Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2024 13:22 Uhr
47 Leser
Gradient Denervation Technologies Appoints Stanton Rowe to Board of Directors and Receives FDA Approval to Expand Early Feasibility Study

Serial entrepreneur and medical device industry executive adds key experience to board of directors

PARIS, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradient Denervation Technologies, a Paris-based medical device company developing a minimally-invasive, ultrasound-based catheter system designed to treat pulmonary hypertension patients with associated heart failure, announced today that it has appointed medical device serial entrepreneur and executive Stanton Rowe to its board of directors.

Rowe has developed multiple innovative medical technologies through his current incubator, Nidus Biomedical, and with his prior incubator, NXT Biomedical. He served as Chief Scientific Officer of Edwards Lifesciences and was co-founder and CEO of Percutaneous Valve Technologies, the developer of the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement device which was later acquired by Edwards.

Gradient also announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the expansion of the PreVail-PH2 Early Feasibility Study based on the results from the initial cohort. The study is actively enrolling patients with WHO Group 2 Pulmonary Hypertension at centers in the United States and is recruiting additional clinical centers with heart failure and pulmonary hypertension expertise.

"I'm very excited to join Gradient and work with the company to bring this technology to patients," says Rowe. "Gradient's early experience with pulmonary denervation is promising and I see great potential for this system to provide a new treatment option for these underserved patients."

Stanton Rowe

"Gradient is at a critical point in our development as we build our clinical experience with our ultrasound-based pulmonary artery denervation technology," says Martin Grasse, Gradient's CEO. "I'm delighted to have Stan joining us and am looking forward to leveraging his deep experience to help guide the company in our next phase."

About Gradient Denervation Technologies

Gradient Denervation Technologies is developing a minimally invasive device for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension in patients with heart failure. Gradient leverages intellectual property developed at Stanford University. The Gradient device is for investigational use only and is not approved for commercial use anywhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.gradientdenervation.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84656961-228a-4b69-9c87-378c86d7b88d


