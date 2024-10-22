DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Partners With Arrive Recommerce to Launch 'Adored by David's' - the Largest Branded Bridal Resale Program

Introducing "Adored by David's," A Captivating New Bridal and Special Occasion Recommerce Program Featuring Dresses and Accessories, Perfectly Crafted for Eco-Conscious Shoppers Who Embrace Style, Value, and Sustainability

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced Adored by David's, a first-of-its-kind resale program launched in collaboration with Arrive Recommerce. This initiative introduces the largest branded bridal resale program on the market for wedding, bridesmaid, and special occasion dresses, as well as accessories, at 40-50% cost savings through a curated and dedicated online storefront.





David's fan base has been asking for eco-friendly options for bridal, bridesmaids, mother-of-the-bride-and-groom, prom, and homecoming - without sacrificing the outstanding value David's is known for. As David's began designing Adored by David's, they sought to partner with a best-in-class brand that embraces the ethos of David's, "existing for magical moments," and the "Dream Maker" experience customers love and consistently rate at 4.9 stars and above.

Arrive Recommerce, a leading platform for branded resale, will manage Adored by David's, maintaining David's high standards of quality throughout the process, from receiving and inspecting inventory to cleaning, assigning value, and shipping items directly to customers. Committed to sustainability and affordability, Adored by David's repurposes excess, aged, and returned inventory from David's Bridal. Each item is meticulously restored and brought to peak condition before being exclusively listed online, allowing customers to easily browse the full selection at Adored.DavidsBridal.com, where shoppers can earn one Diamond Loyalty Point for every dollar spent on the website.

"We're excited to unveil Adored by David's, offering stunning, affordable dresses to help her embrace sustainability without compromise," said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology and Finance at David's Bridal. "By extending the life of our garments, we're not only offering a wide variety of gorgeous dresses but also taking a meaningful step toward a more sustainable future for fashion. Partnering with Arrive Recommerce has allowed us to seamlessly create a curated, high-quality experience, ensuring each dress is given the care and attention it deserves, while delivering her exceptional value. Adored by David's is our solution to ensuring beautiful dresses continue to be loved and appreciated."

With the launch of Adored by David's, David's Bridal will keep valuable garments in circulation, offering brides and bridal parties an eco-conscious and budget-friendly option. The collection includes meticulously inspected bridal gowns, bridal party attire, and accessories, all organically dry-cleaned and shipped in ready-to-wear condition. For now, this curated selection is available exclusively online, providing customers with a seamless, sustainable shopping experience.

Adored by David's also reflects the growing importance of circular fashion and the future of commerce. By minimizing waste, David's Bridal is actively working to lessen its environmental impact.

"We applaud David's Bridal for being a first mover in launching the bridal industry's largest branded resale program to-date. Their new initiative not only helps consumers to shop more responsibly but also aligns with a modern approach to business that values sustainability," says Arrive co-founder and CEO Rachelle Snyder. "By keeping valuable garments in use, David's Bridal is providing accessibility, variety, and a sustainably-driven selection for brides and wedding parties alike that will set a new industry standard."

Looking ahead, David's plans to introduce a store and mail-in trade-in program for authentic David's garments, giving once-worn dresses a second life while offering value to regular wedding party participants and avid partygoers. The retailer is also committed to expanding the Adored by David's program, with plans to introduce storied and vintage items into its ecosystem. This move not only enhances the brand's sustainability efforts but also fosters customer loyalty by preserving the integrity of David's high-quality products. By offering a dedicated platform for recommerce, David's Bridal can continue to play a role in its customers' most memorable moments, while reinforcing its reputation for durability, craftsmanship, and value.

For more information or to shop the Adored by David's collection, visit Adored.DavidsBridal.com, @davidsbridal on TikTok and @davidsbridal on Instagram.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions that serve her, including Pearl by David's, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace which beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David's also launched the industry's only loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with almost 3 million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon.

With more than 190 stores located across the U.S. and Canada and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, X, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

www.davidsbridal.com

David's Bridal

630 Allendale Road, Suite 250

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Contacts

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: David's Bridal

View the original press release on newswire.com.