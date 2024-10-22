Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality private investments, is thrilled to announce a major expansion of its Dealing Representative team across Canada, propelled by a surge in demand for private real estate and alternative investment opportunities.

"Expanding our Dealing Representative team is a bold and important step to enhance the investor experience," said David Michaud, Founder and CEO of Parvis. "We want to empower investors to seize the opportunities that are flowing through the platform. With the diverse expertise of our new team members we are setting a new standard for how these opportunities are accessed, managed, and made available to as many Canadians as possible."

With the addition of Steven Glascock in Halifax, Scott Stevens in Toronto, and Philippa Brangam in Vancouver, Parvis is fortifying its sales force with accomplished professionals who bring decades of experience in real estate, finance, private equity, and marketing. Their strategic placements in key cities strengthen Parvis's presence as a national marketplace, ensuring that expertise is readily available across Canada.

This expansion boosts Parvis' ability to deliver high-quality, exclusive real estate opportunities and provide top-tier service to its expanding investor base while rigorously adhering to all applicable regulatory requirements and maintaining comprehensive compliance and security protocols. Looking ahead, Parvis is set to onboard more talented dealing representatives, further solidifying its position as a leader in the Canadian private investment landscape.

By enhancing our team, Parvis is poised to seize new growth opportunities and deliver innovative solutions in a competitive market. This strategic move strengthens our operational capabilities and allows us to offer exclusive real estate and alternative investment opportunities to investors across Canada. Currently, Parvis has over 40 opportunities live on the platform, the leading private investment marketplace in Canada.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @ParvisInvest

Facebook: ParvisInvest

LinkedIn: Parvis

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227416

SOURCE: Parvis Invest Inc.