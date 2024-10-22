Domain Cost Club Partners With WebUnited to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Web3 Domain Mirroring for .WS

In a groundbreaking move for the domain industry, Domain Cost Club has teamed up with WebUnited to launch Web3 domain mirroring for .WS domains, empowering users to extend their traditional Web2 domains into the decentralized Web3 world. This innovative technology allows domain owners to mirror their existing .WS domains onto the blockchain, opening up a new era of digital possibilities.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Imagine owning a domain that seamlessly operates in the familiar Web2 space and the rapidly evolving Web3. With this launch, WS domain owners can now do just that-mirror their domain onto blockchain networks without losing their Web2 presence. This duality offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses and individuals to future-proof their digital assets.

"Our partnership with WebUnited is a game changer," said Paul Apanowicz, Director of Project Management, Global Domains International, the registry operator for .WS. "We're offering our customers the best of both worlds: the stability of traditional Web2 with the cutting-edge capabilities of Web3."

Unleashing the Power of Web3

By mirroring their .WS domains, users can unlock the full potential of Web3 technology, including:

Tokenized Wallets for secure blockchain transactions

NFT Integration to authenticate and trade digital assets

Decentralized DNS Services for a censorship-resistant, secure web presence

Lars Jensen, co-CEO of WebUnited, emphasized the transformative potential: "WebUnited's domain mirroring effortlessly bridges Web2 and Web3. For the first time, users can maintain their existing domain and gain access to the blockchain, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of online presence."

A Launch with Endless Possibilities

This partnership will begin with the .WS domain extension, but it won't stop there. WebUnited's Web3 mirroring technology will soon be available for any domain extension, allowing registrars and registries worldwide to offer their users a powerful dual-web experience.

Davide Vicini, Co-CEO of WebUnited, added: "This is just the beginning. The partnership with Domain Cost Club and .WS is a signal that the domain industry is moving towards a more innovative, decentralized future. We're excited to be leading the charge."

Exclusively Available on Domain Cost Club

For a limited time, Domain Cost Club is offering exclusive deals on mirrored .WS domains, giving users a unique opportunity to future-proof their online presence with WebUnited's cutting-edge technology.

About Domain Cost Club

Domain Cost Club offers the lowest-cost domain registration in the industry, providing a direct path for users to secure top-level domains with transparent pricing and no markups.

About .WS

As Samoa's digital identifier, .WS is more than a domain; it's a commitment to innovation and reliability. .WS is managed by Global Domains International and dedicated to advancing domain services, ensuring they meet the needs of today's internet users.

About WebUnited

WebUnited is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology with domain services, intending to provide a new internet experience. The objective is to transform digital domains into more than just web addresses by making them secure, efficient, and flexible tools for the digital age.

