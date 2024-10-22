To help educational institutions protect young people, faculty and staff while on school trips, the International SOS Foundation has launched a self-assessment tool and training course for the sector. These are designed to provide actionable insights for anyone organising an educational trip, whether for local day trips or overseas adventures.

SELF-ASSESSMENT OPEN TO ALL

The self-assessment tool is openly accessible and provides an easy means of identifying gaps and needs in current processes.

TRAINING SELECTION OF DATES AVAILABLE

The International SOS Foundation has also designed a CPD certified training course, which provides guidance and best practice tools in line with the new ISO guidance document 31031, "Risk Management for Youth and School Trips". The training specifically addresses issues due to the vulnerabilities of minors and aims to help protect young people and the faculty looking after them through:

Develop a clear understanding of the elements of the guidance

Comprehend how to integrate these elements into existing or new policies and procedures

Describe how these are enacted by trip leaders and staff

Know how to respond in an emergency.

About the ISO 31031

The ISO 31031 builds on the publication of ISO 31030, 'Managing Travel Risks Guidance for organisations', and addresses the education sector's specific risk management needs and challenges. It includes guidelines for creating emergency response plans and ensuring the safety and security of young travellers. By adopting ISO 31031, educational institutions can better safeguard their students during off-campus activities, promoting a safer and more secure learning environment.

