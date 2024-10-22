Strong near surface high grade base metal mineralization over large widths

Mineralized porphyry with chalcopyrite mineralization

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the results from the first hole of the recently completed (See News Release: September 17, 2024) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Kidd Creek Met site.

TX24-021 targeted near surface, mineralized graphitic argillites and dacitic tuffs in an effort to upgrade areas of limited drilling and further refine the current geological model. Hole TX24-021 was engineered to infill a gap in the central portion of the Tillex Zone on a section where no holes have been drilled with the purpose of increasing our confidence in the continuity of mineralization. This hole returned a down hole intercept of 63.9 meters (m) (38.6m to 102.5m) of 1.94% Copper (Cu) and 10.22 grams per tonne (g/t) Silver (Ag) (See Fig.1: Schematic Cross Section). Included in this interval is two higher grade intervals of 3.21% Cu and 4.77g/t Ag over 15.2m (54m to 69.2m) and 2.58% Cu and 15.88g/t Ag over 17.9m (83.6m to 101.5m). Higher grade silver was also intercepted with a downhole intercept of 32.95 g/t Ag and 1.70% Cu over 6.0m (43m to 49m). See Table 1 Drill intercepts for TX24-021 below.

Hole Number Meters From Meters To Total Meters Cu % Ag g/t TX24-021 38.60 102.50 63.90 1.94 10.22 including 43.00 49.00 6.00 1.70 32.95 and 54.00 69.20 15.20 3.21 4.77 and 83.60 101.50 17.90 2.58 15.88

Table 1: Drill intercepts for hole TX24-021

Note: True widths are approximately 70-80% of downhole intercept

Fig 1: Schematic Cross Section 135N, Hole TX24-021

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/227377_56343351044988f5_002full.jpg

Mineralization consists of locally very fine, pervasive disseminated chalcopyrite, cross-cutting chalcopyrite stringers as well as local blebby style to narrow massive chalcopyrite veins with local pyrite and pyrrhotite. Galena and sphalerite is also present locally. Alteration consists mainly of chlorite and locally pervasive clay alteration. The mineralized argillites within the Tillex Deposit are structurally complex with significant folding and fracturing. Mineralized feldspar porphyry is also present within the argillites further adding to the exploration potential to the Tillex Copper Project. Copper assays within the porphyry ranged from 0.32 to 1.44%.

Included in this release is several previously released drill core photos' (See news release September 17, 2024) highlighting the different styles of chalcopyrite mineralization encountered in this program. The reader is cautioned that these photos are for illustration purposes highlighting the different styles of mineralization and do not represent mineralization through the entirety of the holes.

Management is highly encouraged with the results from this first hole received and anxiously await results for remaining holes. Of particular interest is the chalcopyrite mineralization within the potassic altered feldspar porphyry with associated sericite alteration. Chalcopyrite ranges from blebby to stringer mineralization within the feldspar porphyry and is closely associated with quartz veins and pods (See Photo 4). All drill core has been cut and sent to the laboratory and results will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Tillex project is host to the Tillex copper deposit which was originally discovered in 1973 by Westmin Resources Ltd. A historic non 43-101 compliant near surface resource of 1,338,000 tonnes grading 1.56% Copper (Cu) was calculated in 1990 by Pacifica Resources Ltd (Source; Pacifica Resources Ltd., 2005-6 Canadian Mines Handbook, page 318). Mineralization is primarily chalcopyrite with minor bornite and accessory lead, zinc and silver. However, management notes this calculation does not meet the standards as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects", and has not been independently validated or verified by the Corporation and should not be relied upon.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

Photo 1: Mineralized graphitic argillite with stringer, nodular and semi-massive chalcopyrite TX24-020

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/227377_56343351044988f5_003full.jpg



Photo 2: Massive chalcopyrite within mineralized graphitic argillite Hole TX24-020



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/227377_56343351044988f5_004full.jpg



Photo 3: Stringer chalcopyrite mineralization within graphitic argillite TX24-022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/227377_56343351044988f5_005full.jpg





Photo 4: Mineralized Potassic Altered Feldspar Porphyry with Stringer and Blebby CPY



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/227377_56343351044988f5_006full.jpg

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. Samples utilized aqua regia digestion with analysis performed by ICP. Over limits were performed by ICP-OES. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

