22.10.2024 14:51 Uhr
E-Housing Real Estate Reports The Most Expensive Penthouse Sale in Japan

E-Housing Real Estate Reports Record Penthouse Sale in Tokyo's Azabudai Hills Development

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Record-Breaking Penthouse Sale in Tokyo's Azabudai Hills: Redefining Luxury Real Estate in Japan: E-Housing Real Estate has reported on the record-setting sale of a luxury penthouse in the newly completed Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, now recognized as the most expensive apartment transaction ever in Japan. This groundbreaking sale underscores Tokyo's increasing stature in the global luxury real estate market.

Situated within the Aman Residences section of Azabudai Hills, the penthouse reportedly sold for approximately 30 billion yen (around $225 million USD). With a sprawling 1,500 square meters of living space, the sale achieved a remarkable 44 million yen per tsubo (3.3 square meters), far surpassing previous records for high-end properties in Tokyo.

While details about the buyer and transaction remain confidential, the property's design and interior features offer a glimpse into the exceptional level of luxury involved. The residence boasts a vast 170-square-meter living room that has been transformed into a private museum space, showcasing rare mid-century European furniture and an extensive art collection. Centerpieces include a Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, valued at 500 million yen, and select pieces by designers such as Jean Prouvé and Pierre Jeanneret, merging art and functionality seamlessly.

The penthouse also features walls adorned with priceless artwork, from masters like Picasso and Calder to contemporary names like Albert Oehlen, enhancing the living space's gallery-like feel.
The Azabudai Hills development, nestled in Tokyo's Minato Ward, has rapidly become synonymous with elite living. Its vertical village concept, which combines ultra-modern architectural elements with the signature elegance of the Aman brand, offers residents exclusive access to top-tier amenities, including private dining, cutting-edge wellness centers, and 24-hour concierge services.

This significant transaction not only reflects the growing demand for high-end real estate in Tokyo but also sets new expectations for luxury living in Japan. E-Housing Real Estate's coverage of this historic sale highlights the ongoing appeal of Tokyo's prime residential areas, including Minato and Shibuya wards, where luxury real estate continues to thrive.
For further insights and analysis on this sale and Tokyo's evolving luxury market, visit E-Housing Real Estate's official website.

For further details and analysis, visit E-Housing Real Estate's website.

Media Contact

Organization: E-HOUSING Real Estate
Contact Person Name: Aziz Nishanov
Website: https://e-housing.jp/
Email: info@e-housing.jp
Contact Number: +81366352195
Address: Jingumae Tower Bldg, 14F, 1 Chome-5-8 Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan
City: Tokyo
Country: Japan

SOURCE: E-HOUSING Real Estate



