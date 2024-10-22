Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 14:13 Uhr
QT9 Software | QT9 INV: QT9 Software Unveils Inventory Management Solution: QT9 INV

Reimagined Inventory Control with Real-Time Tracking, MRP Capabilities and Lot/Serial Traceability

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Today, QT9 Software announced the launch of QT9 Inventory Manager (QT9 INV), a powerful, all-in-one inventory management solution that integrates cutting-edge features like Material Requirements Planning(MRP), real-time inventory tracking and lot/serial traceability. QT9 INV offers businesses an end-to-end platform that seamlessly connects inventory operations with front-end and back-end processes, driving efficiency, compliance and profitability.

QT9 Inventory Manager (QT9 INV)

QT9 Inventory Manager (QT9 INV)
Three warehouse workers managing inventory.



14 Modules. Infinite Possibilities.

QT9 INV is designed for scalability and flexibility, boasting 14 robust modules that empower users to streamline inventory management. Its seamless integration with leading accounting platforms-QuickBooks, Xero, and Sage 50, along with QT9's award-winning Quality Management System (QMS) software, makes it an indispensable tool for companies looking to enhance regulatory compliance, quality control and operational efficiency.

"With QT9 Inventory Manager, businesses can not only leverage their existing accounting software but also access enterprise-level features like MRP without the typical enterprise price tag," said Brant Engelhart, President of QT9 Software. "It's truly a comprehensive solution designed to address the real-world challenges faced by today's manufacturers."

Key Features Designed to Transform Your Business:

Real-Time Inventory Management

Gain 24/7 visibility into stock levels across multiple locations, with barcoding, digital labeling, automated low-stock alerts and auto-reordering to ensure inventory is always where it's needed most.

Lot and Serial Traceability

QT9 INV enables lot and serial number traceability, allowing businesses to track products throughout the supply chain, supporting first-in, first-out practices, avoiding expired inventory and enabling quick location identification in the event of recalls.

Advanced Analytics and Custom Reporting

Equipped with a robust query editor, QT9 INV enables businesses to generate unlimited custom reports. Real-time inventory insight helps management make data-driven decisions, optimize stock levels and respond swiftly to changing market conditions.

Material Requirements Planning (MRP)

Take control of material requirements with QT9 INV's MRP capabilities. Accurately forecast demand, plan purchases and ensure availability of critical materials to maximize efficiency and minimize waste.

Job Scheduling

Use QT9 INV to automate job scheduling so resources are available when needed. See what equipment and parts are available, so jobs can be planned and employees scheduled appropriately.

Bill of Materials (BOM)

Easily create and revise BOMs using the latest materials and projected labor rates to build unit costs. Centralize BOM records and eliminate disconnected data silos and manual processes.

Other powerful QT9 INV features include Warehouse Management, Purchasing, Supplier Management, Sales and Return Goods.

More Than Just Software-A Partner in Growth

QT9 Software has been a trusted partner for thousands of businesses worldwide, providing innovative solutions that improve efficiency and ensure the quality and safety of their products. The launch of QT9 INV solidifies QT9's reputation for delivering technology that empowers businesses to stay competitive, compliant and agile in an ever-changing market.

For more information on QT9 Inventory Manager, visit QT9 INV (https://qt9inv.com).

Contact Information

Sam Sturm
Director of Marketing
marketing@qt9software.com
(331) 431-4007

SOURCE: QT9 Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.

