SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and Bioinformatics Solutions Inc. (BSI), provider of next-generation, deep learning proteomics and AI-driven biotechnology solutions, advance their collaboration with the co-development of PEAKS 12.5. This new software launch is fully compatible with the ZenoTOF 7600+ system, offering exclusive commercial support of ZT Scan DIA for proteomics applications.

In this latest software platform release, the unique de novo assisted pipeline together with deep learning algorithms exploit the data acquired from the scanning Q1 quadrupole dimension by ZT Scan DIA. The software does this by utilizing a new scoring algorithm integrating DDA and DIA data analysis approaches to reflect the increase in sensitivity and accuracy of identification and quantitation results achieved by the ZenoTOF 7600+ system. The Q1 dimension gives the data the DDA-like quality by associating precursor information to the MS/MS scans, thus improving accuracy and increasing identification and quantitation rates.

In addition, the software displays the Q1 profile of each identified peptide in an interactive GUI so that results can be easily interpreted and validated. Visualization of the Q1 profile demonstrates the added ability to deconvolve co-eluting fragment ion signals originating from native and modified peptides.

"Proteomic scientists need to know what the data looks like and why it's happening, especially as results are brought into the medical field. PEAKS 12.5 is the only software tool to allow researchers to visualize the Q1 dimension from the ZenoTOF 7600+ system, meaning you can see the quality, the peak shape, the curvature. This can improve accuracy and scoring, and also help visually differentiate isomers," said Baozhen Shan, Chief Executive Officer Chief Scientific Officer at BSI.

"We are excited to build upon the collaboration with BSI that we set out on earlier this year. Together, SCIEX and BSI aim to help the proteomics community gain confidence in their data and translate their results into meaningful, actionable biology. Through our collaborative efforts of exploiting the multidimensional data from the ZenoTOF 7600+ system, we hope to see advancements to the role of proteomics research within precision medicine," said Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President, Product Management.

To learn more about PEAKS Studio, see https://www.bioinfor.com/peaks-studio/.

This announcement marks the expansion of the relationship between SCIEX and BSI, as SCIEX becomes an official commercial reseller of the PEAKS Studio platform.

