Historic Multi-Million-Pound Deal is the UK's Largest Ever Medical Cannabis Contract

The UK's fastest-growing medical cannabis provider has signed a multi-million-pound contract with Glass Pharms, a leading domestic producer of medical cannabis



A historic multi-million-pound partnership between the UK's fastest-growing medical cannabis provider, Releaf, and the leading domestic producer of medical cannabis, Glass Pharms, has become the UK medical cannabis sector's largest to date.

The contact represents a significant step in the industry's maturity and showcases Releaf's dominance in the market. As part of the partnership, Glass Pharms will provide Releaf with 145kg of high-quality medical grade cannabis.

Releaf is on track to become the largest medical cannabis provider in the UK within six months.

The company's patient base is expected to exceed the current size of the entire UK sector, which is estimated at 45,000 patients, in the next 12 months.

Currently, Releaf's doctors are seeing more than 100 patients per day, drastically outperforming all competitors.

The partnership with Glass Pharms ensures a reliable and consistent UK-based supply chain of high-quality medical cannabis, which address the prescription reliability issues that have plagued the industry and hindered the maturation of many other businesses.

This deal will further bolster Releaf's abilities to meet the growing demand while maintaining its high standards of patient care.

Tim Kirby, Managing Director of Releaf, commented: "This partnership with Glass Pharms marks a significant milestone not just for Releaf but for the entire UK medical cannabis industry. It's the largest deal in UK history and underlines the growing recognition of medical cannabis as a legitimate healthcare solution. By securing a high-quality domestic supply of this medication, we're not just meeting demand-we're setting a new standard for reliability and patient care in this sector."

Releaf's rapid growth sets it apart in the UK market. The company's patient base is expanding at an unprecedented rate and is expected to surpass the total number of medical cannabis patients currently in the UK by as soon as next year.

The partnership with Glass Pharms ensures that Releaf can continue this growth trajectory by securing a consistent supply of high-quality cannabis, further reinforcing its position as the market leader.

Glass Pharms brings cutting-edge AI and robotic automation to the cultivation of medical cannabis, ensuring product quality and consistency. This partnership allows Releaf to maintain control over its supply chain, securing the quality and availability of medication for its patients.

Meanwhile, Releaf's proprietary health tech platform, which enables seamless patient care from diagnosis to medication access, has been a key factor in its ability to manage rapid growth.

Glass Pharms operates with a carbon-negative footprint, making this partnership a leader in sustainability within the medical cannabis industry. This aligns with Releaf's broader environmental goals, ensuring that patient care is delivered with minimal impact on the environment.

Releaf's rapid expansion and innovative approach are expected to create jobs and develop new skills within the UK's medical cannabis industry. The partnership with Glass Pharms will support further economic growth, positioning Releaf as a key driver of innovation in this burgeoning sector.

Operating in compliance with UK regulations, including those set by the Home Office and MHRA, Releaf remains at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry. The partnership with Glass Pharms further strengthens Releaf's ability to deliver on its Patient Charter, which guarantees the consistency and quality of treatment plans. This patient-first approach is what sets Releaf apart from competitors who have struggled with product shortages and inconsistent care.

This landmark deal is a clear signal that the UK's medical cannabis market is maturing, with Releaf leading the charge. With cutting-edge technology, a secure supply chain, and an ever-growing patient base, Releaf is well-positioned to continue setting new standards for the industry.

