Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
22.10.2024 14:29 Uhr
Blackbridge Investment Group Announces Innovative Revenue-Based Financing Solution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Blackbridge Investment Group (BIG) introduces an innovative revenue-based financing solution designed specifically for small and mid-size companies seeking flexible growth capital. The new product offers a way for businesses to access funding without the burdens of equity dilution or restrictive repayment terms, which often hamper growth for companies with variable revenue streams.

BIG's financing model addresses a significant gap in the market by allowing businesses to repay a percentage of their revenue, adjusting according to sales performance. This flexibility ensures companies can focus on scaling without being strapped by rigid loan terms. 'We kept coming across the need for this product in our pre-IPO portfolio at GenCap. That's when we launched this new investment silo-companies needed more capital for growth, but traditional financing was not the right fit,' says Cosmin Panait, Co-Founder of GenCap Management and Blackbridge Investment Group.

Unlike traditional debt financing, BIG's model aligns with a company's natural cash flow, making payments more manageable during slower periods. Businesses that value maintaining ownership and flexibility are likely to find this approach particularly beneficial. 'Our success is tied to our clients' success,' adds Alexander Dillon, Co-Founder of GenCap Management and Blackbridge Investment Group. 'We've designed this product to integrate easily into financial models so businesses can pay as they grow.'

BIG leverages advanced fintech technology to assess companies' revenue and growth potential, allowing for faster, data-driven funding decisions. This tech-driven approach is complemented by a strong emphasis on personalized client support throughout the financing process.

For businesses seeking a funding partner that combines fintech efficiency with flexibility and personalized support, Blackbridge Investment Group offers a compelling solution. With a focus on simplifying processes, maintaining transparency, and fostering long-term relationships, BIG is positioned to redefine the future of revenue-based financing.

Visit www.bbigm.com to learn more and start an application today.

Media Contact:

Taylor Richards
Account Manager
taylor@bbigm.com
(212) 655-9604

SOURCE: Blackbridge Investment Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

