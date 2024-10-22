IQ Laser Vision Hosts Free Webinars on LASIK and RLE in October

Discover Your Vision Correction Options with Leading Surgeons, Including Special Promotions!

IQ Laser Vision, the most experienced ZEISS SMILE and EVO ICL vision correction center in North America, is excited to announce two free upcoming webinars designed to help individuals explore their vision correction options. Led by Dr. Robert Lin, the founder of IQ Laser Vision, and a panel of expert surgeons, these webinars will provide valuable insights into modern refractive surgery options.

LASIK Webinar - October 22, 2024, at 12:00 PM PST

If you are between the ages of 18 to 54 and considering LASIK or other refractive surgeries, this webinar is for you. Dr. Robert Lin will introduce various refractive surgical options, including LASIK, SMILE, and EVO ICL, to help you make an informed decision about your vision correction journey.

Dr. Lin will also answer your questions live, making it a perfect opportunity to learn more about the best procedures available to you. Special promotions will be offered to attendees who stay until the end of the webinar.

Register now: LASIK Webinar Sign-Up

RLE (Refractive Lens Exchange) Webinar - October 24, 2024, at 12:00 PM PST

If you are over 50 years old and struggling with clear near vision and wish you could ditch your readers, the RLE webinar will be incredibly beneficial. Renowned surgeons, Dr. Fred Mattioli, Dr. Patrick Pham, and Dr. Jack Tian will explain your vision correction options through Refractive Lens Exchange, highlighting different lens choices to suit your needs.

This webinar is an excellent chance to understand the latest solutions for your vision problems, with a live Q&A session and special promotions at the end of the event.

Register now: RLE Webinar Sign-Up

Both webinars provide a unique opportunity to meet and interact with your surgeons, ask personalized questions, and explore potential solutions for your vision. Don't miss the chance to learn more about the procedures and take advantage of exclusive promotions.

About IQ Laser Vision

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Robert Lin, the surgeons at IQ Laser Vision have transformed the lives of countless patients by delivering clear vision through more than 300,000 advanced procedures such as LASIK, ZEISS SMILE, EVO ICL, RLE, and cataract surgery with various lens options. As the most experienced SMILE and EVO ICL vision correction center in North America, IQ Laser Vision continues to lead the way in providing exceptional vision care.

Register today for these free webinars and take the first step toward transforming your vision!

RLE patient, Meilan Lu, with Dr. Patrick Pham

EVO ICL patient, Ann Zhang, with Dr. Robert Lin

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cindy Wong,

VP of Marketing and Business Development

IQ Laser Vision

cwong@iqlaservision.com

888.539.2211

SOURCE: IQ Laser Vision

View the original press release on accesswire.com