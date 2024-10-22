Nisum Expands Global Footprint With Strategic Entry Into Peru

Leveraging Nisum's expertise in Generative AI, advanced analytics, and scalable digital solutions, the Peruvian expansion aligns with a mission to empower businesses in Peru and worldwide.

Peru's $9.9 billion addressable Information and Communications Technology (ICT) market is fueled by the rising demand for digital transformation in key industries such as retail, mining, logistics, and finance, where Nisum brings a wealth of expertise. The company's offerings in these areas include:

Retail : E-commerce platforms, digital transformation, and supply chain optimization

Mining : Predictive maintenance and production optimization through AI

Finance : Digital banking platforms and advanced analytics for risk management

Logistics and Transportation: Optimization of processes and systems through AI and digital solutions

Nisum's expansion into Peru is driven by the country's burgeoning technology sector, stable economy, time zone alignment, and strong government support, positioning it as a strategic hub.

"We are thrilled to establish a presence in Peru and contribute to the country's vibrant technology ecosystem," said Leon Sacks, Nisum's Head of LatAm Region. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients, coupled with our focus on employing local talent and driving innovation, will enable us to make a meaningful impact in the Peruvian market and beyond."

A surge in AI course enrollments reflects Peru's growing interest in digital innovation, aligning well with Nisum's expansion goals. The expansion strategy is centered on recognizing and utilizing the skills and expertise of the local workforce, aiming to create at least 250 job opportunities in the next few years.

Additionally, Nisum plans to forge strategic partnerships and develop alliances with local government organizations and companies in complementary fields, including hardware suppliers and IT service providers, to enhance its offerings and expand its market presence. The company also plans to extend its services to other countries within its global operations, offering Peruvian talent the chance to participate in international projects. This approach not only bolsters the local economy but also positions Peru as a key hub for Nisum's IT and digital services, strengthening its regional presence and driving global innovation from Latin America.

