Eastnets, a global leader in compliance and payment solutions, has risen to 54th place in the prestigious Chartis RiskTech100® 2025 rankings and secured an award for its trade-based AML solution. The recognition highlights Eastnets' leadership in helping financial institutions tackle escalating financial crime risks in global trade.

As trade-based AML becomes more critical, with criminal networks exploiting the complexities of global trade, Eastnets' rise in the Chartis rankings highlights its ability to meet these challenges using technology such as generative AI, OCR document digitisation and proprietary TBML machine learning models.

Eastnets' success is built on its modular, AI-powered solutions like SafeTrade, designed to streamline financial crime detection with features such as vessel tracking, continuous screening, and AI-driven anomaly detection. Together with SafeWatch AML and PaymentGuard, Eastnets offers an integrated, adaptable approach that breaks down barriers between systems, allowing institutions to remain agile, compliant, and ready for evolving financial crime risks.

Hazem Mulhim, Founder and CEO of Eastnets, said: "Seeing Eastnets continue to rise up the RiskTech 100 rankings shows our strategy is working, and our technology investments are right for the customer and the ever-changing market. Achieving high scores for Customer Satisfaction and Core Technology further reinforces our commitment to delivering high value solutions that address our customers' needs and positions us as a leader in the financial technology space. We are committed to maintaining this momentum and continuing to innovate for the future."

"Eastnets' placing in the RiskTech100 2025, and its win for Trade-based AML, reflect how the company enables clients to navigate evolving compliance requirements in a range of key financial areas (such as payments and trade finance)," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Given the ever increasing complexity of regulatory and institutional scrutiny, this approach is proving foundational."

SafeTrade, Eastnets' award-winning solution, consolidates functions such as document digitisation, vessel tracking, and GenAI-powered pricing analysis into a unified platform. By moving beyond traditional methods, often reliant on spreadsheets and disconnected systems, SafeTrade gives institutions full visibility and improves their ability to detect illicit activities with greater accuracy while reducing manual intervention and operational costs.

About Eastnets

Eastnets is a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector. Through our experience, expertise, and technology, we enable safe and secure participation in the global financial economy for over 800 financial institutions globally, including 15 of the top 50 banks and 22 of the world's central banks.

For more than 40 years, we've worked to protect the world from financial crime. We help our partners manage risk through Sanction Screening, Transaction Monitoring, analysis, reporting, and industry-leading consultancy and support.

www.eastnets.com

