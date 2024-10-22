Autobrains Unveils Skills Product Line, Redefining Autonomous Driving With Scalable and Modular AI Solutions

New Liquid AI-Powered Skills Solution Offers a Modular, Optimized for Edge Cases, and Affordable Alternative to Existing Autonomous Driving Approaches

MUNICH, GERMANY and TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Autobrains, a leading innovator in automotive artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product line, Skills, powered by its proprietary Liquid AI technology.

Each Skill, End-to-End AI, is optimized for a specific driving scenario.

The Skills product line represents a significant leap in autonomous driving technology, offering modular, scalable solutions that effectively address edge cases while reducing computational requirements compared to existing approaches.

As the automotive industry accelerates toward full autonomy, Autobrains' new approach tackles the key limitations of traditional AI models by introducing a flexible and adaptive solution. While current end-to-end systems rely on a single, large neural network, or complex, resource-heavy compound systems, Autobrains' Skills solution delivers superior adaptability and efficiency.

"Our Skills product line represents a paradigm shift in autonomous driving," said Igal Raichelgauz, Founder and CEO of Autobrains. "With Skills, we offer a flexible, scalable AI solution that can be deployed incrementally, starting with ADAS and extending toward full autonomy. Unlike other approaches, our system's adaptability ensures that as new edge cases emerge, the required resources increase only logarithmically, providing a significant improvement over demands seen with other approaches."

Existing autonomous driving solutions face substantial challenges in handling edge cases, which demand new, more adaptive AI technologies. Compound architectures, like those employed by Mobileye, divide tasks into separate modules, resulting in an information bottleneck. Monolithic end-to-end systems like Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite face issues with explainability, transparency, and efficiency in adapting to new scenarios.

Autobrains' Skills architecture addresses these issues by decomposing autonomous driving into a collection of smaller, context-specific AI models - referred to as "Skills"-each trained and deployed independently. These Skills are activated dynamically based on the driving situation, optimizing performance and significantly reducing computational power demands.

Key advantages of the Autobrains' Skills product line include:

Optimized for Edge Cases : Each Skill is optimized to handle specific driving scenarios, leading to superior performance in edge cases.

Scalability: The Skills architecture can expand from tens of skills for ADAS applications to hundreds of thousands for full autonomy.

Adaptability: Skills are activated only when relevant, minimizing power consumption.

Logarithmic Resource Growth: Unlike models that require exponentially more resources as they scale, the Skills architecture allows for more efficient, logarithmic resource expansion.

Enhanced Safety: By focusing on specific edge cases, Skills provide precise, targeted responses, enhancing overall system safety.



Autobrains is actively collaborating with major OEMs worldwide, testing and implementing the Skills product line to transform the future of autonomy. This cutting-edge AI architecture is poised to lower costs, improve safety, and drive the next wave of smarter, more efficient autonomous driving systems.

For more information about Autobrains and its Skills technology, please visit www.autobrains.ai.

