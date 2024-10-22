Aretec Wealth Inc. Launches as Independent Wealth Management Firm in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Aretec Wealth Inc. ("Aretec Wealth"), a wealth management firm, is pleased to announce its official launch, following registration with the securities commissions in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, and Nova Scotia. The firm is the latest venture from Keeley Simpson, who serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Portfolio Manager.









Aretec Wealth's leadership team is strengthened by the addition of Will Simpson as President and Greg Wise as Vice-President. Reflecting on his transition from a lengthy career at a leading financial institution, Will Simpson said, "Working at the bank was the best 15 years of my life. The mentors, colleagues, and clients I had the privilege to work with made that time incredibly rewarding. However, it's time to apply those experiences to something different for my family, my team, and, most importantly, my clients. That 'something different' is Aretec Wealth."

Vice-President Greg Wise echoed this sentiment, adding, "Aretec Wealth is for people who don't want a 'good enough' experience with their money, but an experience that's the best it can possibly be."

The firm's name, pronounced "AH-reh-teck," originates from the ancient Greek word "arete," which embodies the idea of excellence and achieving one's full potential. At Aretec, this philosophy drives the firm's core purpose: We help you Realize Your Wealth. Aretec believes that the right advisor will create the right plan and build the right portfolio for you, help you achieve your financial goals and realize your wealth.

"It's about being the best we can possibly be, for you, your family and your wealth," said Will Simpson.

Aretec Wealth has selected Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC) as its custodian to safeguard clients' assets. FCC administers over $138 billion in assets in Canada as of October 2024. FCC's strong global backing and technological expertise ensure the highest standards in protecting client assets. Its regulatory memberships further reinforce its commitment to industry best practices.

In addition to securing a world-class custodian, Aretec Wealth has partnered with Advisor Solutions by Purpose (ASP) as its platform provider. ASP, a subsidiary of Purpose Unlimited, offers innovative client and practice management technology that supports independent portfolio managers and advisors. With ASP's cutting-edge services, Aretec can focus on delivering a seamless and compliant digital experience to its clients while driving their financial goals forward.

"As we embark on this new chapter, we are excited about the future of Aretec Wealth and our opportunity to reshape the wealth management landscape in Canada," said Keeley Simpson. "We are fully committed to providing our clients with exceptional service, secure solutions, and helping them achieve the best possible financial outcomes."

About Aretec Wealth Inc.

Aretec Wealth is an independent wealth management firm committed to helping you Realize Your Wealth. With a focus on personalized, high-value solutions, Aretec creates a highly differentiated experience for both investors and advisors.

Contact Information

Keeley Simpson, CIM, FDFS

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Portfolio Manager

keeley@aretecwealth.com

416-931-8529

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZqwKcdN6io

SOURCE: Aretec Wealth Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.