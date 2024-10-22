

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) is up over 103% at $3.08. Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is up over 60% at $3.09. SRM Entertainment, Inc. (SRM) is up over 54% at $1.14. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is up over 45% at $3.30. JBDI Holdings Limited (JBDI) is up over 22% at $1.26. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (XBP) is up over 20% at $1.65. Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is up over 19% at $1.85. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) is up over 18% at $12.64. Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is up over 14% at $4.05. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) is up over 12% at $70.00. Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (ORIS) is up over 10% at $9.62. Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is up over 10% at $7.79. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) is up over 9% at $1.44. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is up over 7% at $2.83.



In the Red



DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) is down over 17% at $10.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) is down over 10% at $316.80. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is down over 10% at $127.60. TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (HURA) is down over 9% at $5.01. Expion360 Inc. (XPON) is down over 8% at $3.31. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is down over 7% at $84.84. Polaris Inc. (PII) is down over 7% at $74.40. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) is down over 7% at $25.40. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) is down over 6% at $2.66.



