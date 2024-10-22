Atlantic General Hospital Partners With ScriptDrop to Provide Free Same-Day and Two-Hour Prescription Delivery for Patients

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / Atlantic General Hospital is pleased to announce a new partnership with ScriptDrop, a leader in prescription delivery solutions, to offer same-day prescription deliveries for patients of its Berlin and Ocean Pines AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy locations. This service, available Monday through Friday, is provided at no cost to patients within a predefined delivery radius, offering a convenient and timely way for patients to receive their medications.

The partnership with ScriptDrop was chosen due to the platform's ability to accommodate fluctuating patient volumes and changing delivery addresses, giving Atlantic General Hospital the flexibility it needs to meet the varying demands of its patient population. By streamlining prescription access, this collaboration is designed to support better patient outcomes, ensuring patients can stay adherent to their medication regimen.

"With the launch of our new same-day prescription delivery service, we're not just providing convenience; we're meeting a vital community need in Berlin and Ocean Pines," said Jeff Kukel, Pharm.D. "When building out the service offerings in our new pharmacy location just outside Ocean Pines, Atlantic General Health System's providers cited lack of transportation as a significant barrier to effective healthcare for many of their patients and identified same-day home medication delivery as a top priority. This initiative ensures that everyone has easy access to their medications, enhancing health outcomes and fostering a stronger, healthier community. We're thrilled to be working with ScriptDrop."

According to a recent survey, 82% of patients report that prescription delivery helps them remain adherent to their medication plans. This increased adherence can play a significant role in reducing hospital readmissions, improving long-term health outcomes for the community Atlantic General Hospital serves.

"We are excited to work alongside Atlantic General Hospital to improve medication access for their patients," said Amanda Epp, CEO of ScriptDrop. "Our goal is to provide a seamless, reliable solution that enhances patient adherence and contributes to overall health, helping people stay on track with their treatments and avoid unnecessary hospital visits."

The service offers two-hour prescription deliveries for urgent needs and same-day delivery for less urgent requests, at no additional cost to patients who live within 15 miles of one of the AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy locations.

With this new initiative, Atlantic General reaffirms its commitment to offering patient-centered care that meets the evolving needs of its community.

About Atlantic General Hospital

Atlantic General Hospital has been providing quality health care to the residents of Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset (Md.) and Sussex (Del.) counties since May 1993. Built by the commitment and generosity of a dedicated community, the hospital's state-of-the-art facility in Berlin, Md. combines compassion and expertise with the latest in technology and services. Atlantic General Health System, its network of more than 40 primary care providers and specialists, care for residents and visitors throughout the region. For more information about Atlantic General Hospital, visit www.atlanticgeneral.org.

About ScriptDrop

ScriptDrop is the only healthcare IT company specializing in prescription access that serves patients in all 50 states. Since 2016, ScriptDrop has been improving drug adherence by delivering medication access opportunities through a robust platform, long-term data storage, multiple service levels, and first-class customer service. https://scriptdrop.co

