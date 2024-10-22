The IDC MarketScape recognizes SER's strengths in artificial intelligence/machine learning, architecture and interoperability, and customer support.



According to the IDC MarketScape, "Organizations that need a comprehensive enterprise content suite for unifying content, automation, and content intelligence should consider SER Group's Doxis ICA. It is an AI-driven platform, with one common metadata layer and a contextualized content experience."

SER, the global leader in Intelligent Content Automation solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2024 Vendor Assessment.*

Based on customer interviews and comprehensive evaluation criteria focused on automation and AI capabilities, the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2024 Vendor Assessment evaluates the platforms of 15 vendors. SER is positioned as a Leader in terms of both strategy and capabilities in the new report.

Key strengths of SER Group

The report identifies three strengths of SER and its Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform:

AI and ML : "SER Group applies content understanding with composable, embedded, and contextual AI to all Doxis ICA workflows. The platform can suggest similar use cases and workflow steps based on past setups, using automated classification and sentiment analysis to drive processes."



Architecture and interoperability : "Doxis ICA is highly extensible, and users can quickly deploy cloud-native solutions for their specific business areas to ensure faster ROI. Doxis cubeDesigner and Doxis Business Studio are no-code/low-code design tools that enable customers to create content- and process-oriented apps."



Customer support : "SER Group customers surveyed repeatedly cite that key differentiators are the company's customer care, flexibility, enhanced support services (managed services, on-demand tech expert), professional service, and customer service expertise."

The report continues: "SER Group has a strong partnership ecosystem with add-on capabilities and integrations including SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft Dynamics. Organizations that also want contract life-cycle management or knowledge management capabilities within their content solution should also consider SER Group."

Making knowledge workers "100 times more productive" through AI

Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER, comments, "In a world of content chaos, our vision is to make knowledge workers 100 times more productive through an AI-infused Intelligent Content Automation platform. As a Leader in intelligent content services, we're delighted to offer a solution that enables customers to understand and automate content to gain enterprise-wide actionable wisdom that supercharges business decision-making and collaboration."

Learn more about Doxis Intelligent Content Automation here.

Read the IDC MarketScape evaluation of SER here.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services Software 2024 Vendor Assessment, Amy Machado and Holly Muscolino, September 2024, IDC US51467323.

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About SER

SER is the leader of the enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. SER's AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its solutions for business-critical processes automate content understanding across enterprise ecosystems. Acclaimed by market analysts, SER's cutting-edge, next-generation solutions make daily work easier for more than five million users. With 40 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 22 locations around the globe.

Contacts:

Maureen Cueppers

+49 (0)228-90896-0

press@sergroup.com