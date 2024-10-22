Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center: Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ran Rubinstein Reveals New Advanced Technique Using Deep Plane Facelift Concepts for Liquid Facelifts

Dr. Rubinstein leads the way in non-surgical facial rejuvenation techniques in New Jersey.

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Dr. Ran Rubinstein has a new, advanced liquid facelift technique available at his practice, Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center. His innovative method, utilizing deep plane facelift concepts, offers a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure to reduce wrinkles and enhance facial volume, giving his patients a more rejuvenated appearance. The procedure involves the use of injectable treatments to provide a significant enhancement to facial features with minimal downtime. This development in facial rejuvenation is a result of Dr. Rubinstein's commitment to creating natural-looking results using his deep knowledge of facial structure.

Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Dr. Ran Rubinstein has more than 20 years of experience in facial plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures.





Announcing Revolutionary Liquid Facelift Technique in New Jersey

In New Jersey, individuals seeking a youthful appearance can now benefit from the innovative liquid facelift technique. This non-surgical approach offers a remarkable alternative to traditional surgery, using dermal fillers to restore facial volume and enhance facial features.

By targeting specific injection sites, the liquid facelift effectively addresses signs of aging, such as lost volume and facial contours, to provide a refreshed appearance.

Open House Weds. October 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. @ the New York location

Dr. Rubinstein is hosting an informative Open House Event where prospective patients can learn about this revolutionary Liquid Facelift technique. There will be a live treatment demonstration at the event. The event will be hosted at his New York location; to register, call or text the office at (201) 391-1135.

Deep Plane Facelift Concepts Applied to Non-Surgical Facial Rejuvenation

Dr. Rubinstein's unique approach to facial rejuvenation draws from the same concepts used in deep plane facelifts. He recognizes that aging involves not only volume loss but also the loosening of ligaments on the side of the face, including the temples, outer cheek, and jawline.

What sets this approach apart is the strategic placement of filler. Unlike conventional methods that focus on the central cheek area, Dr. Rubinstein primarily targets the outer part of the face where volume loss has caused the supportive ligaments to loosen. This will lift the jowls and central portion of the face that has fallen. This technique avoids placing filler in areas that move significantly during facial expressions, which can lead to filler migration, an overfilled "pillow face," and an unnatural appearance when smiling.

Strategic Filler Placement Along Facial Ligaments for Natural Lifting Effect

By placing filler along these stable ligament points, the treatment achieves a lifting effect similar to that of a deep plane facelift, where the injector re-supports these ligaments to elevate the entire cheek and jawline. This method circumvents the stigma associated with overfilled faces that often appear unnatural. Less filler is also needed as the goal is more to support the ligaments than to fill the face.

The approach is more effective & requires less product because the goal is to support the ligaments rather than filing the face. This lifting goal aligns with the philosophy of creating a natural, rejuvenated appearance. By focusing on lift, Dr. Rubinstein can achieve significant improvements with minimal intervention, resulting in a more subtle and harmonious enhancement of the face.

Minimal Downtime with Long-Lasting Results Up to Two Years or More

The liquid facelift offers the advantage of minimal downtime, allowing most patients to return to their daily activities shortly after the procedure. The results are visible immediately and can last up to two years or more, depending on the type of fillers used. This non-surgical facelift offers less risk and faster recovery than traditional surgery.

About Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon

Dr. Ran Rubinstein is a highly regarded double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in New Jersey, known for his expertise in non-surgical facial rejuvenation techniques. His innovative approach to procedures, including the liquid facelift, focuses on achieving natural-looking results while minimizing downtime.

Dr. Rubinstein's deep understanding of facial anatomy enables him to restore facial volume and enhance facial features effectively, using advanced dermal fillers and injectables.

Expert in Advanced Laser and Injectable Procedures

Dr. Rubinstein has extensive expertise in advanced laser and injectable treatments, employing products like hyaluronic acid fillers, poly-L-lactic acids (Sculptra), and biostimulators (Radiesse) to address signs of aging and stimulate collagen production. His meticulous technique ensures that patients experience minimal discomfort and achieve a more youthful appearance.

By utilizing precise injection methods and state-of-the-art technologies, Dr. Rubinstein addresses a variety of concerns, from dynamic wrinkles to lost volume, providing patients with dramatic results.

National Trainer for Injectables and Laser Procedures at Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists

In addition to his surgical practice, Dr. Rubinstein serves as a national trainer for injectables and laser procedures at Rubinstein Aesthetic Training Specialists. His role involves educating other medical professionals on the latest advancements in facial rejuvenation, ensuring that they are equipped to deliver optimal results for their patients.

Dr. Rubinstein's dedication to high-quality work and his enthusiasm for teaching show his commitment to aesthetic medicine. This makes him a reliable expert on getting natural-looking results without surgery.

About Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in New Jersey is a leading cosmetic and plastic surgery practice specializing in non-surgical facial rejuvenation, particularly the liquid facelift. The center's commitment to enhancing natural beauty through innovative techniques is evident in several key aspects:

Advanced dermal fillers, such as hyaluronic acid-based fillers, poly-L-lactic acids, and calcium hydroxyapatite, are used to restore lost volume and stimulate collagen production.

Treatments offer a more rejuvenated appearance with minimal downtime, effectively addressing common signs of aging.

The center is known for its dedication to achieving natural-looking results, establishing itself as a prominent practice in New Jersey's cosmetic medicine landscape.

A team of experienced professionals with extensive expertise in facial anatomy provides personalized care and tailored treatments.

Each patient's distinct facial features and beauty goals are closely examined to achieve the best results, improving individual beauty while maintaining a natural look.

How to Contact Dr. Ran Rubinstein for Advanced Liquid Facelifts in New Jersey

For those seeking a refreshed appearance through liquid facelifts, Dr. Ran Rubinstein offers advanced treatments designed to restore facial volume and enhance facial features. Utilizing cutting-edge techniques with dermal filler injections, these non-surgical options stimulate collagen production, providing a more youthful appearance with minimal downtime.

Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center, LLC

Address: 160 Summit Ave, Suite 201, Montvale, NJ 07645

Phone number: (201) 391-1135

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Closed Saturdays, Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, interested individuals can contact Dr. Ran Rubinstein to learn more about this new advanced technique for liquid facelifts.

Contact Information

Jenilee Rodriguez

Office Manager

jrodriguez@yourfacemd.com

(201) 391-1135

