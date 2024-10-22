Versatrim Launches New VersaCap Round Profile and Expands Stair Solutions Offerings

Versatrim, a leader in innovative flooring solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, the VersaCap Round Profile.

HENDERSON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Versatrim, a leader in innovative flooring solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, the VersaCap Round Profile. Along with Versatrim's VersaCap Edge and Square profiles, the VersaCap Round Profile is always flush and a perfect match because the actual floor is used to make the cap. This new addition is designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal and functionality of stair applications, providing a seamless finish that complements any interior design. Its sleek, rounded design not only adds a modern touch to any space but also ensures durability and ease of installation.

Versatrim Logo

This fall, Versatrim aims to be the top source for stair solutions, offering the new VersaCap Round Profile and VersaCap Bundle options to complete tread orders. VersaCap is designed to withstand heavy foot traffic while maintaining its integrity and appearance over time. The VersaCap stair solutions offer numerous benefits, including versatility, easy installation, durability, aesthetic appeal, safety features, cost-effectiveness, minimal maintenance, eco-friendliness, versatile applications, and increased property value.

"We are thrilled to introduce the VersaCap Round Profile and enhance our stair solutions offerings," said Keith Medick, president and CEO of Versatrim. "At Versatrim, we are committed to providing innovative products that not only elevate the beauty of spaces but also prioritize safety and performance. We constantly strive to provide the best products, service, and experience for our customers. In 2024, we launched many new product offerings, accessories, and our new guarantee into the market, which demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional service and ensuring customer satisfaction."

VersaCap products, available in square, edge, and round profiles, are recommended by installers and customers because they use your flooring materials for an exact color match and fit every time. These made-to-order, flush, and durable stair solutions complement staircases with an elegant, cohesive look and are easy to install.

Versatrim offers a wide selection of moldings, stair solutions, installation hardware, and accessories, providing "Everything But the Floor." With the company's new guarantee, if an order does not ship on time, the next order ships for free.

The new VersaCap Stair Solution Bundles include:

1 VersaCap

1 Plank

1 Riser*

*Riser only offered in 3/8" thick x 46" long for bundle. Riser quantity must equal VersaCap quantity ordered.

Other Bundle Options Available

Versatrim understands that every project is unique. The company's team is ready to collaborate with clients to create tailored solutions that meet specific design and functional needs. In addition to the VersaCap Round Profile, Versatrim is expanding its offerings of stair solutions, which include Round Stair Nose (RSN), VersaEdge and VersaEdge Extra Tall (VEX), moisture-proof stair nose, and installation hardware and accessories. Follow Versatrim on social media for new product announcements.

The VersaCap Round Profile and expanded stair solutions are now available for order. Terms and conditions of sale apply. For more information about Versatrim and its products, visit www.versatrim.com or call 1-866-200-8132.

For suggestions, questions, or comments, please contact:

Media Contact:

Kimberly Blanton, Marketing Director

Email: Kimberly.Blanton@versatrim.com

Contact Information

Kimberly Blanton

Marketing Director

kimberly.blanton@versatrim.com

SOURCE: Versatrim

