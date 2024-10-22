SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced it will present three posters at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting taking place November 6 10, 2024, in Houston, TX.

Data to be presented include the investigation of a novel chimeric PGC-1a transgene to enhance CAR T cell efficacy in patients with solid tumors. The VICTORIA-01 study is currently evaluating the safety, tolerability and initial efficacy of SOT201 monotherapy for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as data around SOT201, a next-generation clinical stage PD-1-targeting immunocytokine.

Poster details are as follows:

Title: "Chimeric PGC-1a expression in CAR-T cells improves metabolic function and anti-tumor efficacy in solid tumors"

Abstract Number: 273

Date: Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8, 2024

Presenting Author: Amy Jensen-Smith

Title: "VICTORIA-01: A multicenter, open-label, phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of SOT201 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors"

Abstract Number: 675

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Presenting Author: Aung Naing

Title: "SOT201, a novel cis-acting PD-1/IL-15 mutein-based immunocytokine that reinvigorates anti-tumor immunity qualitatively superior to PD-1/IL-2v-based IL-2/15Rß? agonism"

Abstract Number: 940

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Presenting Author: Irena Adkins

Presentation materials will be available after presentations conclude here.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of targeted cancer therapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The SOTIO pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs: SOT102, a next-generation Claudin-18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate; BOXR1030, a metabolically-enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors; and SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241022630704/en/

Contacts:

Company contact:

Richard Kapsa

Head of Communication

T: (+420) 224 174 448

M: (+420) 603 280 971

kapsa@sotio.com

Media contact:

Lisa Raffensperger

Ten Bridge Communications

M: +1 (617) 903-8783

lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com