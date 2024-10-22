SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and Evosep, a life science tools company specializing in liquid chromatography separation, expand collaboration for the Evosep One to be compatible with the ZenoTOF 7600+ system, the SCIEX 7500+ system and the SCIEX 7500 system.

The Evosep One offers an unparalleled combination of high throughput, sensitivity and reproducibility, enabling labs to process up to 500 samples per day with reduced system downtime. Tailored for robustness, this system minimizes sample carryover and maximizes data quality, making it an invaluable tool for advancing proteomics in pharma and biotechnology.

"This strengthened collaboration with SCIEX enables us to deliver further robust, scalable solutions for the pharma and biotech industries, directly addressing the need for high-throughput, high-sensitivity proteomics," added Eric Grumbach, VP of Business Development Pharma. "As we continue to grow, these collaborations are essential for our mission to make proteomics a powerful tool for the development of life-saving drugs."

"Over the past 3 years, we are excited to see this collaboration grow to encompass more of the SCIEX portfolio. This latest achievement will allow scientist to harness the power of ZT Scan DIA data to precisely quantify proteins with up to 10-fold improvement in throughput for protein quantitation. Utilizing the Evosep One with SPD methods provides the speed and flexibility of analysis which perfectly matches with the performance of ZT Scan DIA. Together, SCIEX and Evosep can work together to help advance clinical proteomic research," said Jose Castro-Perez, Vice President, Product Management.

The Evosep One empowers researchers and clinicians to accelerate breakthroughs in disease understanding and personalized treatment development. To learn more about the Evosep One, visit https://www.evosep.com/evosep-one/.

