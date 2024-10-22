CBH Bank, Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique: CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique appoints new CEO

GENEVA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CBH Bank announces the appointment of Simon Benhamou as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment, which is effective immediately, follows the retirement of his predecessor Philippe Cordonier. The Board also announces the appointment of Alfonso Liparulo as the new Head of Private Banking. He will also join the Executive Committee.

Mr. Benhamou joined the family-owned banking group in 2009 as a Wealth Manager, then as Head of EMEA. In 2014, he was appointed to the Bank's Executive Committee and became Head of Wealth Management in 2018. Also in charge of strategic development, he has successfully led the Group's digital transformation since 2019. He will continue to be supported in his new role by two deputy CEOs, Julien Faure-Geors and Amos Poncini.

Prior to joining CBH Group, Mr. Liparulo held various management positions at Pictet & Cie for over ten years. In 2015, he was appointed Head of Digital, in charge of business strategy and the implementation of a new organizational model. In 2019, he joined the Mirabaud Group, where he first held the position of Chief of Staff Wealth Management before assuming commercial responsibility for the MENA, UK, Asia & Africa region.

Sylvain Matthey, Chairman of the Board said: "We warmly congratulate Simon on his appointment. With his wealth of experience and knowledge of the Group, Simon will be able to guide it through the major challenges and developments that lie ahead in the coming years. Under his leadership, CBH will further strengthen its client-focused approach. We have every confidence in his ability to bring his dynamism and vision of the private bank of the future to the Group."

Simon Benhamou said: "I'm fortunate to be able to continue to contribute to the growth of CBH, and I'm excited by the prospect of taking on this responsibility. There are many challenges ahead, but we have undeniable strengths. A strong investment offering, personalized services for entrepreneurs and digital daily banking solutions that allow us to position the Group for the future. I am fortunate to work with talented and motivated teams that enable us to deliver innovative and value-added products and services to our clients. I would like to sincerely thank the Board for this appointment."

Sylvain Matthey added: "The Executive Committee and the Board of Directors join me in thanking Philippe, who has contributed tirelessly to the Group's stable growth over the past ten years, enabling it to achieve one of the highest capital Tier 1 ratios in Switzerland. This provides the Bank with a solid foundation for the future.".

About CBH | Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique

CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique is a family-owned diversified banking group founded in 1975. Headquartered in Geneva, the Group currently counts close to 309 professionals in 10 locations around the world. As of December 31st, 2023 client assets totaled CHF 14.3 billion and the Group's Tier 1 ratio was 43%, placing it among the best capitalized banks in Switzerland compared to its peers.

CBH Group provides wealth management services to private and institutional clients, as well as several complementary business lines, including family office solutions, asset services & structuring, exclusive private markets expertise, and bespoke daily banking and card solutions.

