $ 238,022 $ 229,989 $ 219,122 Interest rate spread 1.55 % 1.49 % 1.53 % Net interest margin 2.78 % 2.72 % 2.56 %

_________________________ (1) On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable (2) Annualized (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Average Balance Interest(1) Yield/ Rate

(1)(2) Average Balance Interest(1) Yield/ Rate

(1)(2) Assets: Interest earning assets: Loans $ 24,309,134 $ 1,062,407 5.84 % $ 24,606,425 $ 981,976 5.33 % Investment securities (3) 9,006,654 378,358 5.60 % 9,356,211 364,980 5.20 % Other interest earning assets 732,435 28,253 5.15 % 1,048,313 40,195 5.13 % Total interest earning assets 34,048,223 1,469,018 5.76 % 35,010,949 1,387,151 5.29 % Allowance for credit losses (221,135 ) (162,395 ) Non-interest earning assets 1,534,800 1,761,500 Total assets $ 35,361,888 $ 36,610,054 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,752,828 $ 106,050 3.77 % $ 2,728,287 $ 54,781 2.68 % Savings and money market deposits 11,238,662 357,440 4.25 % 10,844,838 278,243 3.43 % Time deposits 4,834,209 163,229 4.51 % 5,150,486 134,448 3.49 % Total interest bearing deposits 19,825,699 626,719 4.22 % 18,723,611 467,472 3.34 % Federal funds purchased - - - % 46,510 1,582 4.54 % FHLB advances 4,032,737 128,000 4.24 % 6,596,465 220,993 4.48 % Notes and other borrowings 709,668 27,402 5.15 % 719,331 27,735 5.14 % Total interest bearing liabilities 24,568,104 782,121 4.25 % 26,085,917 717,782 3.68 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 7,132,351 7,152,362 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 958,888 829,464 Total liabilities 32,659,343 34,067,743 Stockholders' equity 2,702,545 2,542,311 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,361,888 $ 36,610,054 Net interest income $ 686,897 $ 669,369 Interest rate spread 1.51 % 1.61 % Net interest margin 2.69 % 2.55 %

_________________________ (1) On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable (2) Annualized (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (In thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Basic earnings per common share: Numerator: Net income $ 61,452 $ 53,733 $ 46,981 $ 163,165 $ 157,859 Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (850 ) (748 ) (700 ) (2,282 ) (2,378 ) Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share $ 60,602 $ 52,985 $ 46,281 $ 160,883 $ 155,481 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 74,753,372 74,762,498 74,416,698 74,675,279 74,530,871 Less average unvested stock awards (1,079,182 ) (1,110,233 ) (1,165,105 ) (1,105,654 ) (1,180,570 ) Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share 73,674,190 73,652,265 73,251,593 73,569,625 73,350,301 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 2.19 $ 2.12 Diluted earnings per common share: Numerator: Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share $ 60,602 $ 52,985 $ 46,281 $ 160,883 $ 155,481 Adjustment for earnings reallocated from participating securities 6 2 3 9 8 Income used in calculating diluted earnings per common share $ 60,608 $ 52,987 $ 46,284 $ 160,892 $ 155,489 Denominator: Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share 73,674,190 73,652,265 73,251,593 73,569,625 73,350,301 Dilutive effect of certain share-based awards 817,866 365,988 537,230 481,126 388,372 Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per common share 74,492,056 74,018,253 73,788,823 74,050,751 73,738,673 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 2.17 $ 2.11

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED RATIOS At or for the Three Months Ended At or for the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Financial ratios (4) Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.61 % 0.52 % 0.62 % 0.58 % Return on average stockholders' equity 8.8 % 8.0 % 7.2 % 8.1 % 8.3 % Net interest margin (3) 2.78 % 2.72 % 2.56 % 2.69 % 2.55 % Loans to deposits 87.6 % 88.7 % 93.3 % 87.6 % 93.3 % Tangible book value per common share $ 36.52 $ 35.07 $ 32.88 $ 36.52 $ 32.88

September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Asset quality ratios Non-performing loans to total loans (1)(5) 0.92 % 0.70 % 0.52 % Non-performing assets to total assets (2)(5) 0.64 % 0.50 % 0.37 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.94 % 0.92 % 0.82 % Allowance for credit losses to total commercial(6) 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.29 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (1)(5) 101.68 % 130.12 % 159.54 % Net charge-offs to average loans(4) 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.09

_________________________ (1) We define non-performing loans to include non-accrual loans and loans other than purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. Contractually delinquent purchased credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans on which interest continues to be accrued are excluded from non-performing loans. (2) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, OREO and other repossessed assets. (3) On a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Annualized for the six and nine month periods as applicable. (5) Non-performing loans and assets include the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans totaling $35.1 million or 0.14% of total loans and 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2024, $39.0 million or 0.16% of total loans and 0.11% of total assets at June 30, 2024, and $41.8 million or 0.17% of total loans and 0.12% of total assets at December 31, 2023. (6) For purposes of this ratio, commercial loans includes the C&I and CRE sub-segments, as well as franchise and equipment finance. Due to their unique risk profiles, MWL and municipal finance are excluded from this ratio.

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Required to be

Considered

Well

Capitalized BankUnited,

Inc. BankUnited,

N.A. BankUnited,

Inc. BankUnited,

N.A. BankUnited,

Inc. BankUnited,

N.A. Capital ratios Tier 1 leverage 8.3 % 9.6 % 8.2 % 9.6 % 7.9 % 9.1 % 5.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") risk-based capital 11.8 % 13.6 % 11.6 % 13.5 % 11.4 % 13.1 % 6.5 % Total risk-based capital 13.9 % 14.6 % 13.6 % 14.4 % 13.4 % 13.9 % 10.0 % Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 7.6 % N/A 7.4 % N/A 7.0 % N/A N/A

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the capital position and performance of the Company. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions as it is a metric commonly used in the banking industry. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of tangible book value per common share to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of book value per common share at the dates indicated (in thousands except share and per share data):

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 2,807,804 $ 2,699,348 $ 2,577,921 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 77,637 77,637 77,637 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 2,730,167 $ 2,621,711 $ 2,500,284 Common shares issued and outstanding 74,749,012 74,758,609 74,372,505 Book value per common share $ 37.56 $ 36.11 $ 34.66 Tangible book value per common share $ 36.52 $ 35.07 $ 33.62

