ICR, a leading global strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced the launch of ICR Healthcare, unifying its US practice, ICR Westwicke, with its European practice, ICR Consilium, under a single global brand. This integration creates a worldwide leader in healthcare strategic communications, investor relations and capital markets advisory, with more than 80 team members serving more than 200 clients across all healthcare sub-sectors in over 20 countries, spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The rebrand follows ICR's expansion in the healthcare sector, including the acquisition of Westwicke Partners in 2019 and Consilium Strategic Communications in September 2023. By combining these highly respected brands under one banner, ICR Healthcare offers clients unparalleled support across all stages of growth and development, combining deep sector expertise, extensive investor networks and comprehensive communications capabilities. The launch of the ICR Healthcare brand is part of ICR's comprehensive brand update, designed to provide a single, unified global identity across the firm's core offerings.

Tom Ryan, Founder CEO of ICR, commented: "The launch of ICR Healthcare as a unified global brand marks a significant milestone in our firm's growth strategy and commitment to the healthcare sector. By bringing together the strengths of Westwicke and Consilium under one banner, we are uniquely positioned to provide our clients with truly integrated global reach and expertise. This move enhances our ability to serve healthcare companies of all sizes, from emerging biotechs to large multinationals, with a seamless approach to strategic communications and investor relations."

ICR Healthcare is led by a team of seasoned industry veterans, including Mark Klausner and Bob East heading Investor Relations and Michael O'Brien leading Public Relations, in North America, and Mary-Jane Elliott and Amber Fennell spearheading European operations. This leadership team consist of professionals who have successfully collaborated for almost a decade, before joining forces under ICR, ensuring a smooth integration and consistent service delivery under the new brand.

Key Benefits for Clients:

Bespoke Global Teams: Customized teams to meet each client's specific needs, drawing from an extensive pool of experts across regions and disciplines.

Full Lifecycle Support: Comprehensive support throughout a company's entire life cycle, from early-stage start-up to mature public company, adapting services to meet evolving needs.

Enhanced Global Reach and Cross-Border Expertise: Seamless support across the US, UK and Europe, with deep local market knowledge and extensive networks in each region. The integrated team brings unparalleled expertise in managing communications and investor relations for companies with multinational operations or those considering cross-border transactions.

Comprehensive Service Offering: Full suite of services including investor relations, public relations, capital markets and IPO advisory, crisis management, transaction support, corporate communications, issues management, thought leadership, governance ESG advisory, marketing PR, analyst outreach, social media strategy, special situations management, and media relations.

Extensive Capital Markets Advisory Capabilities: The team has an expanded ability to advise clients as they consider capital markets transactions including private capital raises, initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings and convertible debt.

Expanded Investor Access: US clients gain greater access to European investors and introductions to European investment banks, while European clients benefit from increased exposure to US capital markets and investors.

Comprehensive Conference Strategy: Clients gain exposure to key healthcare and growth conferences in the US and Europe, maximizing visibility among investors and industry stakeholders.

Strategic Market Intelligence: The unified brand provides clients with valuable insights into key markets, valuation parameters, and industry trends across multiple geographies.

M&A and Partnership Support: Enhanced ability to identify and facilitate connections with potential acquisition targets or strategic partners, particularly for US companies looking at European opportunities and vice versa.

Mark Klausner, Managing Partner at ICR Healthcare, commented: "The formation of ICR Healthcare as a single global brand combines the strengths of two market-leading teams to create an unparalleled force in healthcare communications and investor relations. Our integrated global footprint and deep sector expertise allow us to offer clients a level of service and market insight that is truly best-in-class. What sets us apart is our commitment to supporting companies throughout their entire journey from emerging start-up to mature listed company. This long-term partnership approach enables us to provide strategic, consistent, and evolving support as our clients grow and their needs change."

Mary-Jane Elliott, Managing Partner at ICR Healthcare, added: "The launch of ICR Healthcare as a unified brand represents the natural evolution of our longstanding collaboration. One year on from our acquisition by ICR, we have now formally integrated our teams under one banner, underlining how we have created a truly cohesive global platform that allows us to serve our clients' increasingly international needs. Our ability to build bespoke global teams means we can provide precisely tailored IR and PR support for each client, regardless of their size or stage of development."

ICR Healthcare's teams will continue to operate from their existing offices in New York, Connecticut, Baltimore, Boston, San Jose, London and Beijing, ensuring the highest quality service for clients regardless of geography. For more information about ICR Healthcare and its services, please visit www.icrinc.com/healthcare.

About ICR Healthcare

ICR Healthcare is a leading global strategic communication, investor relations and capital markets advisory firm specializing in the healthcare sector. With more than 80 team members across North America and Europe, ICR Healthcare serves nearly 200 clients ranging from early-stage biotechs to large multinationals across all healthcare sub-sectors. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services including investor relations, public relations, capital markets advisory, crisis management, transaction support, and corporate communications. ICR Healthcare's team of former Wall Street professionals, journalists, and industry executives bring deep sector knowledge and extensive relationships to help clients build value and achieve their strategic objectives. With its ability to build bespoke global teams and support companies throughout their entire growth journey, ICR Healthcare is uniquely positioned to provide strategic communications counsel at every stage of a company's development.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with public and private companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs, and manage complex transactions and corporate events to enhance long-term enterprise value and corporate reputation. The firm's highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to hundreds of clients across more than 20 industry groups. With more than 400 team members, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms, maintaining offices in New York, Connecticut, Boston, Baltimore, San Jose, London, and Beijing. Learn more at https://icrinc.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @ICRPR.

