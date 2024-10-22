Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Anzeige

ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 14:29 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crazy Pita Corp: Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill Celebrates National Crazy Pita Day, October 24, With Specials and Promotions

Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, celebrates National Crazy Pita Day, October 24 with day-long specials and promotions, valid at all three Las Vegas valley locations.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Crazy Pita Rotisserie & Grill, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, celebrates National Crazy Pita Day, October 24 with day-long specials and promotions, valid at all three Las Vegas valley locations.



Specials and promotions include:

FREE small shawarma bowl, no purchase necessary. 1 per customer/per order, dine-in only.

$5 Pitas ALL DAY long! Limit 2 per order, dine-in only.

$20 Family Chicken Dinner (normally $34.99). Complete with one whole rotisserie chicken cut up and ready to enjoy, with sides of rice, feta salad, hummus and pita. 1 per customer/per order, dine-in only.

Customers can scan a QR code at the Rainbow Blvd location and take a photo of their food or drink via the GiftAMeal program. For each photo taken, a donation is made to Three Square Food Bank to help provide a meal to a neighbor in need. It's free for the guest and funded by Crazy Pita.

** Offers are valid at all Crazy Pita locations.

Full details: https://crazypita.com/national-pita-day

Contact Information
Eden Miller
Director of Investment Relations
eden@crazypita.com
702-466-2574

SOURCE: Cray Pita Corp



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.