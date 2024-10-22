New Six Pack, Heated Bubble Chairlifts Welcome Winter to SkiBig3 Resorts

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / With the welcome arrival of snowfall in southern Alberta, the resorts of SkiBig3 - Banff Sunshine, Lake Louise Ski Resort and Mt. Norquay - are excited to announce the debut of two new heated bubble chairlifts for the 2024-2025 ski and snowboard season. The additions at Banff Sunshine and Lake Louise Ski Resort, along with the existing Teepee Town LX Chair installed in 2014 at Banff Sunshine, mean SkiBig3 is home to all three of Canada's heated bubble lifts.





Super Angel, Banff Sunshine





Banff Sunshine is replacing its original quad chairlift, Angel Express (circa 1988), with the resort's first state-of-the-art six-passenger high-speed luxury express lift, complete with direct drive (for a smoother ride), heated bucket seats, footrests, and a yellow weather protection bubble. A collaboration with chairlift manufacturer Leitner-Poma, the Super Angel features the latest EVO premium technology, which eliminates the traditional gearbox operating system for a smoother, faster, quieter ride.

Construction on the new Super Angel Express Heated Bubble Chairlift began on May 13, 2024. The unveiling of the new lift is tentatively scheduled for November 24, 2024.

In alignment with Banff Sunshine's commitment to sustainability, the beloved Angel Express chair was transported to Castle Mountain Resort in southern Alberta, where it will become that resort's first high-speed lift.

Operations crews at Lake Louise Ski Resort have also been busy over the summer with phase two of the two-part Juniper Chairlift installation. The new Pipestone Express Chair, formerly called Upper Juniper Chairlift during early development, is a Doppelmayr high-speed six-person heated lift. The chairlift's bottom terminal is situated just below the top of the Lower Juniper Chairlift, while the top terminal provides quick access to the base of the resort's Summit Chair. The heated chair with blue-hued bubble and convenient footrests also offers better access to the Lake Louise Ski Resort's West Bowl, including some of the most exciting and technical in-bounds terrain in Canada for intermediate to expert skiers and snowboarders. With the ability to transport 2,000 skiers and riders per hour and a ride time of just 6.6 minutes, Pipestone Express will help reduce congestion and maximize time for exploring the resort's 4,200 skiable acres.

Lake Louise Ski Resort's new Pipestone Express Chairlift is tentatively scheduled to open the first week of December 2024.

SkiBig3 is excited to welcome guests to experience the future of skiing by unveiling these two new technologically advanced chairlifts for the 2024-2025 ski and snowboard season.

Tentative Resort Opening Dates: 2024-2025*

Banff Sunshine: Nov. 8, 2024

Lake Louise Ski Resort: Nov. 8, 2024

Mt. Norquay: Nov. 2, 2024

*All resort opening dates are tentative and weather permitting.

