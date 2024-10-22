USPA Global Announces Strategic Broadcast Association With Star Sports, Reaching Millions of Polo Sports Fans Across India

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, is proud to announce a landmark, multi-year broadcasting association with Star Sports, India's leading sports network and part of Disney's family of networks. This partnership is part of USPA Global's broadcasting subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), and launched in?October.

This strategic association marks an innovative collaboration intended to bring polo sport content and the iconic U.S. Polo Assn. brand to engaged sports and brand fans in the very important and growing Indian market. This collaboration brings the thrilling world of polo directly to millions of homes across the Indian subcontinent, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The sport of polo will now reach even more viewers around the world, adding to current partnerships with ESPN and beIN Sports.

"Joining forces with Star Sports represents a significant step in our U.S. Polo Assn. market strategy to authentically engage with sports fans and consumers in one of our fastest growing and largest markets," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global. "As the number one men's casualwear brand in India, U.S. Polo Assn. already has a strong presence with consumers, and this partnership will now build that same relationship across the Indian market with our mission to promote the sport of polo globally."

The Star Sports association begins the season with the award-winning series, Breakaway, a story-driven program where fans can see episodes covering the most prestigious tournaments, women's polo, and polo in England. Each episode will spotlight notable figures, such as U.S. Polo Assn.'s Global Brand Ambassador His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh (Pacho) of Jaipur along with Indian Polo and the Jaipur Team, as well as world-renowned players such as Hope Arellano, Adolfo Cambiaso, Jeta Castagnola, and many more.

"As the brand licensee of U.S. Polo Assn. in India, Arvind Fashions is incredibly proud to be part of this partnership that is bringing such exciting sports entertainment to our consumers and all sports fans in India," said Shailesh Chaturvedi, CEO & Managing Director of Arvind Fashions Ltd., U.S. Polo Assn.'s Strategic Partner. "Making further inroads into sports in India is a significant step in the history of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand and what makes this market-leading brand truly authentic."

By aligning with Star Sports, U.S. Polo Assn. is now part of the multi-sport environment in the Indian sports broadcasting scene. The network's extensive coverage includes premier sporting events such as cricket with Tata India Premier League (IPL), Premier League Football, and Wimbledon.

"Embracing the sport of polo as part of our diverse sports culture aligns perfectly with our mission to expand our sports offerings and engage with a broader audience," said Harry Griffith, Head of Acquisition and Syndication at Star Sports. "We are excited to introduce our viewers to the rich history and dynamic action of polo through our collaboration with USPA Global and the U.S. Polo Assn. brand."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn.?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA),?the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A historic, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and uspashop.com,?and follow?@uspoloassn.?

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About Star Sports

The Star Sports Network is home to several leading domestic and international sports with seventeen channels broadcasting premier sporting events which include cricket coverage under the purview of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket South Africa and Cricket Australia; Kabaddi under Pro Kabaddi League; and premier sports with Premier League; and Wimbledon amongst others.

