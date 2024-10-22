Automotive Industry Veteran Amit Chandarana Tapped as Curbee's CEO to Expand Dealer Access to Mobile Service Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Curbee, a mobile service technology platform for auto dealers, today announced the appointment of Amit Chandarana as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, including in leadership roles at Toyota and Roadster, Chandarana joins Curbee to spearhead the continued development of the Curbee platform, ensuring dealerships around the world can seamlessly adopt and integrate mobile service.

Chandarana's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Curbee, following the successful launch of its B2B service offering and completion of its Series A funding round. Chandarana is charged with scaling operations to accelerate Curbee's global growth.

"Amit's extensive background in both established organizations and early-stage automotive tech companies, working closely with dealers over the past 20 years, makes him the ideal leader to help Curbee in this next phase of growth, both in the United States and globally," Curbee Founder Karim Bousta said. "Our first leadership team benefited from our deep experience in building Tesla's mobile service offering from the ground up. It is time to bring in an automotive leader who has worked within the dealership ecosystem across OEMs in multiple roles and lean into his experience. Amit is the perfect fit."

Chandarana brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles at automotive and technology companies, including Toyota Motor North America, Edmunds.com and Roadster, where he led sales, business development and enterprise operations, respectively. His career also includes commercial roles at Everrati and Gettacar, along with his recent position as Chief Commercial Officer at Signal Technologies, where he played a key role in simplifying the brand offerings, focusing on effective customer success and growing the North American import-export market.

"From my first job, as a kid, working in my father's automotive tire shops, to my early days at Toyota, where everything starts with the customer and fixed ops, to Roadster, where I helped create a modern sales experience for dealers, I've seen firsthand that service and parts are the backbone of any dealership," Chandarana said. "I look forward to partnering with dealers and OEMs to help them meet evolving customer expectations by offering a progressive technology that's simple and effective with highly relevant support."

As Chandarana steps into this new role, Curbee also recognizes the significant contributions of outgoing CEO Denise Leleux. "Denise's leadership has been pivotal in building Curbee from a startup into a powerful platform that is revolutionizing car care for dealerships across the U.S.," Bousta said. "Her focus on innovation and customer satisfaction has laid the foundation for our continued growth and success."

Curbee's mobile service platform has revolutionized how dealerships approach service. Curbee equips dealerships to deliver exceptional mobile car care while maximizing efficiency and profitability, giving customers unmatched convenience. Chandarana's leadership will drive further innovation and solidify Curbee's position as the premier mobile service provider in the automotive sector.

"The Curbee mobile service platform enables dealers to profitably offer mobile service, and we know we're just scratching the surface. This team is super curious and focused on offering dealers another revenue-generating customer convenience," Chandarana said.

Curbee was founded, launched and backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. Curbee is now the fastest-growing mobile service technology platform for dealerships, transforming how automotive service is delivered and experienced. With a focus on innovation and technology, Curbee empowers dealerships with cutting-edge solutions to optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, train staff and drive revenue growth. From AI-powered scheduling to predictive maintenance analytics, Curbee is redefining the future of automotive service. For more information, visit www.curbee.com.

