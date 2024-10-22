Editors and customers are invited to meet with AOS product experts to learn how it has engineered its latest products to solve important power management design challenges

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, today announced it will exhibit and demonstrate the capabilities of its expanding line of breakthrough application-specific power semiconductor, power IC and module solutions at electronica 2024. Designed to meet the dynamic, important power management challenges in several key application areas and markets, the AOS products highlighted at electronica will include:

Automotive and Industrial: AOS Gen2 SiC MOSFETs support the needs of a wide array of automotive and industrial applications with its latest advanced packages. AOS offers two AEC-Q101 automotive-qualified surface mount options for extreme power density, including a standard D2PAK-7L and the GTPAK TM with surface mount topside cooling featuring a Kelvin source for the highest efficiency. AOS has several SiC modules that meet higher power charging stations and industrial solar inverter design requirements. Also displayed will be AOS' comprehensive line 10mOhm-500mOhm, 650V-1700V SiC MOSFETs.

AOS will announce a new range of 60V and 100V driver ICs for power tools, outdoor garden equipment, and e-mobility applications, including a 100V half-bridge driver IC, a 100V 3-phase driver IC, and a 60V 3-phase driver IC. These products all support 100 percent duty cycle operation, and demo boards using AOS motor driver IC and AlphaSGT MOSFETs (30V-150V) will be featured. Power Supply and Renewable Energy: A significant solution in AOS' growing High-Voltage Super Junction MOSFET portfolio is its industry-leading optimized aMOS5 600V to 700V Super Junction MOSFETs, which helps designers achieve efficiency and density goals while satisfying budget goals. Featuring fast switching, a robust UIS/body diode, and ease of use, these state-of-the-art MOSFETs meet the latest server, telecom rectifier, solar inverter, EV charger, gaming, PC, and universal charging/PD design requirements.

AOS' highly efficient 25V-150V MOSFETs are available in advanced packaging, including a double-sided cooling DFN 5x6 that delivers industry-leading thermal resistance. Also available is the newly-released LFPAK 5x6 package, which features gull-wing leads for enhanced board reliability and larger copper clips that significantly improve current carrying capability. Automotive and E-mobility : In AOS' increasing line of automotive MOSFETs, the new automotive-grade 80V (AOTL66810Q) and 100V (AOTL66912Q) MOSFETs in the TOLL package are designed to achieve the highest current capability. The AOS TOLL package utilizes advanced clip technology to achieve a high in-rush current rating and very low package resistance and inductance, enabling improved EMI performance compared to other TOLL packages based on standard wire-bonding technology packages. These new automotive-grade MOSFETs help designers meet the power requirements in electric vehicles, battery management systems (BMS), and high-performance inverters (BLDC motors) for e-mobility.

Where: electronica Messe Munchen, Munich, Germany

When: November 12 15, 2024

Location: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Hall C4, Booth# 102

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiCIGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS' portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

