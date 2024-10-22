Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
WKN: A2QQ7J | ISIN: SE0015557053 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V5
Frankfurt
22.10.24
08:03 Uhr
4,980 Euro
+0,010
+0,20 %
GlobeNewswire
22.10.2024 14:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Fantasma Games AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Fantasma Games AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Fantasma Games AB (publ). 

Short name:   FAGA    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015557053
----------------------------
Order book ID: 218967   
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be November 5, 2024.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
