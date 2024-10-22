Options Technology (Options), a trailblazer in Capital Markets infrastructure, today announced the strategic acquisition of Packets2Disk (P2D), a high-fidelity packet capture and analytics platform. Building on the recent launch of the Atlas product suite, this acquisition strengthens Options' ability to provide real-time capture, monitoring, and decode capabilities around market and trading data while delivering an easily integrated analytics platform as a SaaS or fully managed service model for all data and analytics requirements.

P2D has emerged as a disruptor in capital market analytics. Its powerful packet capture technology allows clients to track and analyze real-time and historical raw data (PCAP) through an easy-to-use GUI or API. P2D has proven its value in delivering unparalleled insights into trading and market data and is already a go-to platform, leveraged in production by some of the world's leading Exchange and Asset Management firms.

In acquiring P2D, Options addresses critical industry challenges with capex-heavy refresh cycles, unpredictable running costs, and reliance on expensive in-house expertise. The integration of P2D's technology into Options' existing offerings provides a predictable, all-inclusive cost model, available as a subscription or managed service across its network of 60+ global data centers.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, said: "Having worked in partnership with Jon and the team over the years, the acquisition of Packets2Disk marks an exciting milestone in Options' commitment to delivering cutting-edge market data and trading solutions to our clients. By integrating P2D's innovative packet capture platform, we can provide our clients greater flexibility and transparency while enhancing our real-time monitoring and analytics processes. P2D will be integrated into Options flagship Atlas product suite reinforcing our commitment to delivering market-leading data capture and analytics solutions."

Jon Axon, CEO and Founder of Packets2Disk, commented, "We are thrilled to join forces with Options and accelerate the growth of Packets2Disk through their extensive global client base. This acquisition allows us to focus on innovation while delivering our customers a seamless and scalable service through Options' powerful infrastructure."

Today's news is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions for Options, including Activ Financial and Fixnetix alongside significant growth marked by an investment from Vitruvian Partners and the recent opening of offices in Dubai and Sydney

