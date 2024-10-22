Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) ("Duos" or the "Company"), today announced its participation in the 17th annual LD Micro Main Event. Adrian Goldfarb, the Company's CFO, will present on Wednesday, October 30th, at 2:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Investors and attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the Duos team in one-on-one meetings, where they will discuss the Company's strategic vision and ongoing initiatives.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Wednesday October 30th

Time: 2:30 PM PT (5:30 PM ET)

Register to watch the Company's virtual presentation here.

For more information please contact DUOT@duostech.com or visit the Company's website and social media channels: Website, LinkedIn, X.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

Forward- Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

