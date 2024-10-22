Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
PR Newswire
22.10.2024 14:00 Uhr
Aurachain Unveils Advanced AI Features to Transform Organizations and Drive ROI

ZURICH, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurachain, a leader in low-code enterprise solutions, is taking process automation to the next level with the release of its new AI capabilities. Designed to streamline operations, accelerate decision-making, and unlock significant efficiencies, these enhancements position Aurachain as the platform of choice for businesses aiming to scale their digital initiatives swiftly and profitably.

Aurachain Unveils Advanced AI Features to Transform Organizations and Drive ROI

Our new AI features are more than incremental improvements. They are a game-changer for enterprises seeking to streamline their digital operations. Integrating advanced AI into our enterprise-grade platform enables businesses to achieve faster results while optimizing resources, accelerating organizational transformation like never before.

Adela Wiener, CEO at Aurachain

The highlight of Aurachain's new AI release is the AI Task Assistant. This powerful tool integrates into the existing platform to simplify complex workflows and reduce time-to-value. Key functionalities include:

  • Instant Document Summaries: Transform manual review processes by generating concise data points from lengthy documents in seconds. This feature alone can cut time spent on analysis by over 70%, freeing up teams for higher-value work.
  • Topic-Specific Summaries: Allow stakeholders to extract and focus on the critical data they need-whether it's financial analysis, compliance checks, or market trends-streamlining decision-making processes.
  • Interactive Conversations with Data: These enable users to engage directly with their data, asking specific questions and getting immediate, context-rich answers. This capability transforms static information into a dynamic tool for strategic decision-making.
  • Custom AI Assistant Actions: Businesses can now create custom assistants, providing flexibility typically reserved for bespoke development without the cost or time investment.

By leveraging these AI-driven capabilities, banking, finance, supply chain, and logistics businesses can optimize operations, reduce overhead, and accelerate their path to digital transformation.

The new AI features are seamlessly integrated into the platform, ensuring a user-friendly experience without additional effort. This innovation reinforces Aurachain's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions that drive value across every aspect of business operations.

About Aurachain:

Aurachain is a leading low-code platform designed to help organizations rapidly build, deploy, and manage enterprise-grade process applications. Our platform empowers businesses to innovate with AI and cutting-edge technology, transforming operations to drive efficiency and growth.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537082/Aurachain.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurachain-unveils-advanced-ai-features-to-transform-organizations-and-drive-roi-302283076.html

