The university press will increase access through expanded offerings and digitization of the current catalogue

University of Toronto Press (UTP), Canada's largest university press and leading academic publisher, has acquired the assets of Legas Publishing, a multilingual publishing company specializing in language, culture and semiotics.

The acquisition includes the complete catalogue of books published since Legas was founded in 1987. The publisher has distinguished itself with works in multiple languages including English, Italian, French, Spanish, and Portuguese. Featuring a mix of titles in the humanities and social sciences, the Legas Publishing list is a natural fit among UTP's wide breadth of high-quality offerings.

"I am very proud of what we have built and excited for what the future holds," says Dr. Leonard G. Sbrocchi, founder of Legas Publishing. "Given the UTP Italian and Iberic series, among many other strengths, I am confident our legacy will be carried on and will reach new audiences."

The acquisition is one of several in the last year, showcasing UTP's continued commitment to preserving and amplifying important cultural works.

"We are very grateful Dr. Sbrocchi has entrusted UTP and we look forward to building upon the strong foundation he and his team have established," says Antonia Pop, Vice President, Publishing Division at UTP. "We are always looking for opportunities to increase access to important research. In addition to strengthening our cultural studies offerings, many books in this catalogue are currently only available in print, and we are excited to offer multiple formats to reach a wider audience."

In addition to the Legas Publishing list, UTP's most recent acquisitions include an extensive catalogue of books and journals from UK-based Equinox Publishing, the complete collection of professional, academic and trade offerings from Irwin Law, and several medical journals from Dougmar Publishing Group. In addition, UTP and Canadian Science Publishing, Canada's largest independent science publisher, recently partnered on a new list of science books. The recent partnership and acquisitions all align with the goal to cultivate and communicate consequential research and works, and UTP's mission of connecting ideas for a better world.

To learn more about UTP's strategic objectives, visit: https://utorontopress.com/strategic-plan-2023-2026/.

About Legas Publishing

Legas is a multilingual publishing company devoted to the dissemination of original works, and specializing in the areas of culture, the language arts and social sciences. Formed in 1987 by its founder, Dr. Leonard G. Sbrocchi, Legas publishes high-quality publications of special interest in several languages for markets worldwide.

About the University of Toronto Press

The University of Toronto Press (UTP) is one of the largest university presses in North America, publishing landmark scholarship since 1901. Each year UTP releases 80 journals and over 250 new scholarly, course, and general interest books in print, e-book, and audio format. In addition, UTP manages the distribution for over 200 publishers and imprints in Canada, the US, and around the world, with warehouses in Ontario and New York. UTP also runs the University of Toronto Bookstores across the three main campuses, serving over 95,000 students and 15,000 faculty. For more information, please visit utorontopress.com.

