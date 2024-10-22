Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Birchtech Corp. (TSXV: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) ("Birchtech" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm announces its entry as a supplier to the water treatment market with an agreement to purchase up to 2,000 tons of feedstock annually to be used for treatment of drinking water. This feedstock has the potential to generate an estimated $7 million annually in product sales for Birchtech through its new water division (WE2C Environmental).

This feedstock is to be offered by WE2C Environmental to multiple markets across the U.S. Further information about these products is available on the Company's website at https://www.we2cenvironmental.com/. The products are currently being marketed by the Company to water treatment plants and water treatment solution companies.

Mr. Dennis Baranik, Birchtech National Director of Sales, states, "The ability to offer a competitive feedstock will meet near-term growing demand as more water utilities are seeking to gain operational experience with this media. This agreement compliments our highly innovative lab centers that will support water utilities more holistically with reactivation strategies. We expect that these unique capabilities will establish WE2C as an immediate leading solution provider in the water treatment industry."

The announcement of this supply falls on the heels of the Company's announcement on October 7, 2024, of two unique labs established to provide utilities with smarter, more affordable solutions in compliance with the U.S. EPA's PFAS regulations.

"We are actively initiating efforts and resources to provide solutions and products that work better and are more environmentally friendly in contaminant removal than those available to the market today," stated Richard MacPherson, Birchtech CEO. "This s agreement will fully support our early market adoption within the massive water treatment market.

"WE2C will be able to provide water utilities and service providers with an arsenal of highly effective and more affordable activated carbon products and other sorbent technologies for contaminant removal, including PFAS, in support of the challenges that water utilities actively face today," concluded MacPherson.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSXV: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT), formerly Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., , is an environmental technology firm that promotes cleaner water and air with highly effective, affordable, and sustainable business solutions. The Company's separate operating divisions each offer innovative, efficient technologies addressing critical industry concerns. With over 40 patents, the Company's ME2C Environmental division has provided patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture to the coal-fired utility sector since 2008. WE2C Environmental is focused on developing new, disruptive technologies for PFAS/PFOS removal from potable (drinking) water. New and innovative water purification technologies are under development and expected to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more at http://www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in the Company's business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

