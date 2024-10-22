Crazy Pita Corp: Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill Celebrates National Crazy Pita Day, October 24, With Specials and Promotions

Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, celebrates National Crazy Pita Day, October 24 with day-long specials and promotions, valid at all three Las Vegas valley locations.

Specials and promotions include:

FREE small shawarma bowl, no purchase necessary. 1 per customer/per order, dine-in only.

$5 Pitas ALL DAY long! Limit 2 per order, dine-in only.

$20 Family Chicken Dinner (normally $34.99). Complete with one whole rotisserie chicken cut up and ready to enjoy, with sides of rice, feta salad, hummus and pita. 1 per customer/per order, dine-in only.

Customers can scan a QR code at the Rainbow Blvd location and take a photo of their food or drink via the GiftAMeal program. For each photo taken, a donation is made to Three Square Food Bank to help provide a meal to a neighbor in need. It's free for the guest and funded by Crazy Pita.

** Offers are valid at all Crazy Pita locations.

Full details: https://crazypita.com/national-pita-day

