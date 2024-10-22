Trusted Internet Named to MSSP Alert's 2024 List of Top 250 MSSPs

Trusted Internet, a premier Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), is proud to announce its inclusion in MSSP Alert's prestigious 2024 Top 250 MSSPs list for the sixth consecutive year.

AMHERST, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Trusted Internet, a premier Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), is proud to announce its inclusion in MSSP Alert's prestigious 2024 Top 250 MSSPs list for the sixth consecutive year. Released during the MSSP Alert Live event on October 15, this annual ranking highlights the world's leading Managed Security Service Providers, with Trusted Internet earning its place once again among the elite.

The Top 250 MSSPs list, compiled by MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, recognizes MSSPs, MDRs (Managed Detection and Response), and MSPs (Managed Service Providers) that have demonstrated exceptional security services and performance.

Jeff Stutzman, CEO of Trusted Internet, commented on this milestone:

"Being named to this esteemed list for the sixth straight year reflects our team's dedication to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity. We remain committed to providing businesses top-tier protection against today's ever-evolving threats."

Trusted Internet's continuous recognition underscores its leadership in delivering cutting-edge security solutions, including its industry-leading Open Expanded Detection and Response (OpenXDR) platform. The company remains focused on advancing its technology, expanding its talent base, and furthering its commitment to geographical growth to serve clients across the globe.

Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director of MSSP Alert, congratulated Trusted Internet:

"The Top 250 MSSPs represent the very best in cybersecurity, and Trusted Internet's consistent inclusion is a testament to their outstanding service, adaptability, and leadership in the market."

For further insights, MSSP Alert will publish a detailed research report on November 18, 2024, with key findings discussed during a special webcast. Register here.

Trusted Internet continues to push the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation, offering 24/7 monitoring, advanced threat detection, and expanded security coverage tailored to meet the needs of diverse businesses. With a team of senior Virtual Chief Information Security Officers and a proven track record, Trusted Internet is positioned to remain at the forefront of cybersecurity for years to come.

Contact Information

Richel Newborg

Marketing Manager

rnewborg@trustedinternet.io

800-853-6430

Jeffery Stutzman

CEO

jstutzman@trustedinternet.io

800-853-6430

Nancy Senich

Director of Marketing

nsenich@trustedinternet.io

1-202-262-6996

SOURCE: Trusted Internet

View the original press release on newswire.com.