NanoViricides President Dr. Diwan to Present at the PODD Conference

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE Amer.: NNVC ) (the "Company"), a clinical stage global leader in broad-spectrum antiviral nanomedicines, today announces that Anil R. Diwan, Ph.D., the Company's President and Executive Chairman, will be presenting a talk at the PODD Conference on Monday, October 28th, 2024 at 345pm. The PODD Conference will be held at the Westin Boston Seaport District, MA on October 28 and 29, 2024.

Event The Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) Conference, 2024 Day & Date Monday, October 28, 2024 Location The Westin Boston Seaport District Hotel, Boston, MA, USA. Talk Title Revolutionizing Antiviral Treatments, Phase 2-Ready, Orally Available Nanomedicines That Can Deliver Difficult APIs And Improve PK Presenter Anil R. Diwan, PhD, President & Exec. Chairman, NanoViricides, Inc. Track Track 3A: Oral, Mucosal, Transdermal and Other Non-injectable Technologies Time 15:45 to 15:52

Dr. Diwan will briefly explain the nanoviricides platform technology and its achievements. In particular he will discuss the revolutionary implications of the broad-spectrum drug candidate NV-387 as an antiviral against most respiratory viruses. NV-387 has completed Phase 1 clinical trial with no reported adverse events and no drop-outs, that indicate excellent safety and tolerability. NV-387 treatment cured lethal lung RSV infection in an animal model. NV-387 treatment was substantially superior to each of oseltamivir, peramivir, and baloxavir treatments in a lethal lung infection animal model using Influenza A/H3N2 viral infection. NV-387 treatment was superior to remdesivir in an animal model of coronavirus infections. NV-387 is available orally. NV-387 was equally effective as tecovirimat in animal models of poxvirus infections, emulating both dermal transfection route, and nasal infection route.

Dr. Diwan will then focus on the capabilities of the nanoviricide platform that promise to revolutionize drug delivery to specific cellular targets, to make difficult drugs available orally, and to protect such drugs from bodily metabolism. He will reference the Company's work on encapsulating remdesivir and its prodrugs, ribavirin prodrugs, and others and the improvement in results obtained in animal studies by doing so.

A number of highly promising drugs are dropped in the development pipelines of almost all Pharma companies because of difficult PKPD characteristics. Drug candidates that do not fit the "Lipinski Rule of Five" (i.e. the "Non-Lipinski Drugs") are often dropped. As the field evolves, more and more drug candidates happen to fall into the Non-Lipinski space. The issues include drug solubility, oral bio-availability, metabolic stability or short half-life, off-target effects, among others.

The nanoviricides platform technology solves most of these problems, enabling further development of Non-Lipinski drugs. Thus, the nanoviricide platform technology enables zip-code-like specific cell type targeting, thus minimizing off-target effects. The nanoviricides platform technology also enables true encapsulation of the cargo API. The encapsulation removes the solubility and related barriers from the usability of the drug API. In addition the encapsulation also enables protecting the cargo API from bodily metabolism and thus improving its half-life in the body. The encapsulated API can be delivered orally, as well as by direct aerosol delivery into nasal space or bronchial and lung space. Topical delivery as a skin cream has also been performed with the nanoviricide platform.

About PODD Conference (Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference :

Covering Cutting-Edge Scientific and Business Trends in Drug Delivery.

PODD provides partnering opportunities through organized networking for new, emerging and established collaborations.

Pharma, biotech and drug delivery industries will gather at the 14th annual PODD event to assess delivery needs, information on deals and and latest trends in innovative drug delivery technologies. This includes small molecules, biologics, combination products, connected devices, cell and gene delivery and more.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company") ( www.nanoviricides.com ) is a clinical stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide class of drug candidates and the nanoviricide technology are based on intellectual property, technology and proprietary know-how of TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company has a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour for the development of drugs based on these technologies for all antiviral infections. The MoU does not include cancer and similar diseases that may have viral origin but require different kinds of treatments.

The Company has obtained broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in several licensed fields from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

Our lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that we plan to develop as a treatment of RSV, COVID, Long COVID, Influenza, and other respiratory viral infections, as well as MPOX/Smallpox infections. Our other advanced drug candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants. The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials.

NV-CoV-2 (API NV-387) is our nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is our other drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-387 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. The Company believes that since remdesivir is already US FDA approved, our drug candidate encapsulating remdesivir is likely to be an approvable drug, if safety is comparable. Remdesivir is developed by Gilead. The Company has developed both of its own drug candidates NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R independently.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour® nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus, Ebola/Marburg viruses, and certain Coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a license for RSV, Poxviruses, and/or Enteroviruses if the initial research is successful. As is customary, the Company must state the risk factor that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts by any company, there can be no assurance at this time that any of the Company's pharmaceutical candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in our lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

