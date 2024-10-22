Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 14:29 Uhr
18 Leser
Push Button Trading Launches Account Dashboard and Advanced Trade Copier Tool

Effortless Trade Scaling and Precision Across Accounts

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Push Button Trading is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Trade Copier tool, now available to its premium members. This advanced tool empowers traders to scale multiple funded, personal or simulated accounts with ease, offering both market orders or exact order type duplication across all accounts. Designed for traders looking to optimize their strategies across accounts, the Trade Copier delivers seamless risk management features, real-time account performance tracking, and an intuitive interface that ensures every trade is executed with precision.

Push Button Trading Logo

Push Button Trading Logo

The Trade Copier's comprehensive account dashboard brings a suite of powerful features to the fingertips of traders. Users can copy trades to unlimited accounts, execute trades with market order or specific order types, and scale the size/quantity of trades copied to each follower account. The tool also includes features like copying trades only from selected symbols, open and realized P&L visibility, as well as daily goal/loss settings. Traders managing funded accounts will benefit from insights into progress toward funding, breach amounts, and liquidation levels. Built-in security prevents conflicting trades while a "FLATTEN ALL" button allows traders to instantly close all positions across accounts when needed.

Designed to enhance the trading experience for Push Button Trading Premium members using funded accounts, the Trade Copier tool provides unmatched flexibility and control. Whether users are managing a portfolio of funded accounts or looking to expand strategies with funded accounts, the Trade Copier tool offers a streamlined, secure solution to amplify trading performance.

About Push Button Trading

Push Button Trading is a leading provider of trading technologies and educational resources, offering tools and strategies that empower futures, stock and option traders of all levels to succeed in the markets. With an array of fully automated and semi-automated trading bots, as well as advanced features like the Trade Copier and custom Indicators, Push Button Trading is designed to streamline the trading process and optimize results. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions, educational support, and a dynamic community for traders looking to enhance their trading performance.

For more information, visit www.pushbuttontrading.co.

Contact Information

Matt Delong
CEO, Push Button Trading
hello@pushbuttontrading.co

SOURCE: Push Button Trading

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
