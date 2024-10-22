Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 14:39 Uhr
RKON Technologies Acquires Bridge Security Advisors to Expand Cybersecurity Services in Regulated Industries Including Healthcare, Finance, and Manufacturing

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / RKON Technologies, a cybersecurity and managed IT services firm, has acquired Bridge Security Advisors, a leading specialist in cloud security, governance risk and compliance (GRC), and identity and access management solutions.

RKON

RKON

The acquisition is part of RKON's strategic push to broaden its cybersecurity capabilities and meet the increasing demand for comprehensive security solutions. It enhances RKON's capabilities in highly regulated sectors, including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. It will provide clients in these industries with additional resources and expertise to address complex cybersecurity challenges, including:

  • Cloud Security capabilities for risk mitigation and business continuity

  • Governance Risk and Compliance to comply with contractual obligations, protect brands, and endure reasonable and customary security controls.

  • Managed Detection and Response to services to promote the protection of critical infrastructures that prioritize flexible, repeatable, and cost-effective approaches to help businesses manage cybersecurity risk.

  • Zero Trust architectures that prevent unauthorized access to data and services and make access control enforcement as granular as possible.

  • Identity and Access management that mitigates risk in an increasingly connected and distributed world spanning people, devices, applications, and processes.

  • A Virtual Chief Information Security Officer model for organizations that need comprehensive cybersecurity leadership to develop programs but don't have existing resources internally.

The deal underscores RKON's aggressive growth strategy, which has been fueled by recent private equity investment.

"Regulated industries have more complex cybersecurity challenges," said Jeff Mullarkey, CEO of RKON. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to offer more comprehensive solutions to clients facing complex cybersecurity threats. Bridge's capabilities align with our goal to deliver end-to-end services in a security landscape that continues to grow more sophisticated."

Bridge Security Advisors will operate under the RKON brand, with its team and service offerings fully integrated into RKON's operations. Current clients and partners are expected to see no disruption in service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About RKON Technologies
RKON Technologies provides managed IT and cybersecurity services to organizations across various industries, helping businesses mitigate risks and secure their digital infrastructures. For more information, visit https://www.rkon.com/.

Contact Information

Wendy Kazlusky
CAO & CFO, RKON Technologies
wkazlusky@rkon.com
312.654.0300

SOURCE: RKON Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.

